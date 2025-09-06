2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern

SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern

The post SUI Bulls Target $3.50 After A Breakout From This Key Chart Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:54
Is Trump Renaming Department of Defense To Department Of War Legal? What To Know.

Is Trump Renaming Department of Defense To Department Of War Legal? What To Know.

The post Is Trump Renaming Department of Defense To Department Of War Legal? What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday renaming the Department of Defense as the "Department of War," an unofficial change for now, as Trump does not have the legal authority to change the name without Congress. President Donald Trump speaks during in a cabinet meeting alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the White House on August 26. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump signed an order renaming the Defense agency on Friday, after repeatedly saying publicly that he thinks the name should be reverted to the "Department of War." The Defense Department was previously known as the "Department of War" until the 1940s, when the name was changed after World War II and the various departments of the military—the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force—were all consolidated into a single agency. That name change was made by Congress, as lawmakers formally rebranded the agency as the Department of Defense in 1949 when they amended the National Security Act. Because of that, it would take another act of Congress to formally change the name back to the Department of War, and Trump cannot do it unilaterally on his own through an executive order. Despite Trump's order on Friday, that means the name change won't actually be official, with the White House saying in a fact sheet that they intend to make the Department of War name a "secondary title" for the agency. Trump will also direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "recommend actions," including acts of Congress, that would make the name change permanent. What Will Trump's Executive Order Say? The executive order will install the Department of War as a "secondary" name for the agency, and also direct Hegseth to now be known under a "secondary title" of the "Secretary of War," according to a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:53
Anthropic's Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate On Writers' Rights

Anthropic's Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate On Writers' Rights

The post Anthropic's Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate On Writers' Rights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Copyright: Anthropic's Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate On Writers' Rights Skip to content Home AI News AI Copyright: Anthropic's Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers' Rights Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/anthropic-settlement-copyright-ai/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:52
Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React

Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React

The post Trump to Announce Fed Chair Nominee, Markets React appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump's Fed chair nominee announcement set for late 2025. Market uncertainty grows over Fed's future direction. Stephen Miran faces confirmation amid political friction. Donald Trump plans to announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee by October 2025, with Stephen Miran as the leading candidate, potentially reshaping U.S. monetary leadership. This nomination could impact the Federal Reserve's independence and influence cryptocurrency markets, particularly affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum amid monetary policy changes. Trump's Fed Pick Spurs Political Debate and Market Speculation Donald Trump's upcoming nominee announcement aims to influence future fiscal directions, impacting both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The appointment of Stephen Miran as Federal Reserve chair is underway, pending Senate confirmation. Public figures such as Senator Elizabeth Warren have expressed concerns over potential compromises to the Fed's independence due to Trump's choices, warning about the broader economic implications. Senator Elizabeth Warren's criticisms emphasize tensions around Trump's strategic moves, suggesting they threaten Fed neutrality. Republican backing for Miran conflicts with Democratic scrutiny, highlighting division over financial stewardship and regulatory stability. "If I'm confirmed to this role, I will act independently as the Federal Reserve always does, based on my own personal analysis of economic data, my own personal analysis of the effects of economic policies." – Stephen Miran, Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers. Bitcoin and Market Dynamics After Fed Chair Announcement Did you know? The last major Federal Reserve leadership shift resulted in increased volatility in both traditional and crypto markets, with notable movements in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a dominant position in the market, valued at $110,855.64 with a market cap of approximately $2.21 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent data shows a modest 0.35% increase in the past 24 hours, though it experienced a 3.54% decline over the past month. The circulating supply of BTC stands at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:49
U.S. Added Just 22K Jobs in August as Unemployment Rate Rose to 4.3%

U.S. Added Just 22K Jobs in August as Unemployment Rate Rose to 4.3%

The post U.S. Added Just 22K Jobs in August as Unemployment Rate Rose to 4.3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The employment situation in the U.S. continued to show softness last month, likely sealing the deal for a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting in mid-September. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 22,000 in August, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday morning. That was shy of economist forecasts for 75,000 and July's 79,000 (revised from an originally reported 73,000). Alongside July's 6,000 job upward revision, June's number was revised lower by 27,000 to a negative 13,000 in what would have been the first negative monthly jobs print since the Covid lockdowns of 2020. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, in line with forecasts and up from July's 4.2%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% for the month and 3.7% year-over-year, both matching forecasts. Financial markets reacted immediately, with bitcoin BTC$110,808.18 adding about $500 to $112,800 in the minutes following the report. The "it" asset of the moment, gold shot higher by more than 1% to a new record of $3,644 per ounce. U.S. stock index futures added modestly to previous gains, the dollar weakened and the 10-year Treasury yield fell six basis points to 4.11%. 50 basis point cut on the table Though rising modestly overnight in the hours ahead of the jobs report, bitcoin had been under sizable pressure since hitting a record high above $124,000 in mid-August, falling to as low as $107,400 earlier this week. Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell flipping from hawk to dove at his Jackson Hole speech on Aug. 22 failed to ignite anything more than a one-day rally. Not entering the debate at all in past weeks was the idea that the Fed might cut rates by 50 basis points instead of the assumed 25. This morning's soft numbers, however, may prompt that discussion to get started. All things being…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:48
Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory

Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory

The post Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about the Dead Internet Theory getty OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concern about the "Dead Internet Theory," and was immediately blamed for contributing to the problem. In a post on X (Twitter), Altman noted that there seemed to be a lot of chatbots out there, writing: "I never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now." OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most widely used LLMs (Large Language Models), so Altman's statement was met with derision from X users and commentators. The Dead Internet Theory is becoming alarmingly close to reality, thanks to the proliferation of ChatGPT and other LLMs. What Is The Dead Internet Theory? The Dead Internet Theory was originally coined by a 4chan user who proposed that the vast majority of online activity was generated by bots rather than human users. The theory frames the modern social media landscape as an isolated wasteland, inhabited by a few real people, who are unknowingly interacting with mindless bots. ForbesThe Dead Internet Theory, ExplainedBy Dani Di Placido The theory was originally viewed as something of an ironic conspiracy theory dreamed up by a single disillusioned internet inhabitant, but in the wake of the generative AI era, it has become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now, the Dead Internet Theory is regularly referenced, often in response to the tsunami of AI-generated images, videos and writing that floods the web. X Users Respond To Sam Altman Commentators were quick to point out the irony in an AI-pusher like Altman talking about the Dead Internet Theory. Some users responded to Altman while mimicking the tone of ChatGPT, which has a distinctive writing style, often coming out with sentences that declare "it's not X, it's…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:47
Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs

Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs

The post Marvel Star Reveals Reason For Surging Movie Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 'Black Widow' represented an unfortunate turning point for the MCU Marvel Studios When the history books are written they will leave little doubt about which movie triggered the decline in popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That honor goes to 2021's Black Widow and, to be fair, the odds couldn't have been stacked much higher against it. It was Marvel Studios' first movie following Avengers: Endgame which claimed the crown of being the highest-grossing film in history with total takings of $2.8 billion. Those big boots were made even harder to fill by the fact that Black Widow was a prequel story, set long before Endgame, about a character who died in that movie. It meant that her eponymous story lacked tension as audiences knew she would make it through the movie. That's just the start. Black Widow was originally due to debut in May 2020 but Covid put paid to that. The pandemic brought the curtain down on movie theaters all over the world and led to repeated delays in release schedules. By the time that theater doors started to swing open again, takings were a shadow of their pre-pandemic highs as many movie-goers didn't want to be stuck in a confined space near to potentially-infected people. Attendance was so low that many theaters remained shuttered and Black Widow paid the price. The spy story starred Scarlett Johansson as the eponymous Avenger who fights alongside Florence Pugh against General Dreykov, an evil Russian dictator played by Ray Winstone. It was one of the first major post-pandemic titles from any studio and grossed just $379.8 million, the lowest tally of all but three of the 37 MCU movies. However, that only tells half of the story. Mindful of the fact that theater occupancy was still far off pre-pandemic levels,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:44
Sol Strategies Gains Nasdaq Approval, Trading Begins September 9

Sol Strategies Gains Nasdaq Approval, Trading Begins September 9

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sol-strategies-nasdaq-solana-listing/
Coinstats2025/09/06 08:43
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Analyst Says “I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!” Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders!

Analyst Says “I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!” Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders!

The post Analyst Says “I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!” Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) experiences sharp corrections amid increasing selling pressure, some analysts argue that Bitcoin could face further declines. At this point, Spectra Markets president Brent Donnelly stated that Bitcoin may decline in the short term. Buy Orders Ready for $94,000 and $82,000! Speaking to Coindesk, Brent Donnelly said that he has placed buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 in anticipation of a possible drop. “If the market panics further, I will place a buy order between $94,000 and $82,000. “Because Bitcoin is trading more like a risk-on asset than a safe haven asset in the short term, there doesn’t seem to be any significant upward momentum at the moment.” Donnelly stated that seasonal factors, such as the decreasing interest in digital assets as company treasury assets and the decline of the Bitcoin halving cycle, are effective in predicting a decline, and claimed that these factors could even drag Bitcoin into a prolonged bear market. Historically, Bitcoin’s bull market peaked approximately 16-18 months after the halving, followed by a bear market of approximately one year. At this point, some analysts suggest that this cycle may now turn bearish, as the last halving occurred in April 2024. However, some analysts argue that halving cycles are no longer valid due to spot ETFs. Bitcoin’s Technical Outlook Points to a Decline! Speaking about the technical outlook, Donnelly pointed out the formation of a double top on the Bitcoin chart, meaning a bearish reversal pattern. “I think Bitcoin’s weekend decline following Powell’s dovish speech in Jackson Hole was a red flag. Now we’re seeing a double top in BTC, the first during Crypto Week at the White House and the second at the ETH party hosted by Bitmine. Technically, Bitcoin recently broke below the $111,982 support level, signaling a bearish reversal and has been…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 08:42
