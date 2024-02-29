Ethena (ENA) Tokenomika

Otkrijte ključne uvide u Ethena (ENA), uključujući ponudu tokena, model raspodjele i tržišne podatke u stvarnom vremenu.
Ethena (ENA) Informacije

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Službena web stranica:
https://www.ethena.fi/
Bijela knjiga:
https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/
Istraživač blokova:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x57e114B691Db790C35207b2e685D4A43181e6061

Ethena (ENA) Tokenomika i analiza cijena

Istražite ključne tokenomske podatke i podatke o cijenama za Ethena (ENA), uključujući tržišnu kapitalizaciju, detalje o količini, FDV i povijest cijena. Shvatite trenutnu vrijednost i tržišnu poziciju tokena na prvi pogled.

Tržišna kapitalizacija:
$ 4.62B
Ukupna količina:
$ 15.00B
Količina u optjecaju:
$ 6.62B
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
$ 10.47B
Povijesni maksimum:
$ 1.521
Povijesni minimum:
$ 0.19527090297328784
Trenutna cijena:
$ 0.6983
Detaljna struktura tokena Ethena(ENA)

Detaljnije istražite kako se ENA tokeni izdaju, dodjeljuju i otključavaju. Ovaj odjeljak ističe ključne aspekte ekonomske strukture tokena: korisnost, poticaje i stjecanje prava.

Ethena’s token ecosystem is built around two primary tokens: ENA (the governance and incentive token) and USDe (the synthetic stablecoin). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of their token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • ENA: Deployed as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum on April 2, 2024, with a total supply of 15 billion tokens. The contract allows for up to 10% additional minting per year, but the next possible mint is not until April 2, 2025, due to a one-year waiting period after the initial mint.
  • USDe: Minted by depositing collateral (stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, mETH, WETH, USDT, USDC, USDtb) into the Ethena protocol. Whitelisted users can mint/redeem USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio, with the protocol opening a 1x short perpetual position to maintain a delta-neutral, stable value.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Token Allocation Table

Allocation Recipient% of Total SupplyUnlock Schedule / Notes
Core Contributors30%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. No unlock before 1 year.
Investors25%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. No unlock before 1 year.
Ecosystem Development & Airdrops30%10% airdropped in first/second season rewards; remainder for future campaigns, DAO multisig.
Foundation15%Used for development, audits, risk, and expansion. Unlock details not fully disclosed.

Sample Unlock Events (from on-chain data):

DateRecipientAmount UnlockedGranularityDescription
2024-03-06Airdrop450,000,000Instant10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second season rewards
2024-07-05Ecosystem Development500,000,000InstantPart of 30% allocation
2025-03-06Ecosystem Development3,550,000,000MonthlyPart of 30% allocation
2025-03-06Core Contributors1,125,000,000Instant1-year cliff, then monthly vesting
2025-03-06Investors937,500,000Instant1-year cliff, then monthly vesting
2025-03-06Foundation2,250,000,000MonthlyUnlock details not fully disclosed
2025-04-06Core Contributors3,375,000,000MonthlyOngoing vesting
2025-04-06Investors2,812,500,000MonthlyOngoing vesting

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

  • Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, and Reserve Fund management.
  • Staking (sENA): ENA can be locked to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues (e.g., 15% of Ethereal DEX token supply).
  • Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers and future Ethena Network applications.

USDe

  • Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a synthetic, yield-bearing stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 USD peg via delta-neutral hedging (shorting ETH/BTC perps against staked collateral).
  • Staking (sUSDe): USDe can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from both staked ETH and funding rates from short positions. sUSDe APY was reported at 27% as of December 2024.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on protocols like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
  • Points Campaigns: Users earn “Shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and further incentives.

Shard Distribution Example (Feb 29, 2024)

ActivityTVL ($M)Shard Boost (per $/day)New Shards Distributed (M)
Locking LP Tokens125202,500
Hold Pendle USDe YT or SY in Pool5910590
Lock USDe160101,597
Buy and Hold USDe1045519
Stake and Hold sUSDe1951195
Invite Bonus(est.)10%54
Total5805,455

Locking Mechanism

  • ENA: Locking ENA yields sENA, which is composable in DeFi and earns protocol rewards. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth.
  • USDe: Users can lock USDe to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unlocked with a 7-day waiting period.
  • Vesting: Core contributors and investors are subject to a 1-year cliff (no unlocks before 1 year), followed by 3 years of linear monthly vesting.

Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Recipients: Some airdrop allocations (e.g., top 2,000 leaderboard addresses) are subject to a 6-month linear vesting for half of their ENA.
  • Core Contributors & Investors: 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting.
  • Ecosystem & Foundation: Unlocks are scheduled, with some instant and some monthly, as detailed in the allocation table above.
  • Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks occurred in the week leading up to August 19, 2025.

Additional Notes

  • Governance: ENA holders can participate in governance via forums and Snapshot voting.
  • Protocol Control: The project team controls key multi-sigs for contract administration and the Reserve Fund, though some funds are managed by a DAO-controlled multisig.
  • Risks: Ethena’s model exposes users to smart contract, custody, liquidation, and funding rate risks. The protocol maintains an insurance fund to cover negative yield periods.

Summary Table: ENA Token Allocation & Unlocks

Recipient% SupplyUnlock StartVesting/Unlock Details
Core Contributors30%2025-03-061yr 25% cliff, 3yr linear monthly vesting
Investors25%2025-03-061yr 25% cliff, 3yr linear monthly vesting
Ecosystem & Airdrops30%2024-03-0610% airdrop, rest for campaigns, DAO multisig
Foundation15%2025-03-06Monthly unlocks, details not fully disclosed

References

  • Ethena Docs: Tokenomics
  • Ethena Docs: USDe Overview
  • Ethena Docs: USDe Terms and Conditions
  • Ethena Governance
  • Ethena sENA Staking

Implications and Considerations

  • Incentive Design: Ethena’s use of points (Shards/Sats) and staged airdrops is designed to bootstrap liquidity and user engagement, but the sustainability of these incentives will depend on the protocol’s ability to generate real yield and maintain user trust.
  • Vesting and Unlocks: The long vesting schedules for core contributors and investors are intended to align long-term interests, but large unlocks could introduce supply pressure at cliff dates.
  • Governance Evolution: As ENA governance matures, community participation and DAO control are expected to increase, but currently, the project team retains significant control via multi-sigs.
  • Risk Management: The delta-neutral hedging model is innovative but exposes the protocol to funding rate and counterparty risks, mitigated in part by the insurance fund.

This comprehensive overview should provide a clear understanding of Ethena’s token economics, mechanisms, and incentive structures as of August 2025.

Ethena (ENA) Tokenomika: Objašnjenje ključnih pokazatelja i primjeri upotrebe

Razumijevanje tokenomike Ethena (ENA) ključno je za analizu njegove dugoročne vrijednosti, održivosti i potencijala.

Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:

Ukupna količina:

Maksimalan broj ENA tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.

Količina u optjecaju:

Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.

Maksimalna količina:

Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja ENA tokena.

FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):

Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.

Stopa inflacije:

Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.

Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?

Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.

Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.

Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.

Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.

Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku ENA tokena, istražite ENA cijenu tokena uživo!

Odricanje od odgovornosti

Podaci o tokenomici na ovoj stranici potječu iz izvora trećih strana. MEXC ne jamči njihovu točnost. Molimo vas da provedete temeljito istraživanje prije ulaganja.