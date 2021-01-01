Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomika
Hedera (HBAR) Informacije
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: HBAR launched with a fixed maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The supply cannot be increased without unanimous consent from the Hedera Governing Council.
- Distribution Pattern: Tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled, non-linear schedule. The supply increases at discrete intervals, typically quarterly, rather than continuously or linearly.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (Billions)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32%
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24%
|Purchase Agreements
|8.70
|17%
|Founders and Early Executives
|6.90
|14%
|Swirlds (Tech Creator)
|3.98
|8%
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4%
- HBAR Foundation: In September 2021, the HBAR Foundation was allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4% of total supply) to fund ecosystem development.
- Other Allocations: Additional allocations include developer community funds and ecosystem reserves.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
- Medium of Exchange: HBAR is the primary medium of exchange within the Hedera ecosystem, used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and (in the future) paying for smart contract hosting.
- Staking: HBAR is staked by consensus nodes (currently permissioned and managed by the Council) to secure the network. Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
- Staking Rewards: As of March 2024, the maximum annual staking reward rate is 2.5%. Rewards are distributed from a dedicated staking reward account.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Treasury Release: HBAR tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled schedule. The release is not continuous but occurs in discrete, scheduled intervals.
- Vesting and Lockups: Allocations to founders, early executives, Swirlds, and employees are subject to vesting and lockup schedules, as detailed in the HBAR Economics Paper and regulatory filings. For example, Swirlds receives a one-time allocation and ongoing monthly payments, with vesting over 46 months for certain allocations.
- Staking Lock: Delegators must stake HBAR for at least 24 hours to begin earning rewards. Accrued staking rewards must be claimed within 365 days, or they are forfeited.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (50B), quarterly treasury releases, no inflation without Council approval
|Allocation
|See allocation table above; largest to treasury and ecosystem development
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, medium of exchange, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (max 2.5%/year), node operation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Quarterly unlocks, vesting for team/founders, staking lock (24h min, 365d reward claim)
|Unlocking Time
|Discrete quarterly releases, vesting schedules for specific allocations
Additional Notes
- Governance: The Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 global enterprises) manages network upgrades, treasury releases, and staking parameters.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While currently permissioned, Hedera plans to open node operation to the public over time.
- Transparency: The HBAR Economics Whitepaper and Treasury Management Report provide ongoing updates to tokenomics and release schedules.
This comprehensive structure ensures HBAR’s utility, security, and long-term ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on controlled supply, transparent allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms.
Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe
Razumijevanje tokenomike Hedera (HBAR) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.
Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:
Ukupna količina:
Maksimalan broj HBAR tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.
Količina u optjecaju:
Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.
Maksimalna količina:
Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja HBAR tokena.
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.
Stopa inflacije:
Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.
Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?
Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.
Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.
Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.
Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.
Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku HBAR tokena, istražite HBAR cijenu tokena uživo!
