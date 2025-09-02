Što je district0x (DNT)

The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.

MEXC je vodeća burza kriptovaluta kojoj vjeruje više od 10 milijuna korisnika diljem svijeta. Poznata je kao burza s najširim izborom tokena, najbržim popisima tokena i najnižim naknadama za trgovanje na tržištu. Pridruži se MEXC platformi sada da iskusiš vrhunsku likvidnost i najkonkurentnije naknade na tržištu!

district0x Predviđanje cijene (USD)

Koliko će district0x (DNT) vrijediti USD sutra, sljedeći tjedan ili sljedeći mjesec? Kolika bi mogla biti vrijednost vaših district0x (DNT) sredstava 2025., 2026., 2027., 2028. - ili čak za 10 ili 20 godina? Upotrijebite naš alat za predviđanje cijena kako biste istražili kratkoročne i dugoročne prognoze za district0x.

Provjerite district0x predviđanje cijene sada!

DNT u lokalnim valutama

Isprobajte pretvarač

district0x (DNT) Tokenomika

Razumijevanje tokenomike district0x (DNT) može pružiti dublji uvid u njegovu dugoročnu vrijednost i potencijal rasta. Od načina raspodjele tokena do načina upravljanja količinom, tokenomika otkriva temeljnu strukturu ekonomije projekta. Saznajte više o DNT opsežnoj tokenomici tokena odmah!

Ljudi također pitaju: Ostala pitanja o district0x (DNT) Koliko district0x (DNT) vrijedi danas? Cijena DNT uživo u USD je 0.02788129 USD , ažurirano u stvarnom vremenu s najnovijim tržišnim podacima. Kolika je trenutačna cijena DNT u USD? $ 0.02788129 . Provjerite Trenutačna cijena DNT u USD je. Provjerite MEXC konverter za točnu konverziju tokena. Kolika je tržišna kapitalizacija district0x? Tržišna kapitalizacija za DNT je $ 20.95M USD . Tržišna kapitalizacija = trenutačna cijena × količina u optjecaju. Označava ukupnu tržišnu vrijednost i rangiranje tokena. Kolika je količina u optjecaju za DNT? Količina u optjecaju za DNT je 751.22M USD . Koja je bila najviša cijena svih vremena (ATH) za DNT? DNT je postigao ATH cijenu od 0.48337 USD . Koja je bila najniža cijena svih vremena (ATL) za DNT? DNT je vidio ATL cijenu od 0.00216748 USD . Koliki je obujam trgovanja za DNT? 24-satni obujam trgovanja za DNT je -- USD . Hoće li DNT još narasti ove godine? DNT mogao bi porasti ove godine, ovisno o tržišnim uvjetima i razvoju projekta. Pogledajte DNT predviđanje cijene za detaljniju analizu.

district0x (DNT) Važna ažuriranja industrije