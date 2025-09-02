Dog shit going nowhere Cijena (DOGSHIT2)
-1.01%
-3.60%
+2.72%
+2.72%
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) cijena u stvarnom vremenu je --. Tijekom protekla 24 sata, DOGSHIT2trgovalo je između najniže cijene $ 0 i najviše cijene $ 0, što pokazuje aktivnu volatilnost tržišta. Najviša cijena svih vremena DOGSHIT2 je $ 0.01437006, dok je najniža cijena svih vremena $ 0.
Što se tiče kratkoročnih izvedbi, DOGSHIT2 se promijenio za -1.01% u posljednjih sat vremena, -3.60% u posljednjih 24 sata i +2.72% u posljednjih 7 dana. Ovo vam pruža brz pregled najnovijih trendova cijena i tržišne dinamike na MEXC-u.
Trenutačna tržišna kapitalizacija Dog shit going nowhere je $ 242.22K, s obujmom trgovanja u 24 sata od --. Količina u optjecaju DOGSHIT2 je 999.68M, s ukupnom količinom od 999680955.707433. Njegova potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost (FDV) je $ 242.22K.
Tijekom današnjeg dana promjena cijene iz Dog shit going nowhere u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 30 dana promjena cijene iz Dog shit going nowhere u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 60 dana promjena cijene iz Dog shit going nowhere u USD iznosila je $ 0.
U proteklih 90 dana promjena cijene iz Dog shit going nowhere u USD iznosila je $ 0.
|Razdoblje
|Promjena (USD)
|Promjena (%)
|Danas
|$ 0
|-3.60%
|30 dana
|$ 0
|-23.45%
|60 dana
|$ 0
|-68.98%
|90 dana
|$ 0
|--
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC je vodeća burza kriptovaluta kojoj vjeruje više od 10 milijuna korisnika diljem svijeta. Poznata je kao burza s najširim izborom tokena, najbržim popisima tokena i najnižim naknadama za trgovanje na tržištu. Pridruži se MEXC platformi sada da iskusiš vrhunsku likvidnost i najkonkurentnije naknade na tržištu!
Koliko će Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) vrijediti USD sutra, sljedeći tjedan ili sljedeći mjesec? Kolika bi mogla biti vrijednost vaših Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) sredstava 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. - ili čak za 10 ili 20 godina? Upotrijebite naš alat za predviđanje cijena kako biste istražili kratkoročne i dugoročne prognoze za Dog shit going nowhere.
Provjerite Dog shit going nowhere predviđanje cijene sada!
Razumijevanje tokenomike Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) može pružiti dublji uvid u njegovu dugoročnu vrijednost i potencijal rasta. Od načina raspodjele tokena do načina upravljanja količinom, tokenomika otkriva temeljnu strukturu ekonomije projekta. Saznajte više o DOGSHIT2 opsežnoj tokenomici tokena odmah!
|Vrijeme (UTC+8)
|Vrsta
|Informacije
|09-02 19:30:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
|09-01 20:12:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
|09-01 17:35:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
|09-01 16:14:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
|09-01 12:12:00
|Ažuriranja industrije
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
|09-01 09:42:00
|Ekonomski podaci
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
Cijene kriptovaluta podložne su visokim tržišnim rizicima i volatilnosti cijena. Trebate ulagati u projekte i proizvode koje znate i čije uključene rizike razumiješ. Trebate pažljivo razmotriti svoje investicijsko iskustvo, financijsku situaciju, ciljeve ulaganja i toleranciju na rizik te se posavjetovati s neovisnim financijskim savjetnikom prije bilo kakvog ulaganja. Ovaj materijal ne treba tumačiti kao financijski savjet. Prošla izvedba nije pouzdan pokazatelj buduće izvedbe. Vrijednost tvoje investicije može pasti i porasti, a možda nećeš dobiti natrag uloženi iznos. Ti preuzimaš isključivu odgovornost za svoje investicijske odluke. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za bilo kakve gubitke koje možeš pretrpjeti. Za više informacija pogledaj naše Uvjete korištenja i Upozorenje o rizicima. Također imaj na umu da se podaci koji se odnose na gore spomenutu kriptovalutu predstavljenu ovdje (kao što je njezina aktualna cijena) temelje na izvorima trećih strana. Predstavljaju ti se „takvi kakvi jesu” i samo u informativne svrhe, bez zastupljivanja ili jamstva bilo koje vrste. Poveznice koje se nalaze na stranicama trećih strana također nisu pod kontrolom MEXC platforme. MEXC platforma nije odgovorna za pouzdanost i točnost takvih stranica trećih strana i njihovog sadržaja.