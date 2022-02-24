JOY

Drawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!

NévJOY

HelyezésNo.2858

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.00%

Forgalomban lévő készlet226,233,223

Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.2262%

Kibocsátás dátuma2022-02-24 00:00:00

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották0.1 USDT

Minden idők csúcspontja0.32215517625093426,2022-08-09

Legalacsonyabb ár0.000150088145816842,2025-05-12

Nyilvános blokkláncKLAY

BevezetésDrawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!

Szektor

Közösségi média

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.