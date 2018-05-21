IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
NévIOTX
HelyezésNo.234
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.26%
Forgalomban lévő készlet9,441,368,979
Max. tokenszám10,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám9,441,368,983
Forgalomban lévő arány0.9441%
Kibocsátás dátuma2018-05-21 00:00:00
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották0.007 USDT
Minden idők csúcspontja0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Legalacsonyabb ár0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Nyilvános blokkláncIOTX
BevezetésIoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
Szektor
Közösségi média
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceFelelősségkizárás: A(z) cmc által szolgáltatott adatok nem tekinthetők befektetési tanácsadásnak.