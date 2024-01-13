RODAI

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

Név

HelyezésNo.2585

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%

Forgalomban lévő készlet54,799,095,330,128.3

Max. tokenszám69,420,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám69,356,059,317,315.3

Forgalomban lévő arány0.7893%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

Nyilvános blokkláncSOL

Szektor

Közösségi média

