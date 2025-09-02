Više o VBILL

VBILL Informacije o cijeni

VBILL Službena web stranica

VBILL Tokenomija

VBILL Prognoza cijena

Zarada

Airdrop+

Vijesti

Blog

Naučiti

VanEck Treasury Fund Logotip

VanEck Treasury Fund Cijena (VBILL)

Neuvršten

1 VBILL u USD cijena uživo:

$1
$1$1
0.00%1D
mexc
Ovi podaci o tokenima potječu od trećih strana. MEXC djeluje isključivo kao agregator informacija. Istražite ostale tokene kotirane na MEXC Spot tržištu!
USD
Grafikon aktualnih cijena VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)
Stranica zadnji put ažurirana: 2025-09-02 16:53:59 (UTC+8)

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Informacije o cijeni (USD)

Raspon promjene cijena u 24 sata:
$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0
24-satna najniža cijena
$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0
24-satna najviša cijena

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) cijena u stvarnom vremenu je $1. Tijekom protekla 24 sata, VBILLtrgovalo je između najniže cijene $ 1.0 i najviše cijene $ 1.0, što pokazuje aktivnu volatilnost tržišta. Najviša cijena svih vremena VBILL je $ 1.0, dok je najniža cijena svih vremena $ 1.0.

Što se tiče kratkoročnih izvedbi, VBILL se promijenio za 0.00% u posljednjih sat vremena, 0.00% u posljednjih 24 sata i 0.00% u posljednjih 7 dana. Ovo vam pruža brz pregled najnovijih trendova cijena i tržišne dinamike na MEXC-u.

Informacije o tržištu VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)

$ 75.41M
$ 75.41M$ 75.41M

--
----

$ 75.41M
$ 75.41M$ 75.41M

75.41M
75.41M 75.41M

75,408,170.11000001
75,408,170.11000001 75,408,170.11000001

Trenutačna tržišna kapitalizacija VanEck Treasury Fund je $ 75.41M, s obujmom trgovanja u 24 sata od --. Količina u optjecaju VBILL je 75.41M, s ukupnom količinom od 75408170.11000001. Njegova potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost (FDV) je $ 75.41M.

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Povijest cijena USD

Tijekom današnjeg dana promjena cijene iz VanEck Treasury Fund u USD iznosila je $ 0.0.
U proteklih 30 dana promjena cijene iz VanEck Treasury Fund u USD iznosila je $ 0.0000000000.
U proteklih 60 dana promjena cijene iz VanEck Treasury Fund u USD iznosila je $ 0.0000000000.
U proteklih 90 dana promjena cijene iz VanEck Treasury Fund u USD iznosila je $ 0.0.

RazdobljePromjena (USD)Promjena (%)
Danas$ 0.00.00%
30 dana$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 dana$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 dana$ 0.00.00%

Što je VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)

This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

MEXC je vodeća burza kriptovaluta kojoj vjeruje više od 10 milijuna korisnika diljem svijeta. Poznata je kao burza s najširim izborom tokena, najbržim popisima tokena i najnižim naknadama za trgovanje na tržištu. Pridruži se MEXC platformi sada da iskusiš vrhunsku likvidnost i najkonkurentnije naknade na tržištu!

Resurs VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)

Službena web-stranica

VanEck Treasury Fund Predviđanje cijene (USD)

Koliko će VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) vrijediti USD sutra, sljedeći tjedan ili sljedeći mjesec? Kolika bi mogla biti vrijednost vaših VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) sredstava 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. - ili čak za 10 ili 20 godina? Upotrijebite naš alat za predviđanje cijena kako biste istražili kratkoročne i dugoročne prognoze za VanEck Treasury Fund.

Provjerite VanEck Treasury Fund predviđanje cijene sada!

VBILL u lokalnim valutama

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Tokenomika

Razumijevanje tokenomike VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) može pružiti dublji uvid u njegovu dugoročnu vrijednost i potencijal rasta. Od načina raspodjele tokena do načina upravljanja količinom, tokenomika otkriva temeljnu strukturu ekonomije projekta. Saznajte više o VBILL opsežnoj tokenomici tokena odmah!

Ljudi također pitaju: Ostala pitanja o VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)

Koliko VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) vrijedi danas?
Cijena VBILL uživo u USD je 1.0 USD, ažurirano u stvarnom vremenu s najnovijim tržišnim podacima.
Kolika je trenutačna cijena VBILL u USD?
Trenutačna cijena VBILL u USD je $ 1.0. Provjerite MEXC konverter za točnu konverziju tokena.
Kolika je tržišna kapitalizacija VanEck Treasury Fund?
Tržišna kapitalizacija za VBILL je $ 75.41M USD. Tržišna kapitalizacija = trenutačna cijena × količina u optjecaju. Označava ukupnu tržišnu vrijednost i rangiranje tokena.
Kolika je količina u optjecaju za VBILL?
Količina u optjecaju za VBILL je 75.41M USD.
Koja je bila najviša cijena svih vremena (ATH) za VBILL?
VBILL je postigao ATH cijenu od 1.0 USD.
Koja je bila najniža cijena svih vremena (ATL) za VBILL?
VBILL je vidio ATL cijenu od 1.0 USD.
Koliki je obujam trgovanja za VBILL?
24-satni obujam trgovanja za VBILL je -- USD.
Hoće li VBILL još narasti ove godine?
VBILL mogao bi porasti ove godine, ovisno o tržišnim uvjetima i razvoju projekta. Pogledajte VBILL predviđanje cijene za detaljniju analizu.
Stranica zadnji put ažurirana: 2025-09-02 16:53:59 (UTC+8)

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Važna ažuriranja industrije

Vrijeme (UTC+8)VrstaInformacije
09-02 19:30:00Ažuriranja industrije
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
09-01 20:12:00Ažuriranja industrije
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Ažuriranja industrije
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Ažuriranja industrije
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Ažuriranja industrije
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Ekonomski podaci
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%

Odricanje od odgovornosti

Cijene kriptovaluta podložne su visokim tržišnim rizicima i volatilnosti cijena. Trebate ulagati u projekte i proizvode koje znate i čije uključene rizike razumiješ. Trebate pažljivo razmotriti svoje investicijsko iskustvo, financijsku situaciju, ciljeve ulaganja i toleranciju na rizik te se posavjetovati s neovisnim financijskim savjetnikom prije bilo kakvog ulaganja. Ovaj materijal ne treba tumačiti kao financijski savjet. Prošla izvedba nije pouzdan pokazatelj buduće izvedbe. Vrijednost tvoje investicije može pasti i porasti, a možda nećeš dobiti natrag uloženi iznos. Ti preuzimaš isključivu odgovornost za svoje investicijske odluke. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za bilo kakve gubitke koje možeš pretrpjeti. Za više informacija pogledaj naše Uvjete korištenja i Upozorenje o rizicima. Također imaj na umu da se podaci koji se odnose na gore spomenutu kriptovalutu predstavljenu ovdje (kao što je njezina aktualna cijena) temelje na izvorima trećih strana. Predstavljaju ti se „takvi kakvi jesu” i samo u informativne svrhe, bez zastupljivanja ili jamstva bilo koje vrste. Poveznice koje se nalaze na stranicama trećih strana također nisu pod kontrolom MEXC platforme. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za pouzdanost i točnost takvih stranica trećih strana i njihovog sadržaja.