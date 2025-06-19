Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible By: PANews 2025/06/19 08:09

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the field of digital assets in the United States, and called on the House of Representatives to quickly pass the "clean version" and submit it to the president for signature as soon as possible.