STARS
Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.
NévSTARS
HelyezésNo.5076
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%
Forgalomban lévő készlet0
Max. tokenszám3,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám2,986,560,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07
Legalacsonyabb ár0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01
Nyilvános blokkláncSTARGAZE
Szektor
Közösségi média
