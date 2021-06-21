Detaljnije istražite kako se FLOKI tokeni izdaju, dodjeljuju i otključavaju. Ovaj odjeljak ističe ključne aspekte ekonomske strukture tokena: korisnost, poticaje i stjecanje prava.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It underpins a broad ecosystem including DeFi (FlokiFi), NFT gaming (Valhalla), a crypto education platform (University of Floki), a trading bot, and a merchandise/NFT marketplace (FlokiPlaces). The tokenomics are designed to be deflationary, utility-driven, and to incentivize long-term holding and ecosystem participation.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Parameter Details Token Standard ERC-20 (Ethereum), BEP-20 (BSC) Total Supply 20,000,000,000,000 (10T on ETH, 10T on BSC) Initial Allocation 100% vested at TGE (Token Generation Event) to the community Distribution Past airdrop (V1 to V2 migration), exchange listings, staking rewards Deflationary Yes, via multiple burn mechanisms (see below)

No ongoing inflation: All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting.

All tokens were distributed at launch; no further minting. Deflationary supply: Tokens are burned through various mechanisms, reducing circulating supply over time.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Description Vesting/Unlocking Community 100% at TGE (June 21, 2021) Instant Staking Users lock tokens for 3-48 months Unlocked per user action Treasury Receives 0.3% DEX tax, 75% of FlokiFi fees Used for ecosystem growth Burn 25% of FlokiFi fees, 1% of card fees, penalties Burned instantly

No team or investor allocation: All tokens are community-distributed.

All tokens are community-distributed. Staking: Up to 25% of supply is locked in staking contracts for up to 4 years.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Use Case Details Medium of Exchange Used for payments in Floki ecosystem (Valhalla, FlokiFi, Floki Card, FlokiPlaces, etc.) Staking Stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi) rewards; higher APY for longer lockups Governance Vote in Floki DAO via Snapshot (off-chain) Deflationary Utility 25% of FlokiFi fees and 1% of card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI Penalty Burns Early unstaking incurs a penalty (5-20%) that is burned Collateral Used as collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., Venus) In-Game Utility Required to unlock/play characters and buy items in Valhalla Education Required for premium features in University of Floki

Staking Details

Staking Duration APY (ETH chain) Early Unstaking Penalty (Burned) 3 months ~11.3% 5% 12 months ~18.1% 10% 24 months ~27.2% 15% 48 months ~36.2% 20%

Rewards: Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers.

Paid in TOKEN (TokenFi), with 56% of TOKEN supply allocated to FLOKI stakers. Claiming: Rewards can be claimed anytime; principal unlocks after chosen period.

4. Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards.

Users voluntarily lock FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn rewards. Penalty for Early Unstaking: If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned.

If users unstake before the end of the lock period, a penalty (5-20%) is burned. Liquidity Lock: DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC.

DEX liquidity is locked for 265 years on both Ethereum and BSC. FlokiFi Locker: Allows users/projects to lock tokens/NFTs for arbitrary durations (up to billions of years), supporting both fungible and non-fungible assets.

5. Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock: At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty.

At the end of the selected lock period (3, 12, 24, or 48 months), users can withdraw their staked FLOKI without penalty. Early Unstaking: Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned).

Allowed anytime, but incurs a penalty (burned). No vesting cliffs: All tokens were distributed at TGE; no scheduled unlocks for team/investors.

6. Deflationary/Burn Mechanisms

Mechanism Burn Rate/Trigger FlokiFi Locker 25% of all fees used to buy and burn FLOKI Floki Card 1% of prepaid card top-up fees used to burn FLOKI Early Unstaking 5-20% penalty (based on lock duration) burned Manual DAO Burns Community votes can trigger additional burns

7. Circulating Supply

As of August 28, 2025: Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI.

Circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI. Burned Supply: Over 10 trillion FLOKI have been burned since launch.

8. Governance

Floki DAO: Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote.

Off-chain Snapshot voting; only four addresses can propose, but all holders can vote. Treasury Management: 0.3% DEX tax and 75% of FlokiFi fees go to the treasury for ecosystem development and marketing.

9. Ecosystem Utility

Valhalla: Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases.

Play-to-earn NFT metaverse game; FLOKI required for gameplay and in-game purchases. FlokiFi: DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned.

DeFi suite including token/NFT lockers, with fees partially burned. University of Floki: Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features.

Crypto education platform; FLOKI required for premium features. Floki Trading Bot: Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI.

Telegram-based trading bot, with a portion of fees used to buy and burn FLOKI. FlokiPlaces: NFT and merchandise marketplace.

10. Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance 100% to community at TGE, no further minting Allocation Community, staking, treasury, burns Usage Payments, staking, governance, collateral, in-game, education Incentives Staking rewards (TOKEN), governance, deflationary supply Locking Staking (3-48 months), liquidity locked 265 years, FlokiFi Locker (arbitrary duration) Unlocking At end of staking period, or early with penalty Deflationary Multiple burn mechanisms (fees, penalties, manual burns) Circulating Supply ~9.54T (Aug 2025), declining due to burns Governance Floki DAO (Snapshot), treasury management

11. Notable Features and Implications

Deflationary Design: Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation.

Multiple burn mechanisms ensure a decreasing supply, potentially supporting price appreciation. No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk.

All tokens are community-distributed, reducing centralization risk. Long-Term Locking: Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure.

Up to 25% of supply is locked for up to 4 years, supporting price stability and reducing sell pressure. Ecosystem Integration: FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility.

FLOKI is required for a wide range of products and services, driving real utility. DAO Governance: Community-driven decision-making, with treasury funds allocated for growth and adoption.

12. Limitations and Risks

No On-Chain Vesting: All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor.

All tokens were distributed at TGE, so there is no ongoing vesting schedule to monitor. Penalty Burns: Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking.

Early unstaking penalties may deter some users from participating in staking. DAO Centralization: Only four addresses can propose governance actions, which may limit decentralization.

13. Actionable Insights

For Holders: Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized.

Long-term staking offers high APY and supports deflationary supply, but early withdrawal is penalized. For Builders: FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations.

FLOKI’s utility and burn mechanisms can be leveraged for new DeFi, NFT, and gaming integrations. For Analysts: Monitor staking participation, burn events, and treasury allocations for insights into supply dynamics and ecosystem growth.

For more details, visit the official Floki Whitepaper and staking portal.