SKICAT

A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

NévSKICAT

HelyezésNo.2048

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.01%

Forgalomban lévő készlet990,154,868

Max. tokenszám990,154,867

Teljes tokenszám990,154,867

Forgalomban lévő arány1%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

Nyilvános blokkláncBASE

SKICAT/USDT
Ski Mask Cat
