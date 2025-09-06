How Rookie Thomas Sorber’s Season-Ending Injury Impacts Thunder Now And In Future

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Thomas Sorber #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait during the 2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images Less than a month before the start of NBA Training Camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder received tough news. Thomas Sorber, the team's No. 15 overall pick in June's draft and a one-and-done standout freshman center from Georgetown, has torn his ACL and will miss the entire 2025-26 season. The 19-year-old is a highly talented big with passing chops and a knack for making plays for others, but his ability to contribute at the NBA level will have to wait another year. The reigning champions should be fine without him in the immediate future. Their frontcourt is already loaded and more than capable of holding its own — after all, it anchored them to a title just last season. Still, Sorber's injury could impact the group's depth during the regular season if other frontcourt injuries arise. Beyond that, the setback carries long-term implications, too. Sorber was projected as a player with the talent to potentially eventually replace Isaiah Hartenstein in the rotation if the Thunder is unable to retain him due to future financial constraints. With this injury, Sorber won't make his NBA debut until the 2026-27 campaign, meaning he'll be behind the curve in terms of experience. It may take him an additional year or two beyond that before he's ready to handle a heavy role on a championship-caliber team. Of course, surprises do happen and first-year players…