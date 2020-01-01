Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomika
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Informacije
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors.
Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed.
At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence.
As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm.
Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomika i analiza cijena
Istražite ključne tokenomske podatke i podatke o cijenama za Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS), uključujući tržišnu kapitalizaciju, detalje o količini, FDV i povijest cijena. Shvatite trenutnu vrijednost i tržišnu poziciju tokena na prvi pogled.
Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe
Razumijevanje tokenomike Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.
Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:
Ukupna količina:
Maksimalan broj JEWELS tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.
Količina u optjecaju:
Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.
Maksimalna količina:
Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja JEWELS tokena.
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.
Stopa inflacije:
Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.
Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?
Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.
Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.
Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.
Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.
Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku JEWELS tokena, istražite JEWELS cijenu tokena uživo!
JEWELS Predviđanje cijene
Želite li znati u kojem smjeru ide JEWELS? Naša JEWELS stranica za predviđanje cijena kombinira tržišno raspoloženje, povijesne trendove i tehničke pokazatelje kako bi pružila pogled na budućnost.
Odricanje od odgovornosti
Podaci o tokenomici na ovoj stranici potječu iz izvora trećih strana. MEXC ne jamči njihovu točnost. Molimo vas da provedete temeljito istraživanje prije ulaganja.