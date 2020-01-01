AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomika
AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
- New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
- Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
- All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Example (Virtuals Protocol)
|Creator/Agent Owner
|Receives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token
|100% of initial liquidity pool
|Community/Users
|Can purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governance
|Open to all, no insider allocation
|Platform Treasury/Rewards
|Not explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usage
|N/A in IAO, but possible in future
- Fair Launch Principle:
- No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Token Utility:
- Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
- Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
- The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).
Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock:
- The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
- The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
- Validation Power:
- Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.
Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Unlock:
- The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
- After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|IAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
|Allocation
|100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
|Locking
|Liquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
|Unlocking
|Liquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner
Design Principles and Implications
- Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
- Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
- Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
- Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.
Ključni pokazatelji i kako se izračunavaju:
Ukupna količina:
Maksimalan broj AIFUN tokena koji su ili će ikada biti kreirani.
Količina u optjecaju:
Broj tokena trenutno dostupnih na tržištu i u rukama javnosti.
Maksimalna količina:
Fiksno ograničenje ukupnog broja AIFUN tokena.
FDV (potpuno razrijeđena vrijednost):
Izračunato kao trenutna cijena × maksimalna količina, što daje projekciju ukupne tržišne kapitalizacije ako su svi tokeni u optjecaju.
Stopa inflacije:
Odražava brzinu uvođenja novih tokena, što utječe na nestašicu i dugoročno kretanje cijena.
Zašto su ovi pokazatelji važni za trgovce?
Visoka količina u optjecaju = veća likvidnost.
Ograničena maksimalna količina + niska inflacija = potencijal za dugoročni rast cijena.
Transparentna raspodjela tokena = veće povjerenje u projekt i manji rizik centralizirane kontrole.
Visoka FDV s niskom trenutnom tržišnom kapitalizacijom = mogući signali precijenjenosti.
Sada kada razumijete tokenomiku AIFUN tokena, istražite AIFUN cijenu tokena uživo!
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Povijest cijena
AIFUN Predviđanje cijene
