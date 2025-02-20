Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika

Otkrijte ključne uvide u Kaito (KAITO), uključujući ponudu tokena, model raspodjele i tržišne podatke u stvarnom vremenu.
USD

Kaito (KAITO) Informacije

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Službena web stranica:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Bijela knjiga:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Istraživač blokova:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika i analiza cijena

Istražite ključne tokenomske podatke i podatke o cijenama za Kaito (KAITO), uključujući tržišnu kapitalizaciju, detalje o količini, FDV i povijest cijena. Shvatite trenutnu vrijednost i tržišnu poziciju tokena na prvi pogled.

Tržišna kapitalizacija:
$ 241.70M
Ukupna količina:
$ 1.00B
Količina u optjecaju:
$ 241.39M
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
$ 1.00B
Povijesni maksimum:
$ 2.9293
Povijesni minimum:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Trenutna cijena:
$ 1.0013
Detaljna struktura tokena Kaito(KAITO)

Detaljnije istražite kako se KAITO tokeni izdaju, dodjeljuju i otključavaju. Ovaj odjeljak ističe ključne aspekte ekonomske strukture tokena: korisnost, poticaje i stjecanje prava.

Overview

Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.
  • Unlock Schedule: The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.
  • No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.

Allocation Mechanism

The KAITO token allocation is as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalDescriptionUnlock StartUnlock End
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives2025-02-202029-01-20
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito's core contributors2025-02-202029-01-20
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners2025-02-202029-01-20
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors2025-02-202029-01-20
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term2025-02-202029-01-20
Liquidity Incentives5%Staking and liquidity incentives2025-02-202029-01-20
Binance Hodler2%Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities2025-02-202029-01-20

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.
  • Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.
  • gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.
  • Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.
  • Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.
  • Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.
  • No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.

Unlocking Time

  • Start: February 20, 2025
  • End: January 20, 2029
  • Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.

Allocation Table

Additional Notes

  • No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.
  • YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.
  • gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.

Summary

KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe

Razumijevanje tokenomike Kaito (KAITO) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.

Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:

Ukupna količina:

Maksimalan broj KAITO tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.

Količina u optjecaju:

Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.

Maksimalna količina:

Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja KAITO tokena.

FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):

Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.

Stopa inflacije:

Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.

Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?

Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.

Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.

Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.

Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.

Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku KAITO tokena, istražite KAITO cijenu tokena uživo!

Kako kupiti KAITO

Jeste li zainteresirani za dodavanje Kaito (KAITO) u svoj portfelj? MEXC podržava razne metode kupnje KAITO, uključujući kreditne kartice, bankovne prijenose i uzajamno trgovanje. Bez obzira jeste li početnik ili profesionalac, MEXC čini kupnju kriptovaluta jednostavnom i sigurnom.

Kaito (KAITO) Povijest cijena

Analiza povijesti cijena KAITO pomaže korisnicima da razumiju prošla kretanja na tržištu, ključne razine podrške/otpora i obrasce volatilnosti. Bez obzira pratite li povijesne maksimume ili identificirate trendove, povijesni podaci ključni su dio predviđanja cijena i tehničke analize.

KAITO Predviđanje cijene

Želite li znati u kojem smjeru ide KAITO? Naša KAITO stranica za predviđanje cijena kombinira tržišno raspoloženje, povijesne trendove i tehničke pokazatelje kako bi pružila pogled na budućnost.

Kupite kriptovalutu sa samo 1 USDT: Vaš najlakši put do kriptovaluta!

Odricanje od odgovornosti

Podaci o tokenomici na ovoj stranici potječu iz izvora trećih strana. MEXC ne jamči njihovu točnost. Molimo vas da provedete temeljito istraživanje prije ulaganja.