Bitcoin traders tipping Q4 price top do 'not understand statistics’ — Analyst

Bitcoin traders tipping Q4 price top do 'not understand statistics’ — Analyst

Bitcoin analyst PlanC says there is no reason for Bitcoin to reach a cycle high this year except for a “psychological, self-fulfilling prophecy.” Traders who predict Bitcoin will reach its cycle-high price by the end of this year may be misunderstanding the principles of statistics, a Bitcoin analyst says.It comes as several analysts have been forecasting the outcome for Bitcoin (BTC) in recent times.“Anyone who thinks Bitcoin has to peak in Q4 of this year does not understand statistics or probability,” PlanC said in an X post on Friday.Read more
2025/09/06
Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues

Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues

The post Oasis Excite On Stage In Chicago As ‘Live ‘25’ Reunion Run Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oasis performs on opening night of the American leg of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ reunion tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen “So, it’s been a long time…” mused vocalist Liam Gallagher as Oasis took to the stage in Chicago for their first U.S. concert in 17 years. “Seriously. It’s great to be back in America,” said the singer on stage at Soldier Field later in the show. “We love ya. We’ve always loved ya!” In a strange coincidence, opening night of the U.S. leg of the Oasis “Live ‘25” reunion tour took place 16 years to the day following the group’s unexpected breakup in Paris on August 28, 2009. While brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have famously feuded since, Thursday night in Chicago they were all smiles, hugging as they took to the Soldier Field stage. Since reuniting last summer, Oasis have reissued their 1994 studio debut Definitely Maybe while dropping a Complete Studio Album Collection box set ahead of a remastered reissue of their sophomore release (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? set for October 3, 2025, celebrating the album at 30 while kickstarting a catalog responsible for global record sales in excess of 75 million. Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (left) and Noel Gallagher (right) perform on stage during the “Oasis Live ’25” tour. Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Photo by Barry Brecheisen The group’s reunion run kicked off in Cardiff, Wales in July, including five sold out nights in their home of Manchester, England alongside a stunning seven performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, part of a massive tour which resumes this weekend in Los Angeles, heading to Mexico this month before moving to South Korea and Japan in October ahead of dates in Australia and South…
2025/09/06
StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance

StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance

The post StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised For ENA Dominance Skip to content Home Crypto News StablecoinX Secures Massive $530M Funding Round, Poised for ENA Dominance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoinx-massive-funding-ena/
2025/09/06
Top Altcoins to Watch for 2025 and Beyond – ADA, XRP, ETH and a Hidden Gem

Top Altcoins to Watch for 2025 and Beyond – ADA, XRP, ETH and a Hidden Gem

In 2025, there will be many projects for cryptocurrency investors to choose from, but a select few will always stand out. With solid foundations and increasing traction, ADA, XRP, and ETH continue to be three of the most talked-about assets. For traders who are looking ahead, the real question is which undiscovered treasures might overtake […] Continue Reading: Top Altcoins to Watch for 2025 and Beyond – ADA, XRP, ETH and a Hidden Gem
2025/09/06
Tether Eyes Gold Mining As New Frontier For Crypto Profit Deployment

Tether Eyes Gold Mining As New Frontier For Crypto Profit Deployment

Tether, the issuer of the market’s largest stablecoin by trading volume, USDT, is reportedly in discussions to invest in gold mining. The company aims to channel its substantial cryptocurrency profits into the metals market.  According to a recent Financial Times report, Tether is exploring opportunities across the entire gold supply chain, including mining, refining, trading, […]
2025/09/06
Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST

Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST

The post Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presales remain one of the rare areas in crypto where smaller buyers can still gain early entry and capture significant upside. Instead of waiting for exchange listings and late-stage price surges, presale participation often delivers higher returns by riding momentum before it peaks. The real challenge is identifying which projects are truly worth backing. With new presales appearing every week, separating real opportunities from hype takes careful attention. This guide narrows down the best presale coins to buy at present. Each project included demonstrates solid mechanics, active user bases, or incentives that extend beyond vague promises. From viral mobile mining to AI-powered creator economies, these presales are supported by traction and results. Leading the list is BlockDAG, already raising nearly $400 million and continuing to build momentum. 1. BlockDAG Building Scale Ahead of Launch BlockDAG has captured strong momentum with its hybrid architecture that merges Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work security. Fully EVM compatible, it supports dApps and smart contracts similar to Ethereum. Combined with a successful CertiK audit and an open leadership team, BlockDAG has established clear credibility. With almost $400M secured during presale and the price reset to $0.0013, BlockDAG introduced this flat-rate model during the BDAG Deployment Event to eliminate bonus tiers and ensure fairness for every participant. A key driver of adoption is the X1 Miner App, now used by more than 3 million people. It allows smartphones to act as miners, creating a low-cost path for global participation and spreading adoption without heavy marketing. This community-driven expansion has become a unique advantage. Another standout feature is Dashboard V4, which transforms the presale into an interactive platform. Instead of a simple purchase portal, users see live charts, wallet updates, order book data, and leaderboards. Buyer Battles add a competitive edge, rewarding active participants daily.…
2025/09/06
StablecoinX and TLGY secure $530 million in funding, bringing their total funding to $890 million.

StablecoinX and TLGY secure $530 million in funding, bringing their total funding to $890 million.

PANews reported on September 6th that StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured an additional $530 million in financing to acquire digital assets, bringing their total committed financing to $890 million ahead of their planned merger and Nasdaq listing. The merged company, to be renamed StablecoinX Inc., is expected to hold over 3 billion ENA. According to the company, this will be the first dedicated fund pool for the Ethena ecosystem, which issues the USDe and USDtb stablecoins. The funds were raised through a private placement equity (PIPE) transaction, which allows publicly traded companies to raise capital by selling discounted shares to institutional investors. The company’s new investors include YZi Labs, Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, along with returning backers Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Maven11, Kingsway, Mirana, and Haun Ventures. “This additional funding will strengthen the resilience of the ecosystem, increase ENA liquidity, and support the sustainable development of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products,” Marc Piano, a director of the Ethena Foundation, said in a statement. Earlier news , TLGY disclosed its merger plan with StablecoinX, $360 million in initial PIPE financing, and $260 million in ENA repurchase plan on July 21.
2025/09/06
Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics

Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics

The post Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI’s Crucial Reorganization: Shaping ChatGPT Personality And AI Ethics Skip to content Home AI News OpenAI’s Crucial Reorganization: Shaping ChatGPT Personality and AI Ethics Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/openai-reorganizes-ai-behavior/
2025/09/06
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
2025/09/06
Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut

Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut

The post Italy’s Demolition Of Estonia Gifts Gennaro Gattuso A Fairytale Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the kind of result every coach dreams of before making their debut: 70% possession, 40 shots on goal, and five goals in a 34-minute timespan. Indeed, Gennaro Gattuso got the winning start he desperately needed as Italy swept aside Estonia 5-0 in Friday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier. Having missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and with Norway and Israel occupying first and second places in Group I respectively, the pressure on Gattuso has been unwavering since he was named as Luciano Spalletti’s successor in June. And a first half full of near misses at the Stadio di Bergamo didn’t quite calm the nerves of the 47-year-old as Italy went into the break at nil-all. Yet, that all changed for the 2006 World Cup winner in the second half. Gattuso reveled as his side broke the deadlock when Moise Kean headed in Mateo Retegui’s flick-on in the 58th minute. BERGAMO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Mateo Retegui of Italy celebrates his goal with Moise Kean of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Italy and Estonia at Stadio di Bergamo on September 05, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images Retegui then made it 2-0 when he side-footed into the bottom corner, before substitute Giacomo Raspadori beat Estonia shot stopper Karl Hein with a stooping header. The floodgates widened further when Retegui scored a powerful header at the end of the match, with Alessandro Bastoni following suit in stoppage time. “I have to thank the lads for their performance, Gattuso told Italian broadcaster RAI. “In the first half, all they needed was a goal, but they played well.” Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma barely got a touch as Stefano Tonali and Nicolò Barella took turns at directing traffic. Despite holding firm…
2025/09/06
