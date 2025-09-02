NFTmall Cijena (GEM)
+0.17%
+1.93%
+1.27%
+1.27%
NFTmall (GEM) cijena u stvarnom vremenu je $0.0070554. Tijekom protekla 24 sata, GEMtrgovalo je između najniže cijene $ 0.00682624 i najviše cijene $ 0.00707417, što pokazuje aktivnu volatilnost tržišta. Najviša cijena svih vremena GEM je $ 1.6, dok je najniža cijena svih vremena $ 0.
Što se tiče kratkoročnih izvedbi, GEM se promijenio za +0.17% u posljednjih sat vremena, +1.93% u posljednjih 24 sata i +1.27% u posljednjih 7 dana. Ovo vam pruža brz pregled najnovijih trendova cijena i tržišne dinamike na MEXC-u.
Trenutačna tržišna kapitalizacija NFTmall je $ 141.08K, s obujmom trgovanja u 24 sata od --. Količina u optjecaju GEM je 19.98M, s ukupnom količinom od 20000000.0. Njegova potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost (FDV) je $ 141.20K.
Tijekom današnjeg dana promjena cijene iz NFTmall u USD iznosila je $ +0.00013358.
U proteklih 30 dana promjena cijene iz NFTmall u USD iznosila je $ -0.0001674514.
U proteklih 60 dana promjena cijene iz NFTmall u USD iznosila je $ +0.0001678380.
U proteklih 90 dana promjena cijene iz NFTmall u USD iznosila je $ +0.000421105989210005.
|Razdoblje
|Promjena (USD)
|Promjena (%)
|Danas
|$ +0.00013358
|+1.93%
|30 dana
|$ -0.0001674514
|-2.37%
|60 dana
|$ +0.0001678380
|+2.38%
|90 dana
|$ +0.000421105989210005
|+6.35%
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts. NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad. Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to, - A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design. - Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured. - A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space. - Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity. - Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid). - Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform. - One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide. - One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app. - Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT). - It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months. What problem does the product solve? - nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks! - Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains. - Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform. - NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT. - Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners. - Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view. - "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information). What positive change should it bring out? - It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity. - It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading. - Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT. - NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general. - It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant. Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform. nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders. What's GEM Tokenomics? Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary) Token Distribution: 5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
MEXC je vodeća burza kriptovaluta kojoj vjeruje više od 10 milijuna korisnika diljem svijeta. Poznata je kao burza s najširim izborom tokena, najbržim popisima tokena i najnižim naknadama za trgovanje na tržištu. Pridruži se MEXC platformi sada da iskusiš vrhunsku likvidnost i najkonkurentnije naknade na tržištu!
Koliko će NFTmall (GEM) vrijediti USD sutra, sljedeći tjedan ili sljedeći mjesec? Kolika bi mogla biti vrijednost vaših NFTmall (GEM) sredstava 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. - ili čak za 10 ili 20 godina? Upotrijebite naš alat za predviđanje cijena kako biste istražili kratkoročne i dugoročne prognoze za NFTmall.
Provjerite NFTmall predviđanje cijene sada!
Razumijevanje tokenomike NFTmall (GEM) može pružiti dublji uvid u njegovu dugoročnu vrijednost i potencijal rasta. Od načina raspodjele tokena do načina upravljanja količinom, tokenomika otkriva temeljnu strukturu ekonomije projekta. Saznajte više o GEM opsežnoj tokenomici tokena odmah!
|Vrijeme (UTC+8)
|Vrsta
|Informacije
|09-02 19:30:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
|09-01 20:12:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
|09-01 17:35:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
|09-01 16:14:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
|09-01 12:12:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
|09-01 09:42:00
|Ekonomski podaci
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
Cijene kriptovaluta podložne su visokim tržišnim rizicima i volatilnosti cijena. Trebate ulagati u projekte i proizvode koje znate i čije uključene rizike razumiješ. Trebate pažljivo razmotriti svoje investicijsko iskustvo, financijsku situaciju, ciljeve ulaganja i toleranciju na rizik te se posavjetovati s neovisnim financijskim savjetnikom prije bilo kakvog ulaganja. Ovaj materijal ne treba tumačiti kao financijski savjet. Prošla izvedba nije pouzdan pokazatelj buduće izvedbe. Vrijednost tvoje investicije može pasti i porasti, a možda nećeš dobiti natrag uloženi iznos. Ti preuzimaš isključivu odgovornost za svoje investicijske odluke. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za bilo kakve gubitke koje možeš pretrpjeti. Za više informacija pogledaj naše Uvjete korištenja i Upozorenje o rizicima. Također imaj na umu da se podaci koji se odnose na gore spomenutu kriptovalutu predstavljenu ovdje (kao što je njezina aktualna cijena) temelje na izvorima trećih strana. Predstavljaju ti se „takvi kakvi jesu” i samo u informativne svrhe, bez zastupljivanja ili jamstva bilo koje vrste. Poveznice koje se nalaze na stranicama trećih strana također nisu pod kontrolom MEXC platforme. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za pouzdanost i točnost takvih stranica trećih strana i njihovog sadržaja.