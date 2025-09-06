MEXC burza
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
BullZilla Takes Center Stage as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Explosive Gains with XLM and FLOKI Surging
Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving world, with countless opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the next big thing. The best […] The post BullZilla Takes Center Stage as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today for Explosive Gains with XLM and FLOKI Surging appeared first on Coindoo.
XLM
$0.3576
+0.14%
FLOKI
$0.00009068
+1.31%
GAINS
$0.02734
+2.82%
Coindoo
2025/09/06 11:15
Why BullZilla Is The Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With Over 500 Holders, as Toncoin and Pepe Make Waves
Discover the top 100x crypto presales in 2025! Explore BullZilla, Toncoin, and Pepefor explosive ROI potential and presale dynamics.
WAVES
$1.1158
+0.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PEPE
$0.00000974
+1.35%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 11:15
Shiba Inu price prediction – All about THIS risky buying opportunity for traders!
The post Shiba Inu price prediction – All about THIS risky buying opportunity for traders! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Shiba Inu has been trading above a solid demand zone that bulls need to defend. However, the weekly price chart revealed that sellers may have the upper hand right now. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price has been consolidating above the key demand zone at $0.000012 since mid-August. In fact, a recent AMBCrypto report noted that whales have been accumulating SHIB too. Source: Glassnode That’s not all though as the exchange net position change has been negative since 17 August. Here, negative flows represent outflows from exchanges – A classic sign of accumulation. Source: Glassnode The cost basis distribution heatmap is a visualization of the supply density of SHIB across price levels. Warmer colors represent a greater supply acquired at that cost. The $0.000012 area represented a key demand zone, since it was where a sizeable amount of Shiba Inu has been acquired in recent months. Therefore, bulls have to defend this key support if they want to drive a rally in the coming weeks. Can Shiba Inu’s price stay above $0.000012, or should traders expect a southbound move? Shiba Inu likely to drop 15% to weekly range lows Source: SHIB/USDT on TradingView The weekly chart revealed that Shiba Inu has traded within a range (purple) from $0.0000106 to $0.000016. It has consolidated within a smaller range too, between $0.00012 and $0.000014. If the $0.000012 support fails, SHIB is likely to fall to its weekly range lows. This is a possibility traders and investors should be prepared for. The OBV made a new low on the weekly charts, signaling seller strength. The RSI was unable to push past the neutral 50-level – Another sign of weakness from the bulls. Source: SHIB/USDT on TradingView Finally, the 1-day chart did not show any strength from the market’s buyers. In fact, the descending…
CHANGE
$0.00197371
-0.31%
SHIB
$0.00001234
+0.65%
MOVE
$0.1179
+2.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:09
Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC
The post Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking For A Good Bitcoin Entry? Crypto Research Firm Reveals The Best Time To Buy BTC | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/a-good-bitcoin-entry/
BTC
$110,948.92
+0.17%
DEEP
$0.129453
+0.41%
COM
$0.018156
+5.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:06
Data: Corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past nine months
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Cointelegraph, River data showed that corporate holdings of BTC have doubled in the past 9 months.
BTC
$110,948.92
+0.17%
PANews
2025/09/06 11:05
A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions
The post A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive Into Market Reactions Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETH ETFs Face Massive $444M Outflow: A Deep Dive into Market Reactions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-eth-etfs-outflow-2/
DEEP
$0.129453
+0.41%
COM
$0.018156
+5.04%
ETH
$4,295.41
-0.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:04
A Decentralized Mechanism For Dispute Resolution
The post A Decentralized Mechanism For Dispute Resolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kleros (PNK) is a blockchain-based dispute resolution protocol designed to provide a decentralized and efficient mechanism for resolving disputes in various applications and industries. The protocol aims to offer a fair and transparent way to resolve disagreements without the need for traditional legal systems or intermediaries. While it has the potential to reduce reliance on traditional legal systems and intermediaries, it also faces challenges related to scalability, jurisdictional issues, and the need to ensure the integrity of the juror pool. Decentralized arbitration Kleros operates as a decentralized arbitration platform where disputes are resolved by a global network of jurors rather than traditional judges or arbitrators. Jurors are chosen based on their staked PNK tokens and their reputation within the Kleros ecosystem. PNK is the native cryptocurrency token of the Kleros protocol. PNK token holders can stake their tokens to become jurors in the Kleros dispute resolution system. Jurors are incentivized to make fair and accurate judgments, as they can earn rewards for participating and face penalties for making incorrect decisions. Jurors are rewarded with PNK tokens for their work in resolving disputes. However, if they make incorrect or biased decisions, they may lose some of their staked tokens as a penalty. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/kleros-pnk-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:03
Justin Sun Faces Backlash After Urging WLFI to Unfreeze Tokens
Tron founder Justin Sun has once again found himself at the center of crypto controversy, this time over his frozen holdings in World Liberty Financials (WLFI). Related Reading: The Ripple Swell 2025 Agenda Is Out—These Are The Highlights The project blacklisted Sun’s wallet last week, freezing nearly 595 million WLFI tokens worth over $100 million […]
SUN
$0.020674
-1.84%
WLFI
$0.226
+15.54%
SWELL
$0.009251
+1.79%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 11:00
Dogecoin and SHIB ETF Speculation Could Trigger a 50% Surge
The meme coin sector is back in the spotlight after speculation that ETFs tied to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be in the works. The rumors alone can fuel a massive rally of more than 50%. Investors are now debating whether meme coins, once dismissed as speculative jokes, are stepping into a new era […] Continue Reading: Dogecoin and SHIB ETF Speculation Could Trigger a 50% Surge
SHIB
$0.00001234
+0.65%
MORE
$0.10105
-0.69%
SHIBA
$0.000000000549
+0.91%
Coinstats
2025/09/06 11:00
Bitcoin Holds $111,194: Key Metrics Hint at Volatility and Possible Upside
Bitcoin is trading at $111,194.83, a figure that keeps it well above the six-figure threshold. The current price reflects both strong market demand and lingering investor uncertainty. Traders are closely watching how Bitcoin interacts with Altcoins, as this relationship often sets the tone for the broader crypto sector. The crypto market has long observed that […]
SIX
$0.02149
+0.46%
HINT
$0.00516
-2.82%
WELL
$0.0002597
+2.72%
Tronweekly
2025/09/06 11:00
