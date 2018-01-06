KIN

Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

NévKIN

HelyezésNo.1310

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%

Forgalomban lévő készlet2,757,861,681,637.17

Max. tokenszám2,757,861,681,637.17

Teljes tokenszám2,757,861,681,637.17

Forgalomban lévő arány1%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.001493489951826632,2018-01-06

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000001791422138988,2025-05-28

Nyilvános blokkláncSOL

Szektor

Közösségi média

