Canada’s jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August
The post Canada’s jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in August, the highest in more than nine years outside of the pandemic, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver an interest rate cut later this month. Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy shed 66,000 jobs in August, largely in part-time positions. Professional and technical services led the declines, while trade-sensitive sectors such as transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing also posted steep job losses. Economists raise odds of rate cut CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said the latest data shows the weakness is no longer confined to sectors hit by U.S. tariffs. “The weaker than expected employment report saw financial markets pricing in a greater probability of a September interest rate cut, resulting in a decline in bond yields,” he told clients. The Bank of Canada’s next policy decision is set for Sept. 17. The central bank has kept its key rate at 2.75% over the past three meetings, citing trade uncertainty and sticky inflation. However, the jobs report adds to last week’s data showing GDP contracted by 1.6% annually in the second quarter, with only a slight 0.1% rebound estimated for July. August marked a second straight month of job losses, following a decline of 41,000 in July. The number of unemployed rose by 34,000, pushing the layoff rate to 1%, up from 0.9% a year earlier. BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted the economy has lost 38,500 jobs since the trade war began in January, including 58,100 manufacturing roles. Inflation pressures shape policy outlook Inflation could be the deciding factor. The consumer price index rose 1.7% in July, though core measures remained elevated, with a three-month average of CPI-trim and CPI-median at 2.4%. RBC economist Claire Fan said the August inflation report, due a day before the rate decision, will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:41