Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse
The post Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decisive WLFI Action: Protecting Crypto Security From Account Abuse Skip to content Home Crypto News Decisive WLFI Action: Protecting Crypto Security from Account Abuse Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-security-account-abuse/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:25
How Rookie Thomas Sorber’s Season-Ending Injury Impacts Thunder Now And In Future
The post How Rookie Thomas Sorber’s Season-Ending Injury Impacts Thunder Now And In Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Thomas Sorber #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait during the 2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Less than a month before the start of NBA Training Camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder received tough news. Thomas Sorber, the team’s No. 15 overall pick in June’s draft and a one-and-done standout freshman center from Georgetown, has torn his ACL and will miss the entire 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old is a highly talented big with passing chops and a knack for making plays for others, but his ability to contribute at the NBA level will have to wait another year. The reigning champions should be fine without him in the immediate future. Their frontcourt is already loaded and more than capable of holding its own — after all, it anchored them to a title just last season. Still, Sorber’s injury could impact the group’s depth during the regular season if other frontcourt injuries arise. Beyond that, the setback carries long-term implications, too. Sorber was projected as a player with the talent to potentially eventually replace Isaiah Hartenstein in the rotation if the Thunder is unable to retain him due to future financial constraints. With this injury, Sorber won’t make his NBA debut until the 2026-27 campaign, meaning he’ll be behind the curve in terms of experience. It may take him an additional year or two beyond that before he’s ready to handle a heavy role on a championship-caliber team. Of course, surprises do happen and first-year players…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:23
Cardano Near $0.90 Considered an Undervalued Gem — Analysts See $1.20 Upside Target
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cardano-near-0-90-seen-as-undervalued-gem-analysts-target-1-20/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:20
Trump Signs Order for Tariff Adjustments on Select Goods
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/trump-tariff-reduction-agreement/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:16
BullZilla Price Hike Set to Hit Soon, Best New Meme Coin for Exponential Returns with HYPE and BABYDOGE
As 2025 unfolds, the meme coin space is heating up, with investors looking for the next big opportunity. While some coins like Hyperliquid and Baby Doge Coin have made waves, BullZilla ($BZIL) is setting the stage to be the meme coin of the year. Launching at a low price of $0.00000575, BullZilla’s presale offers massive growth potential, […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:15
Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios
This fund allows Sora Ventures to support companies with high conviction investment in Bitcoin, focusing on projects that have already proven traction.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 09:15
The US SEC and CFTC propose that traditional financial markets be open for trading 24/7
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Decrypt, Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), put forward several proposals in a joint statement to more actively support cryptocurrencies, including a proposal for a "24/7 market" in traditional financial markets, aimed at adapting the U.S. economy to the rhythm of the digital asset market. The policy will allow stock exchanges to trade continuously online. For the 154 years since Wall Street introduced continuous trading, such markets have adhered to a strict trading schedule, operating only during specific business hours on weekdays since 1985. However, the two chairmen indicated today that the policy may need to be adjusted to keep pace with consistently active markets such as cryptocurrencies, gold, and foreign exchange. The chairmen also proposed relaxing the rights of "innovators" to list event contracts on prediction markets and allowing perpetual derivatives contracts (common in offshore cryptocurrency markets but currently heavily restricted in the United States) to trade freely across securities and commodities exchanges. Another proposal would establish an "innovation exemption" for DeFi protocols that offer both spot cryptocurrency and perpetual derivatives contracts. The chairmen stated that these proposals are consistent with a July report released by the Trump administration directing agencies to ease many of the restrictions on cryptocurrency trading in the United States.
PANews
2025/09/06 09:13
Trump Signs Executive Order to Adjust U.S. Import Tariffs
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-import-tariffs-adjustment/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 09:13
A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out
The post A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win For Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out Skip to content Home Crypto News Robinhood S&P 500 Inclusion: A Monumental Win for Crypto, Yet One Firm Misses Out Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/robinhood-sp500-inclusion-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:10
Edgen and Sahara AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Decentralized Validation in Market Intelligence
The post Edgen and Sahara AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Decentralized Validation in Market Intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 6th, 2025, FinanceWire Edgen, an AI operating system for stocks and crypto markets, today announced its collaboration with Sahara AI, a leading decentralized artificial intelligence network. Through this collaboration, Edgen will leverage Sahara AI’s data validation capabilities in a targeted pilot initiative aimed at improving the precision and dependability of AI-generated insights in the stock and cryptocurrency markets. Convergence in Data Integrity Edgen and Sahara AI are partnering on a focused application of decentralized validation within market intelligence. This ensures that the insights used by its agents are accurate, reliable, and validated. It is an early step toward raising the standard of trust in data that powers cross-asset analysis, where investors demand clarity most, due to data fragmentation and overload. Building Trust With Verified Information Verified Market Insights: Sahara AI supports Edgen’s cross-asset analyses through its decentralized verification procedures applied in this first stage of collaboration. Expanded Edgen Store: The platform begins incorporating Sahara AI validation methods, elevating the standard of insights available to users. Trusted Foundation: This first stage establishes a framework for market insights transparency and trust that will expand with future integrations. Trust Through Decentralized Verification Sahara’s decentralized architecture of AI distributes validation across independent nodes. This yields diverse and trustworthy insights. By combining this structure with Edgen’s cross-asset intelligence system platform in a selective rollout, signals and reports gain an added layer of assurance. Investors receive information they can act on with greater confidence, knowing that behind the interface, verification has been factored into the process. Looking Ahead This collaboration marks the first stage of deeper integration between Edgen and Sahara AI. Users can anticipate ongoing enhancements, expanded verification procedures, and an increasingly powerful platform for stock market and cryptocurrency intelligence. About Edgen Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors, bringing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:08
