Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
HelyezésNo.2645
Piaci plafon$0.00
Teljes mértékben hígított piaci plafon$0.00
Piaci részesedés%
Kereskedési volumen/piaci plafon (24 óra)0.03%
Forgalomban lévő készlet173,198,643
Max. tokenszám1,000,000,000
Teljes tokenszám1,000,000,000
Forgalomban lévő arány0.1731%
Kibocsátás dátuma--
Az ár, amelyen a pénzeszközt először kibocsátották--
Minden idők csúcspontja0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Legalacsonyabb ár0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20
Nyilvános blokkláncRONIN
