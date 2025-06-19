XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/19 05:10
XRP
XRP$2.9724+3.82%
  • Canadian asset managers 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve announced the launch of their XRP ETFs, which began trading on Wednesday.
  • The XRP ETF launch marks an accelerated response from Canadian regulators as US issuers await SEC approval.
  • XRP stays mum down by just 0.5% over the past 24 hours following the announcement.

Ripple's XRP is down 0.5% on Wednesday amid announcements from 3iQ, Purpose Investments and Evolve that their XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), XRPQ, XRPP and XRP will launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

XRP ETFs in Canada amid delay in US approval

Canadian investment firm 3iQ has rolled out a spot XRP ETF, offering North American investors exposure to the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency asset. The new product, dubbed the 3iQ XRP ETF (XRPQ), started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The ETF will offer a zero management fee for the first six months after its launch in a bid to attract investors. Ripple, the company behind the XRP Ledger, is one of the ETF's early investors.

"The launch of XRPQ marks another milestone in our mission to provide investors with convenient, cost-effective access to digital assets within a regulated framework," said Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, in the press release

The press release also highlights that XRPQ aims to invest solely in long-term XRP holdings, acquiring all tokens through reputable crypto exchanges and vetted over-the-counter (OTC) providers. 3iQ noted that all XRP assets are kept in independent cold storage to ensure maximum security, shielding them from online threats and custodial risk.

Other asset managers also launched their XRP ETFs alongside 3iQ on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, outpacing their US counterparts, who are awaiting regulatory approval.

Evolve launched its XRP ETF under the ticker XRP. The fund will hold its assets in "physical XRP," allowing investors to easily hold the asset in brokerage accounts.

Purpose Investments equally joined the train with the rollout of its XRPP ETF. The firm added a management fee holiday for the newly launched XRP ETF.

Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to reach a conclusion on 11 spot XRP ETF filings.

The agency opened a public comment period for the proposed XRP ETF from asset manager Franklin Templeton, according to a Tuesday filing. Cboe BZX initially filed the ETF's 19b-4 in March, but the regulator delayed its decision on the product in April, extending its review period.

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted in an X post on Tuesday that the SEC has until October to decide on XRP ETF filings.

XRP declined 1% over the past 24 hours following the announcement. The decline follows the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) holding rates steady on Wednesday during its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646+1.79%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2735-1.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+2.25%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+5.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.01012-6.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy