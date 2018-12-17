CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NévCRO

HelyezésNo.39

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés0.0007%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.10%

Forgalomban lévő készlet26,571,560,696

Max. tokenszám100,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám97,543,210,869

Forgalomban lévő arány0.2657%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Legalacsonyabb ár0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Nyilvános blokkláncETH

Szektor

Közösségi média

