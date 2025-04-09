Bliffy (BLIFFY) Tokenomika
BLIFFY is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, serving as the playful yet purposeful entry point into the BLIFE Protocol's expansive Bitcoin-based Web3 ecosystem.
Bliffy was created by the team behind Blife, a "Proof of Valuable Work" protocol backed by Animoca Brands that is driving Bitcoin innovation as a foundational Web3 ecosystem.The core team is composed of blockchain engineers, gaming experts, and community builders in the crypto space for the past decade.
What Makes Bliffy Unique? Bliffy is more than just another meme coin. While it embraces humor and community culture, it’s helping users learn, earn, and engage with Web3 — especially experiences built in the Bitcoin Ecosystem.
Bliffy’s uniqueness lies in:
AI Agent Personality: An interactive AI mascot, acting as a playful guide to the BTC and the Blife ecosystem.
Coinhunt & Gamified Engagement: Through Challenges, storytelling, and meme-driven tasks the community can earn rewards and learn about the story of BLIFFY, the robot that got lost in the city of Pumpopolis and is trying to go home to Bitcoin with scrambled memories.
A burn-to-earn mechanism will soon allow $BLIFFY holders to convert their tokens into $BLIFE the token of the BLIFE protocol.
Launched on the 9th of April 2025 with close to 80 % of the supply to the community, Bliffy is here to reward active participants in the Blife ecosystem (users having minted a Blife ID and on the leaderboard of the platform) were eligible to claim as well as partner communities.
Coin Hunt details: To join, one must hold at least 42k $BLIFFY tokens throughout the entire event! During 5 weeks, players will have the opportunity to solve 5 enigmas and earn a share of rewards. Reward breakdown – 42M $BLIFE total rewards
1st enigma: All participants who solved it share 5% of the pool 2nd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 10% 3rd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 15% 4th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% 5th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20%
For the grand prize lottery 100 winners will share 30% of the pool. The more enigmas you solve, the more rewards you win!
Solve enigmas, find tokens, and earn rewards in this interactive on-chain adventure! For more info: https://bliffy.ai/coin-hunt
As of launch, BLIFFY is available on decentralized exchanges on the Solana blockchain, such as Jupiter and Raydium. Listings on centralized exchanges are planned as the ecosystem and community expand.
$BLIFFY is a meme but also a game, a movement, and a financial experiment to see if we can use crypto, storytelling, and trust-building to create real value.
Website: https://bliffy.ai/ - Learn the story of Bliffy Telegram: http://t.me/Bliffy_By_Blife
Bliffy (BLIFFY) Tokenomika i analiza cijena
Istražite ključne tokenomske podatke i podatke o cijenama za Bliffy (BLIFFY), uključujući tržišnu kapitalizaciju, detalje o količini, FDV i povijest cijena. Shvatite trenutnu vrijednost i tržišnu poziciju tokena na prvi pogled.
Bliffy (BLIFFY) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe
Razumijevanje tokenomike Bliffy (BLIFFY) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.
Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:
Ukupna količina:
Maksimalan broj BLIFFY tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.
Količina u optjecaju:
Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.
Maksimalna količina:
Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja BLIFFY tokena.
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.
Stopa inflacije:
Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.
Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?
Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.
Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.
Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.
Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.
Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku BLIFFY tokena, istražite BLIFFY cijenu tokena uživo!
BLIFFY Predviđanje cijene
Želite li znati u kojem smjeru ide BLIFFY? Naša BLIFFY stranica za predviđanje cijena kombinira tržišno raspoloženje, povijesne trendove i tehničke pokazatelje kako bi pružila pogled na budućnost.
Zašto biste trebali odabrati MEXC?
MEXC je jedna od vodećih svjetskih kripto burzi kojoj vjeruju milijuni korisnika diljem svijeta. Bilo da ste početnik ili profesionalac, MEXC je vaš najlakši put do kriptovaluta.
