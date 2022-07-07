TAVA

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

