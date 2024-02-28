Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

By: PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003506-%2,23
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01971+%3,57

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

The upcoming Blockchain Life 2024 Forum is set to be a game-changer for industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world. With a lineup of renowned speakers confirmed, including the Founder of Tron, CEO of Tether, and CEO of Ledger along with many other leaders of the global crypto market. Gatheringover 8000 attendees from 120 countries, this massive Forum has to be considered as the main event of thefirst half of 2024.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events. It will enhance attendees' experiences and get everyone fully prepared to maximize earnings during the upcoming Bull Run.

A VIP ticket to Blockchain Life 2024 allows you to visit some side events for free.

The list is updated with new events every day.

Buy a ticket to Blockchain Life 2024:

https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$212,98+%3,07
Major
MAJOR$0,15785+%0,16
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4355+%2,30
SphereX
HERE$0,000199+%2,05
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$212,98+%3,07
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,612+%1,61
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01296+%1,72
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips