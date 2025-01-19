Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika

Otkrijte ključne uvide u Melania Meme (MELANIA), uključujući ponudu tokena, model raspodjele i tržišne podatke u stvarnom vremenu.
USD

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Informacije

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Službena web stranica:
https://melaniameme.com/
Istraživač blokova:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika i analiza cijena

Istražite ključne tokenomske podatke i podatke o cijenama za Melania Meme (MELANIA), uključujući tržišnu kapitalizaciju, detalje o količini, FDV i povijest cijena. Shvatite trenutnu vrijednost i tržišnu poziciju tokena na prvi pogled.

Tržišna kapitalizacija:
$ 166.60M
$ 166.60M$ 166.60M
Ukupna količina:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
Količina u optjecaju:
$ 865.00M
$ 865.00M$ 865.00M
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
$ 192.60M
$ 192.60M$ 192.60M
Povijesni maksimum:
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
Povijesni minimum:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
Trenutna cijena:
$ 0.1926
$ 0.1926$ 0.1926

Detaljna struktura tokena Melania Meme(MELANIA)

Detaljnije istražite kako se MELANIA tokeni izdaju, dodjeljuju i otključavaju. Ovaj odjeljak ističe ključne aspekte ekonomske strukture tokena: korisnost, poticaje i stjecanje prava.

Overview

  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
  • Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
  • Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock DetailsRecipient/Use Case
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)DEX liquidity pools
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEPublic sale/airdrop
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.Team & advisors
Treasury20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsProject treasury
Community20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsCommunity/incentives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
  • Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
  • Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
  • Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting Schedule

  • Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
  • Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
  • Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
  • Month 13: Full team vesting completed

Other Allocations

  • Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
  • Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)

Unlocking Table (Key Events)

DateAllocationAmount UnlockedUnlock TypeNotes
2025-01-19Liquidity100,000,000Instant10% at TGE
2025-01-19Public Distribution150,000,000Instant15% at TGE
2025-02-18Team Vesting35,000,000Instant10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
2025-02-18–2026-01-18Team Vesting26,250,000/monthMonthlyLinear vesting (90% of team allocation)
2026-02-18Treasury200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months
2026-02-18Community200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months

Additional Notes

  • No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
  • No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
  • Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceAll tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentiveMeme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
LockingTeam tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
UnlockingSee unlocking table above

References

  • Official Website: melaniameme.com
  • Solana Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Implications and Considerations

  • Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
  • No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
  • Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
  • Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.

Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe

Razumijevanje tokenomike Melania Meme (MELANIA) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.

Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:

Ukupna količina:

Maksimalan broj MELANIA tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.

Količina u optjecaju:

Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.

Maksimalna količina:

Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja MELANIA tokena.

FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):

Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.

Stopa inflacije:

Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.

Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?

Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.

Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.

Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.

Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.

Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku MELANIA tokena, istražite MELANIA cijenu tokena uživo!

Kako kupiti MELANIA

Jeste li zainteresirani za dodavanje Melania Meme (MELANIA) u svoj portfelj? MEXC podržava razne metode kupnje MELANIA, uključujući kreditne kartice, bankovne prijenose i uzajamno trgovanje. Bez obzira jeste li početnik ili profesionalac, MEXC čini kupnju kriptovaluta jednostavnom i sigurnom.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Povijest cijena

Analiza povijesti cijena MELANIA pomaže korisnicima da razumiju prošla kretanja na tržištu, ključne razine podrške/otpora i obrasce volatilnosti. Bez obzira pratite li povijesne maksimume ili identificirate trendove, povijesni podaci ključni su dio predviđanja cijena i tehničke analize.

MELANIA Predviđanje cijene

Želite li znati u kojem smjeru ide MELANIA? Naša MELANIA stranica za predviđanje cijena kombinira tržišno raspoloženje, povijesne trendove i tehničke pokazatelje kako bi pružila pogled na budućnost.

Zašto biste trebali odabrati MEXC?

MEXC je jedna od vodećih svjetskih kripto burzi kojoj vjeruju milijuni korisnika diljem svijeta. Bilo da ste početnik ili profesionalac, MEXC je vaš najlakši put do kriptovaluta.

Preko 4,000 trgovačkih parova na Spot i terminskim tržištima
Najbrža uvrštenja tokena među CEX-ovima
Najveća likvidnost u cijeloj industriji
Najniže naknade, uz podršku za korisnike 24/7
100%+ transparentnost rezervi tokena za korisnička sredstva
Iznimno niske ulazne barijere: kupite kriptovalutu sa samo 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kupite kriptovalutu sa samo 1 USDT: Vaš najlakši put do kriptovaluta!

Odricanje od odgovornosti

Podaci o tokenomici na ovoj stranici potječu iz izvora trećih strana. MEXC ne jamči njihovu točnost. Molimo vas da provedete temeljito istraživanje prije ulaganja.