Lucky Block Cijena (LBLOCK)
+0.02%
+0.97%
-4.78%
-4.78%
Lucky Block (LBLOCK) cijena u stvarnom vremenu je --. Tijekom protekla 24 sata, LBLOCKtrgovalo je između najniže cijene $ 0 i najviše cijene $ 0, što pokazuje aktivnu volatilnost tržišta. Najviša cijena svih vremena LBLOCK je $ 0.00974554, dok je najniža cijena svih vremena $ 0.
Što se tiče kratkoročnih izvedbi, LBLOCK se promijenio za +0.02% u posljednjih sat vremena, +0.97% u posljednjih 24 sata i -4.78% u posljednjih 7 dana. Ovo vam pruža brz pregled najnovijih trendova cijena i tržišne dinamike na MEXC-u.
Trenutačna tržišna kapitalizacija Lucky Block je $ 3.31M, s obujmom trgovanja u 24 sata od --. Količina u optjecaju LBLOCK je 100.00B, s ukupnom količinom od 100000000000.0. Njegova potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost (FDV) je $ 3.31M.
Tijekom današnjeg dana promjena cijene iz Lucky Block u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 30 dana promjena cijene iz Lucky Block u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 60 dana promjena cijene iz Lucky Block u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 90 dana promjena cijene iz Lucky Block u USD iznosila je $ 0.
|Razdoblje
|Promjena (USD)
|Promjena (%)
|Danas
|$ 0
|+0.97%
|30 dana
|$ 0
|+16.70%
|60 dana
|$ 0
|-18.39%
|90 dana
|$ 0
|--
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
