Pantera's associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

HYPE $50.77 +7.99% JUNE $0.0916 +1.89% WALLET $0.02615 +0.69%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately US$4.5 million based on market value.