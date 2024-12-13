STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
NévSTAGE
HelyezésNo.2610
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.02%
Forgalomban lévő készlet1,543,128,482
Max. tokenszám10,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám10,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0.1543%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Legalacsonyabb ár0.000101480022958425,2025-04-22
Nyilvános blokkláncBSC
BevezetésStage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
Szektor
Közösségi média
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.