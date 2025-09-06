2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair Role

Coinstats2025/09/06 09:43
Canada’s jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August

The post Canada's jobless rate hits 9-year high as economy loses 66k jobs in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada's unemployment rate rose to 7.1% in August, the highest in more than nine years outside of the pandemic, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to deliver an interest rate cut later this month. Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy shed 66,000 jobs in August, largely in part-time positions. Professional and technical services led the declines, while trade-sensitive sectors such as transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing also posted steep job losses. Economists raise odds of rate cut CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said the latest data shows the weakness is no longer confined to sectors hit by U.S. tariffs. "The weaker than expected employment report saw financial markets pricing in a greater probability of a September interest rate cut, resulting in a decline in bond yields," he told clients. The Bank of Canada's next policy decision is set for Sept. 17. The central bank has kept its key rate at 2.75% over the past three meetings, citing trade uncertainty and sticky inflation. However, the jobs report adds to last week's data showing GDP contracted by 1.6% annually in the second quarter, with only a slight 0.1% rebound estimated for July. August marked a second straight month of job losses, following a decline of 41,000 in July. The number of unemployed rose by 34,000, pushing the layoff rate to 1%, up from 0.9% a year earlier. BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted the economy has lost 38,500 jobs since the trade war began in January, including 58,100 manufacturing roles. Inflation pressures shape policy outlook Inflation could be the deciding factor. The consumer price index rose 1.7% in July, though core measures remained elevated, with a three-month average of CPI-trim and CPI-median at 2.4%. RBC economist Claire Fan said the August inflation report, due a day before the rate decision, will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:41
Whales Inject $1B Into Solana DeFi as Transactions Surge 500%, Here’s Why

Whales Inject $1B Into Solana DeFi as Transactions Surge 500%, Here's Why
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:39
South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

The post South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) set new rules for crypto lending. The FSC said on Friday that interest on crypto lending is now capped at 20% in South Korea, and leveraged lending is not allowed. Crypto lending is restricted to the top 20 tokens by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-based exchanges. The new rules follow late July reports that South Korea's financial regulators had plans to release guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services to tighten oversight and protect investors. The move also followed the introduction of leveraged lending services by local crypto exchanges. The FSC noted that the review of the rules was triggered by a request from financial services, given the lack of regulations for lending. Now, exchanges must also ensure that first-time borrowers have completed online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). South Korea's Financial Services Commission. Source: Wikimedia Related: South Korea readies stablecoin framework; bill set for October More transparency, fair practices In the event of forced liquidations, users must be notified in advance, and adding capital to a position to avoid liquidation must be permitted. Lastly, exchanges must use their own capital to provide lending services: "Indirect lending through third-party collaborations or outsourcing is banned to prevent regulatory evasion." "The new regulations reflect South Korea's increasingly critical stance toward crypto. Lee Eok-won, the nominee for chairman of the FSC, recently made critical remarks about cryptocurrency, noting that "crypto has extreme price volatility, lacks monetary function" and has "no intrinsic value." According to reports from late July, the level of scrutiny is expected to increase. At the time, South Korea's central bank was reported to be launching a virtual asset committee to monitor the crypto market. Still, crypto is gaining popularity in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:36
A whale shorted BTC after closing its ETH long position at a loss of $35.4 million.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale holding a 15x ETH long position has closed its position, losing $35.39 million, and opened a BTC short position with 25x leverage, buying 1,106.93 BTC worth $122.6 million.
PANews2025/09/06 09:33
Index Gains 3% as All Assets Trade Higher

The post Index Gains 3% as All Assets Trade Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4081.41, up 3.0% (+120.44) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: SUI (+5.0%) and FIL (+4.5%). Laggards: AAVE (+1.1%) and XRP (+2.3%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:33
Sabalenka And Anisimova’s Common Enemy Is Fear In U.S. Open Final

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:32
Cardano Price Prediction and New Crypto Tipped to Outshine ADA in Long-Term Gains

With Cardano (ADA) still operating in a turbulent crypto environment, more investors are shifting their focus to new coins that have the potential to reshape the long-term growth patterns. One of the most successful projects is the Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a decentralized lending protocol that is quickly gaining increased popularity because of its […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 09:30
Bookings Begin For Night Stays At Warrens’ Real-Life ‘Conjuring’ House

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:29
China Merchants Macro: Weak non-farm payrolls fuel expectations of a Fed rate cut

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, following a sharp downward revision to the US non-farm payroll data in July, August's non-farm payroll figures again fell significantly short of expectations. Due to the weak JOLTS and ADP employment data released midweek, and the expectation in overseas markets that the BLS would significantly revise its benchmark non-farm payroll figures downward, expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate cut were already firmly established before the release of this data. Following the data release, the 2-year Treasury yield fell another 11 basis points, prompting overseas markets to speculate on a 50 basis point or subsequent rate cut in September. The US dollar index weakened, and cooling economic fundamentals pressured US stocks.
PANews2025/09/06 09:28
