Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

HelyezésNo.1489

Piaci plafon$0.00

Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00

Piaci részesedés%

Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.01%

Forgalomban lévő készlet1,466,307,454

Max. tokenszám10,000,000,000

Teljes tokenszám10,000,000,000

Forgalomban lévő arány0.1466%

Kibocsátás dátuma--

Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--

Minden idők csúcspontja2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Legalacsonyabb ár0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Nyilvános blokkláncMATIC

