Sabalenka And Anisimova’s Common Enemy Is Fear In U.S. Open Final

The post Sabalenka And Anisimova’s Common Enemy Is Fear In U.S. Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway, the original self-help book of the 80s, had a section called the No-Lose Model. At face value, that might be a difficult concept to sell to the combatants in the U.S. Open women’s singles final on Saturday. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on home girl Amanda Anisimova in what has all the makings of a gut-churning classic. Both players want the win so bad it hurts. This could be popcorn viewing with a bittersweet crunch. Sabalenka has endured a traumatic time at the business end of the 2025 majors, losing the Australian Open endgame to Madison Keys and coming up short in an error-strewn Roland Garros showpiece against Coco Gauff. She also lost in three sets to Anisimova at the Wimbledon semifinal stage. Those six months of slam agony suck. The 27-year-old must pine for a perfect Iga Swiatek-like final record rather than the 3-3 ratio that hints at an increasing vulnerability on prizegiving day. Nevertheless, this is the Belarusian’s sixth consecutive Grand Slam hard court final. She is the defending champion too, beating Jessica Pegula in 2024 and then again in Thursday’s semifinal after ceding the first set. Pegula said her opponent “plays really fearless.” It’s not always the way. Sabalenka has admitted to self-doubt before their clash at the All England Club in July. “”I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot…