2025-09-07 Sunday

Pilot AI Taps FishWar to Streamline Web3 Gaming and Improve Player Experience

Pilot AI Taps FishWar to Streamline Web3 Gaming and Improve Player Experience

In partnership with FishWar, Pilot AI endeavors to minimize the barriers hindering players and improve the adoption of cutting-edge gaming platforms.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 11:00
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images The undisputed super middleweight title is on the line on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas when Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in a highly anticipated matchup. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez's long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the full Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing fight card, which streams on Netflix. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Betting Odds And Line MovementBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Card Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0), 12 rounds Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0), 12 rounds Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) vs. John Ornelas (5-2-1), 10 rounds Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0), 10 rounds Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0-0) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (23-2-0), 10 rounds Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0-0) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2-0), 6 rounds Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1), 4 rounds Light heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1-0) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0-0) vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt (11-2-1), 6 rounds Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:56
Playing Online Poker Without Registration in 2025

No registration poker sites, otherwise referred to as poker sites without registration, present themselves as the ideal solution for players who want to skip traditional account sign-ups and start playing almost instantly.  They are primarily designed to deliver a seamless, swift, and hassle-free gaming experience, eliminating the tedious registration procedures that can slow players down.  Basically, when you choose to play at no registration poker sites, you won't have to fill lengthy forms or undergo identity verification – you can jump straight into the action, no matter where you are located.  In this article, we highlight the key advantages of playing online poker without registration, identify factors to consider before joining no registration tables, and introduce one of the top sites that excels at delivering fast, secure, and highly convenient gaming experiences. What are No Registration Poker Sites? Amid growing appetite for swift, convenient, and flexible gameplay, more and more gambling platforms are now allowing players to dive into online poker without registration. This approach completely eliminates lengthy sign-up and verification procedures to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted poker experience.  Operators offering online poker without registration often adopt simple login systems. In fact, in most cases, players are only required to provide a valid email address and a secure password.  Payment systems on these platforms are designed with speed and anonymity in mind. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are commonly used for deposits and withdrawals. Some platforms also accept prepaid vouchers or e-wallets, keeping transactions separate from banking data. The biggest advantage of no registration online poker sites? Global accessibility! Players can join from various locations without undergoing identity checks.  That being said, the absence of account registration does not necessarily imply that the site is insecure. After all, most of these providers employ encryption and provably fair systems…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:55
Strategy: Nasdaq's new rules will not affect Strategy

PANews reported on September 6 that Strategy stated on the X platform that Nasdaq's new regulations on the formation of digital asset treasuries (DATs) will not affect the company's strategy, and its cryptocurrency ATM business and other capital market activities will continue as usual.
PANews2025/09/06 10:55
Trump-Backed Thumzup to Add 3,500 DOGE Mining Rigs

Thumzup Media, the Nasdaq-listed company backed by Donald Trump Jr., is making a major bet on retail favourite dogecoin DOGE$0.2178 with plans to deploy 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs by year-end. The expansion is expected to come through a pending acquisition of Dogehash, a miner focused on the Scrypt algorithm that secures both Dogecoin and Litecoin. Scrypt is specifically designed to make it costly to perform large-scale custom hardware attacks by requiring large amounts of memory. According to its latest shareholder letter, Thumzup intends to buy Dogehash's existing 2,500-rig fleet and add another 1,000 rigs before December, contingent on shareholder approval of the all-stock deal. "Cryptocurrency mining presents what could be one of the greatest opportunities for value creation in the industry," the company said, projecting "material" high-margin revenue from the integration. Revenue estimates range from $22.7 million at current DOGE prices to more than $100 million if the token reaches $1. Dogecoin was trading near 22 cents on Friday, having remained little changed over the past 24 hours. Thumzup's pivot into crypto comes just months after it seeded a $1 million bitcoin position for its treasury in January. The firm has since expanded its mandate to include Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana, XRP, ether and USDC, with board approval granted in recent weeks. The move reflects a broader shift among small-cap firms looking to blend crypto exposure with traditional operations. While MicroStrategy has dominated headlines with its bitcoin-heavy balance sheet, Thumzup's strategy leans toward diversification and direct mining revenue on relatively smaller tokens. Dogecoin mining has historically been less profitable than bitcoin due to lower token value and Scrypt's dynamics, but rising memecoin adoption has sparked new interest. Pairing Litecoin and Dogecoin mining also allows operators to hedge output across two actively traded assets. If the rigs go live as projected, Thumzup…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:54
Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The post Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-bitcoin-etf-outflows-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:49
SEC and CFTC Issue Joint Statement Concerning the Cryptocurrency Industry! “Pay Attention to September 29th!”

A joint statement regarding the cryptocurrency industry was made by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Deputy Chairman Caroline D. Pham. According to this statement, the SEC and CFTC will hold a meeting on cryptocurrency regulations on September 29. Watch out for September 29! The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced in a joint statement that they will hold a meeting on September 29 to collaborate on cryptocurrency regulations. The meeting, which will be broadcast live to the public, will also cover topics such as crypto prediction markets, perpetual futures, and DeFi. The statement said they planned a comprehensive discussion on adjusting the regulatory scope and easing rules for innovative technologies, such as regulatory testing grounds. Officials stated that they will specifically consider introducing cryptocurrency perpetual contracts or derivatives to the US market, noting that these instruments are currently mostly traded on overseas exchanges due to local regulatory restrictions. "Perpetual contracts or derivatives without a defined expiration date are common in offshore crypto markets. Jurisdiction and definition restrictions have limited their use in the US. Institutions could consider simultaneous steps to bring perpetual contracts that meet investor and customer protection standards into domestic markets and allow these products to trade on platforms regulated by the SEC and CFTC. This initiative would capture economic activity currently flowing exclusively to foreign platforms and provide US investors with access to products that offer transparent leverage limits and robust risk management. Through this meeting and collaboration, the two institutions aim to harmonize rules, reduce regulatory gaps, expand trading hours, and leverage innovation exemptions to ensure U.S. markets remain competitive.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:48
Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny

BitcoinWorld Grayscale's Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny The cryptocurrency world is once again holding its breath as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a significant extension. Specifically, the regulatory body has pushed back its review deadline for Grayscale's spot DOT ETF application to November 8. This development marks another chapter in the ongoing saga of bringing mainstream investment vehicles to the digital asset space. For many, a spot ETF represents a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the innovative world of cryptocurrencies like Polkadot (DOT). What Does This Grayscale Spot DOT ETF Delay Mean for Investors? When the SEC extends a review period, it signals that they require more time to thoroughly evaluate the proposal. This is a common occurrence for complex financial products, especially those involving novel assets like cryptocurrencies. For Grayscale's spot DOT ETF, this means the commission is likely digging deeper into various aspects of the fund. They are scrutinizing market structure, investor protection measures, and the underlying Polkadot ecosystem itself. While frustrating for those eager for approval, it underscores the SEC's cautious approach. Why Is the SEC Taking Its Time with Spot DOT ETFs? The SEC's primary mandate is to protect investors and ensure fair and orderly markets. When it comes to spot crypto ETFs, the commission often cites concerns about potential market manipulation, liquidity, and the custody of digital assets. Unlike futures-based ETFs, a spot ETF holds the actual cryptocurrency. This introduces unique challenges for regulators. Polkadot, with its innovative parachain architecture and staking mechanisms, presents a distinct set of considerations compared to more established assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. The SEC needs to understand how a Grayscale's spot DOT ETF would manage these complexities within a regulated framework. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges of a Spot DOT ETF? The approval of a Grayscale's spot DOT ETF could unlock several significant advantages for the broader market, alongside some inherent challenges. Benefits: Increased Accessibility: A spot ETF would allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Polkadot without directly buying and storing the cryptocurrency. This simplifies the investment process. Institutional Adoption: It could attract substantial capital from institutional investors, who often prefer regulated, easily tradable products. Enhanced Price Discovery: Greater participation from diverse investor groups could lead to more efficient and robust price discovery for DOT. Regulatory Clarity: An approval would set a precedent, potentially paving the way for other altcoin spot ETFs. Challenges: Regulatory Hurdles: The SEC's ongoing concerns about market integrity remain a significant barrier. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price swings, and an ETF would expose investors to this volatility within a traditional investment vehicle. Competition: The market for crypto investment products is growing, and any new ETF would face competition from existing funds and direct crypto purchases. What's Next for Grayscale's Spot DOT ETF and Investors? The new deadline of November 8 now becomes a critical date on the crypto calendar. Investors and enthusiasts will be closely watching for any further announcements from the SEC. While extensions can be disheartening, they are not necessarily indicative of an eventual rejection. Often, they simply mean the regulatory body is conducting its due diligence thoroughly. For those interested in the Polkadot ecosystem, this period offers an opportunity to deepen their understanding of DOT's technology and its potential market impact. Actionable Insight: Stay informed by following official SEC announcements and reputable crypto news sources. Understand that regulatory decisions can significantly influence market sentiment and asset prices. Conclusion: The extended review period for Grayscale's spot DOT ETF highlights the cautious yet evolving relationship between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency space. While the wait continues, this process is crucial for establishing robust frameworks that protect investors and foster innovation. The outcome of this decision will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of institutional engagement with altcoins and the broader digital asset market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a spot ETF? A: A spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) holds the underlying asset directly. In this case, a spot DOT ETF would hold actual Polkadot (DOT) tokens, allowing investors to gain exposure to DOT's price movements without owning the cryptocurrency itself. Q2: Why is the SEC extending the deadline for Grayscale's spot DOT ETF? A: The SEC typically extends review periods for complex financial products to allow more time for thorough evaluation of market structure, investor protection, and the unique characteristics of the underlying asset, in this case, Polkadot. Q3: How does a spot DOT ETF differ from a futures DOT ETF? A: A spot DOT ETF directly holds Polkadot tokens, reflecting its current market price. A futures DOT ETF, however, invests in futures contracts that bet on Polkadot's future price, rather than holding the asset itself. Q4: What impact could a Grayscale spot DOT ETF approval have on Polkadot (DOT)? A: Approval could significantly boost DOT's visibility and liquidity, attracting more institutional investment and potentially leading to increased demand and price appreciation. It would also lend further legitimacy to the Polkadot ecosystem. Q5: Is an extension a bad sign for the approval of Grayscale's spot This post Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:45
ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud for Web3 Infrastructure

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/chaincatcher-alibaba-cloud-web3-infrastructure-2/
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:42
Jennifer Lopez Previews ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’ Musical With Title Track

The post Jennifer Lopez Previews ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’ Musical With Title Track appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jennifer Lopez Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is ready for her close-up in the new Kiss of the Spider Woman film adaptation. The hit-making superstar is set to play the titular character in the upcoming movie recreating the Tony-winning musical that originally starred Chita Rivera. In a first taste of the upcoming flick, Lopez has shared “Kiss of the Spider Woman” from the film’s soundtrack. “Sooner or later, in sunlight or bloom / When the red candles flicker, she’ll walk in the room / And the curtain will shake and the fires will hiss / Here comes her kiss,” she sings on the haunting track. “The moon grows dimmer / At the tide’s low ebb / And her black beads shimmer / And you’rе aching to move, but you’re caught in the wеb / Of the Spider Woman / In her velvet cape / You can scream / But you cannot escape.” In the musical adaptation, Lopez plays Aurora, a figure of admiration for prison inmate Luis Molina, played by Tonatiuh, and his cellmate Valentin Arregui, played by Diego Luna. Rivera herself visited the set to watch Lopez in action before her death last year. “[I] almost dropped dead,” she told Out of the experience. “The little girl in me who sat in front of the television watching West Side Story with their mom, dancing around and wishing I could sing and dance and act one day, had become fully realized in that moment.” “It was one of the most beautiful moviemaking experiences I’ve ever had, and also at a difficult time in my life,” she added. “[It] just filled a part of me that was waiting to kind of come alive for so long.” Ultimately, bringing the beloved musical to life on screen was a “dream come true” for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:41
