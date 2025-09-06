2025-09-07 Sunday

Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members

Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members

The post Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wetour aims to support XRP for faster settlements, vouchers, and tokenized rewards. Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan sees the announcement as a clear signal of real-world adoption. In June, Webus revealed plans for a $300M XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha. Webus International (NASDAQ: WETO), through its travel brand Wetour, has entered a strategic alliance with Air China. The collaboration offers access to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, reaching over 60 million members worldwide. As part of this initiative, Wetour plans to enable support for XRP payments, with the goal of facilitating faster settlements, blockchain-based vouchers, and tokenized rewards.  Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan weighed in, acknowledging that the press announcement’s wording, “XRP payment support,” may be ambiguous. Critics may argue it doesn’t guarantee that XRP will be used in actual transactions, but nonetheless, Morgan sees it as a clear signal of real-world adoption. Some will throw shade on the the fact that the announcement that chauffeur services provider Webus has signed a strategic partnership with Air China which has 60 million members refers to XRP payment support but does not specifically and explicitly state XRP will be used. For me… pic.twitter.com/WzyR8rJWFJ — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 4, 2025 Earlier in June, Webus disclosed via SEC Form 6-K its intent to establish a $300 million XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha Management (SEC-registered advisor). This move shows its ambition to lean into XRP as a strategic treasury asset and to use Ripple’s payment infrastructure for smoother cross-border settlements. XRP’s utility comes into play here, as analysts highlight the relevance of integrating XRP into loyalty ecosystems like PhoenixMiles. The cryptocurrency offers rapid transaction speeds (3 to 5 seconds), low fees (below $0.01), and is well-suited for global, high-volume use cases such as loyalty points, tokenized redemptions, and cross-border services. XRP’s Institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 09:04
S&P 500 Rebalance Excludes Strategy Despite Meeting Criteria, Adds Robinhood

S&P 500 Rebalance Excludes Strategy Despite Meeting Criteria, Adds Robinhood

The post S&P 500 Rebalance Excludes Strategy Despite Meeting Criteria, Adds Robinhood appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood is set to join the S&P 500 while Strategy, a leading Bitcoin proxy, was excluded despite eligibility, highlighting the committee’s discretionary control over index composition. S&P 500 Opts for Robinhood Over Strategy Despite Both Meeting Standards S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Sept. 5 that Applovin (Nasdaq: APP), Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD), and Emcor […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sp-500-rebalance-excludes-strategy-despite-meeting-criteria-adds-robinhood/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 09:03
Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR's Development Path

Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path

The post Butterbean Looks To Shake Up NASCAR’s Development Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 06: Brenden Queen, driver of the #28 Best Repair Chevrolet waits in the garage area during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway on June 06, 2025 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Getty Images Another young driver is taking his shot at the big leagues of NASCAR. But unlike the dozens who’ve tried to climb the sport’s development ladder, this one already arrives with a fanbase and a nickname that sounds more like a State Fair snack than a race car driver. Brenden Queen—known far and wide as “Butterbean”—will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway next week in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet. And when he does, Butter Nation, his rowdy legion of supporters, will be in full voice. The 27-year-old Virginia native isn’t just another hopeful with a helmet and a dream. He brings with him a trophy case already straining under its own weight. Queen is the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion, and in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series, he’s been more of a wrecking ball than a participant—collecting six wins and three poles, both tops in the series. And if you’re wondering whether he can hang at NASCAR’s higher levels, well, we already have a hint. His official NASCAR debut came last year in the Truck Series at North Wilkesboro. Starting 26th, he carved his way through the field and finished fourth. His Tricon Garage teammate Corey Heim may have won that day, but the crowd only had eyes for the stocky kid with the fried-food nickname. When Queen climbed from his truck, the cheers were louder than those for the winner. That’s the kind of thing you can’t fake. Now the next chapter is Bristol—NASCAR’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 09:02
Analyzing how Solana just got a $400M vote of confidence from a major player

Analyzing how Solana just got a $400M vote of confidence from a major player

Solana, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, is rapidly becoming a company favourite.
Coinstats 2025/09/06 09:00
Solana ETF Rumors Heat Up – Is This the Start of a New Altcoin Boom?

Solana ETF Rumors Heat Up – Is This the Start of a New Altcoin Boom?

The crypto market has been buzzing with speculation that Solana could soon be the next digital asset to receive an exchange-traded fund (ETF). After the success of Bitcoin ETFs and the growing momentum for Ethereum-based products, many believe Solana is a natural candidate for institutional exposure. The prospect has fueled a fresh wave of optimism, […] Continue Reading: Solana ETF Rumors Heat Up – Is This the Start of a New Altcoin Boom?
Coinstats 2025/09/06 09:00
Coinbase Adds Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its Listing Roadmap

Coinbase Adds Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on September 6 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase added Keeta (KTA) and Noice (NOICE) to its coin listing roadmap.
PANews 2025/09/06 08:58
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

The post Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Exchange. The firm intends to trade under ticker STKE starting on September 9. Shares of the firm were up nearly 20% on the Canadian Stock Exchange on Friday. Publicly traded Solana treasury and infrastructure company SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the American-based Nasdaq Exchange, the firm announced on Friday.  The Canadian firm expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on September 9 with the ticker STKE. It will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, but no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. OCTQB shareholders will automatically have their shares converted to the Nasdaq listing.  “For SOL Strategies, the listing opens up deeper capital markets, greater institutional visibility, and new partnership opportunities that simply aren’t accessible on other exchanges,” SOL Strategies President and CEO Leah Wald told Decrypt. “For shareholders, it brings enhanced liquidity, broader investor participation, and the credibility that comes with being in Nasdaq’s orbit. We are expanding access and creating a stronger platform for shareholders with real long-term value.” ﻿ The official Nasdaq listing remains subject to listing and regulatory requirements, and the firm’s effective registration of common shares with the SEC.  Upon listing, the firm anticipates that it will accelerate growth of its Solana validator operations as it builds institutional interest.  As of August 31, SOL Strategies has accumulated 435,064 SOL, worth around $89 million at the time of writing. Additionally, its validators have amassed more than 3 million staked SOL, worth around $741 million.  The $89 million in its Solana treasury places it third among publicly traded SOL treasuries, according to data gathered by CoinGecko. It trails only Upexi and DeFi Development Corp, each of which holds around $400 million worth of Solana.  Shares…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 08:58
Last Rites' End Credits And Post-Credits, Explained

Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, Explained

The post Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” international poster featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema There is end- and post-credits footage in the horror thriller The Conjuring: Last Rites — starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — that you won’t want to miss. Wilson and Farmiga are back as real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, the 10th film in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe. ForbesAll ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The film begins in 1964 when the young Ed and Lorraine Warren (Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor) are investigating a death involving the supernatural, which involves the couple’s first encounter with a demonic presence. After coming into contact with a mirror that the demon possesses, Lorraine — who is 9 months pregnant — is shocked into labor. After a near tragedy, Ed and Lorraine’s only child — a daughter, Judy — is born, and as she grows up, the couple discovers that the girl has inherited their senses for the paranormal. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers Before too long, the story shifts to 1986, when the Warrens have stopped doing paranormal investigations because of Ed’s weakened heart. However, when the demonically possessed mirror turns up in the Smurl family’s home in Pennsylvania and haunts all eight people living in it, Judy (Mia Tomlinson), now 22, is draw to the residence to help them out. Out of fear for their daughter’s safety, the Warrens decide to get investigate the Smurl’s haunting to get rid of the demon — and three frightening specters terrorizing the family in house — once and for all. ForbesWhen Is ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Coming To…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 08:56
Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE

Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE

BitcoinWorld Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE Are you keeping an eye on the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency? If so, you’re likely aware that news from major exchanges can significantly impact the market. Recently, Coinbase made an announcement that has certainly caught the attention of many, adding KTA and NOICE to its official Coinbase listing roadmap. This development is more than just a simple update; it provides a crucial glimpse into the future direction of one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms. For both seasoned investors and newcomers, understanding the implications of such an announcement is key to navigating the fast-paced digital asset landscape. What Does the Coinbase Listing Roadmap Mean for Investors? When an exchange like Coinbase reveals its Coinbase listing roadmap, it offers crucial insight into potential future offerings. This transparency is a big deal for investors and traders alike, providing a heads-up on which assets are currently under consideration for a full listing. It allows the community to research upcoming assets, understand their underlying technology, and assess their potential market impact well before they are available for trading. For KTA and NOICE, this inclusion means they are now on Coinbase’s radar, undergoing necessary reviews and due diligence for a possible future listing. This early signal can influence market sentiment and investment strategies, as potential liquidity and exposure on a major exchange are highly sought after by projects and investors. Meet KTA and NOICE: What We Know So Far While specific, in-depth details about KTA and NOICE are still emerging, their presence on the Coinbase listing roadmap suggests they have met initial criteria for consideration. Typically, assets added to the roadmap are projects with growing communities, innovative use cases, or strong technological foundations. Investors often look for these early signals to understand which projects might gain wider adoption and liquidity in the future. It is an exciting time for the teams behind KTA and NOICE, as this announcement provides significant validation and exposure to a global audience. These projects could represent various sectors within the crypto ecosystem, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to gaming or even new forms of digital identity. The diverse nature of assets on the roadmap reflects the ongoing innovation in the blockchain space. The Rigorous Journey to a Coinbase Listing Being added to the Coinbase listing roadmap is just the first step in a rigorous process. Coinbase is known for its stringent evaluation criteria, ensuring that any asset listed on its platform adheres to high standards of security, compliance, and technological integrity. This process includes thorough technical reviews, legal and compliance checks, and market analysis to ensure the asset meets all regulatory standards and provides value to its users. Only a fraction of the projects considered ultimately make it through this comprehensive vetting. A successful listing on Coinbase can dramatically increase an asset’s liquidity, visibility, and credibility within the broader crypto ecosystem. This exposure often leads to increased trading volume and greater institutional interest, which are vital for a project’s long-term success and adoption. Navigating New Listings: Tips for Crypto Enthusiasts For those interested in KTA, NOICE, or any other assets that appear on the Coinbase listing roadmap, here are some actionable tips to consider before making any investment decisions: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always investigate the project’s whitepaper, team, technology, and community. Understand its value proposition and potential risks. Understand the Risks: Cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile and speculative. Never invest more capital than you can comfortably afford to lose. Stay Informed: Follow official announcements from Coinbase and the projects themselves for the latest updates regarding listing timelines and developments. Consider Diversification: Avoid putting all your investment capital into a single asset. Spreading investments across different assets can help mitigate risk. These strategies empower you to make informed decisions and participate responsibly in the dynamic world of digital assets. The addition of KTA and NOICE to the Coinbase listing roadmap marks an exciting development in the digital asset space. It underscores Coinbase’s commitment to expanding its offerings and providing users with access to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. As these projects move closer to potential listings, the crypto community will be watching closely to see their impact on the market and their contributions to the evolving blockchain landscape. This roadmap serves as a beacon, guiding enthusiasts towards the next wave of innovation in the crypto world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Coinbase listing roadmap? The Coinbase listing roadmap is a public list of assets that Coinbase is exploring for potential listing on its exchange. It provides transparency and allows the community to track which projects are under consideration. 2. Does inclusion on the roadmap guarantee a listing? No, inclusion on the roadmap does not guarantee a listing. Assets on the roadmap are still undergoing review and must meet Coinbase’s strict standards before being officially listed for trading. 3. How can investors research KTA and NOICE? Investors should conduct their own research by visiting the official websites of KTA and NOICE, reading their whitepapers, and examining their community activity and technological developments. 4. What are the benefits for KTA and NOICE of being on the roadmap? Being on the roadmap provides significant exposure, validation, and increased attention from potential investors and the wider crypto community, which can boost project development and community growth. 5. When will KTA and NOICE be available for trading on Coinbase? The exact timeline for listing is not disclosed. Assets remain on the roadmap until they either complete the review process and are listed, or are removed if they do not meet the necessary criteria. If you found this update on the Coinbase listing roadmap insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space by spreading the word on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post Coinbase Listing Roadmap Reveals Exciting New Additions: KTA and NOICE first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/06 08:55
Senate Banking Committee draft bill would exclude staking, airdrops, and DePIN networks from securities laws

Senate Banking Committee draft bill would exclude staking, airdrops, and DePIN networks from securities laws

PANews reported on September 6 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett tweeted that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee’s latest draft of the market structure bill has incorporated feedback from stakeholders and lobbying groups. The following are some highlights of the draft: 1. Ancillary Assets (Section 101): This provision is intended to provide clearer legal interpretation, exclude “ancillary assets” from the scope of securities, stipulate that pledges and airdrops are not securities, and provide that SEC enforcement actions and private lawsuits cannot target existing tokens issued before the date of enactment of the bill, provided that these tokens do not constitute fraud. 2. DePIN (Section 504): Adds a new exemption to exempt decentralized physical infrastructure networks from securities laws. 3. Protecting software developers: The new draft retains the self-custody protection clause (Section 506), the DeFi exemption clause (Section 501), and the blockchain regulatory certainty bill (Section 505). 4. SEC-CFTC Coordination: The SEC and CFTC have established processes to jointly form a joint advisory committee to make decisions in the digital asset area (Section 701) and resolve any disputes (Section 702).
PANews 2025/09/06 08:54
