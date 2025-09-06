MEXC burza
Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX
This article validates a market simulation and calibration procedure using real-world historical data from the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX).
Hackernoon
2025/09/06 10:21
The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.
PANews reported on September 6th that the U.S. SEC will extend its review of Grayscale Polkadot Trust (DOT) listing application submitted by Nasdaq. The Commission will extend the deadline for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change by another 60 days, with a final decision date of November 8th.
PANews
2025/09/06 10:21
Africa Becomes Ripple’s Next Battleground For RLUSD Stablecoin
The post Africa Becomes Ripple’s Next Battleground For RLUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:18
Belarus President Lukashenko Makes Another Crypto Push
The post Belarus President Lukashenko Makes Another Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed lawmakers to develop transparent rules for the country’s cryptocurrency market. According to a Friday report by the local news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Lukashenko said during a recent government conference that it is important for Belarus to keep up with trends. He said: “The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere. It is important because it is a new area for the country.” Lukashenko pointed out that in 2023, he “gave a number of instructions to ensure comprehensive regulation of the sphere of digital tokens and cryptocurrencies.” He was referring to the Belarusian Presidential Decree No. 80, which called for developing a national crypto framework. Alexander Lukashenko. Source: Wikimedia Related: SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms Belarus shows interest in crypto The Belarusian president noted that it is necessary to clearly determine the role of government agencies and the government-backed IT special economic zone Hi-Tech Park in the crypto industry. The remarks follow Lukashenko’s instructions in March to his energy minister to begin developing the country’s cryptocurrency mining industry. “Look at this mining,” Lukashenko said, according to a translated version of the report. “If it is profitable for us, let’s do it. We have excess electricity. Let them make this cryptocurrency and so on.” Related: ‘Too few guardrails,’ CFTC’s Johnson warns on prediction market risks Yes to crypto, but not really While Belarus appears to be interested in cryptocurrency, it also seems to be opposed to its decentralized and permissionless nature. In the summer of 2023, the Belarusian Ministry was working on legal amendments that would prohibit peer-to-peer transactions in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. That intent was translated into a new law last year, when, in mid-September,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:15
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 10:13
Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal
The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:12
Shiba Inu’s Death Cross Fakeout Appears: What Happens Next?
The post Shiba Inu’s Death Cross Fakeout Appears: What Happens Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu recently created a death cross signal on its hourly chart, which appears when the short-term moving average falls below the long term MA. Early Thursday, Shiba Inu had formed a golden cross on its hourly chart, as reported by U.Today, but a few hours later, the SHIB price reversed, with a death cross following on the hourly chart. SHIB/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The emergence of a death cross was not farfetched as the market saw short-term selling pressure ahead of the jobs data release on Thursday, with the Shiba Inu price likewise dropping. The surprising twist remains that, while Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.000012 —which coincided with the death cross emergence — the price sharply rose afterward, invalidating the signal. You Might Also Like A death cross remains a bearish indication, but this particular signal appeared when the price was relatively oversold, stunning bears, with Shiba Inu sharply rebounding after. What comes next? At press time, Shiba Inu was trading up 2.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000124, in line with the broader crypto market rise following a weak jobs data report. You Might Also Like According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Friday, jobs creation saw a slowdown in August, adding to recent signs of labor market weakening, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Following a sharp drop to a low of $0.000012 on Thursday, Shiba Inu rebounded. The cryptocurrency posted a green candlestick in the early Friday session, reaching a high of $0.00001246 before somewhat retreating. In the coming days, Shiba inu is poised for a major moving average crossover on its daily chart, which will be closely watched. Shiba Inu formed a golden cross on its daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:09
A Company Backed by Donald Trump’s Son Invests in 6 Cryptocurrencies, Including Bitcoin! Here Are the Details
The post A Company Backed by Donald Trump’s Son Invests in 6 Cryptocurrencies, Including Bitcoin! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced in its investor letter that it has taken an important step towards crypto assets. Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media Makes Crypto Move: $1 Million Bitcoin Purchase and DOGE Mining Investment The company announced that it has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and has also authorized investments in leading cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. Thumzup Media has also made a strategic move into crypto mining, signing a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin (DOGE) miners. The company is also reportedly considering adding an additional 1,000 miners to its inventory to expand its operations. These steps indicate that the company views digital assets not only as financial investment tools but also as part of its operational growth strategy. The investment in DOGE mining is believed to enable Thumzup to take a more active role in the blockchain ecosystem. Despite the volatile nature of crypto markets, institutional interest in Bitcoin and other digital assets continues to grow. Thumzup Media’s move could both reinforce traditional investors’ confidence in crypto and strengthen the company’s financial diversification. The company management emphasized that these investments are an important part of their long-term growth strategy and stated that they will closely follow developments in the crypto sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-company-backed-by-donald-trumps-son-invests-in-6-cryptocurrencies-including-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:06
OpenAI expects to generate nearly $10 billion in revenue this year through ChatGPT
PANews reported on September 6th that according to a report by Cailian Press, OpenAI is reportedly projecting revenue in 2030 to be approximately 15% higher than previously forecast, and is expected to consume over $8 billion this year, approximately $1.5 billion higher than previously projected. OpenAI expects to generate nearly $10 billion in revenue this year from ChatGPT, bringing its total revenue to $13 billion.
PANews
2025/09/06 10:05
