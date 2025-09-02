Što je VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)

This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

MEXC je vodeća burza kriptovaluta kojoj vjeruje više od 10 milijuna korisnika diljem svijeta. Poznata je kao burza s najširim izborom tokena, najbržim popisima tokena i najnižim naknadama za trgovanje na tržištu. Pridruži se MEXC platformi sada da iskusiš vrhunsku likvidnost i najkonkurentnije naknade na tržištu!

Resurs VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Službena web-stranica

VanEck Treasury Fund Predviđanje cijene (USD)

Koliko će VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) vrijediti USD sutra, sljedeći tjedan ili sljedeći mjesec? Kolika bi mogla biti vrijednost vaših VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) sredstava 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. - ili čak za 10 ili 20 godina? Upotrijebite naš alat za predviđanje cijena kako biste istražili kratkoročne i dugoročne prognoze za VanEck Treasury Fund.

Provjerite VanEck Treasury Fund predviđanje cijene sada!

VBILL u lokalnim valutama

Isprobajte pretvarač

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Tokenomika

Razumijevanje tokenomike VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) može pružiti dublji uvid u njegovu dugoročnu vrijednost i potencijal rasta. Od načina raspodjele tokena do načina upravljanja količinom, tokenomika otkriva temeljnu strukturu ekonomije projekta. Saznajte više o VBILL opsežnoj tokenomici tokena odmah!

Ljudi također pitaju: Ostala pitanja o VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Koliko VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) vrijedi danas? Cijena VBILL uživo u USD je 1.0 USD , ažurirano u stvarnom vremenu s najnovijim tržišnim podacima. Kolika je trenutačna cijena VBILL u USD? $ 1.0 . Provjerite Trenutačna cijena VBILL u USD je. Provjerite MEXC konverter za točnu konverziju tokena. Kolika je tržišna kapitalizacija VanEck Treasury Fund? Tržišna kapitalizacija za VBILL je $ 75.41M USD . Tržišna kapitalizacija = trenutačna cijena × količina u optjecaju. Označava ukupnu tržišnu vrijednost i rangiranje tokena. Kolika je količina u optjecaju za VBILL? Količina u optjecaju za VBILL je 75.41M USD . Koja je bila najviša cijena svih vremena (ATH) za VBILL? VBILL je postigao ATH cijenu od 1.0 USD . Koja je bila najniža cijena svih vremena (ATL) za VBILL? VBILL je vidio ATL cijenu od 1.0 USD . Koliki je obujam trgovanja za VBILL? 24-satni obujam trgovanja za VBILL je -- USD . Hoće li VBILL još narasti ove godine? VBILL mogao bi porasti ove godine, ovisno o tržišnim uvjetima i razvoju projekta. Pogledajte VBILL predviđanje cijene za detaljniju analizu.

VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) Važna ažuriranja industrije