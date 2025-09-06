2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
7,626 BTC Aged 3–5 Years Moves Onchain

7,626 BTC Aged 3–5 Years Moves Onchain

The post 7,626 BTC Aged 3–5 Years Moves Onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Sidekick
K$0.1522+2.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,948.92+0.17%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129453+0.41%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:36
Podijeli
CBDC debate heats up in US Congress as lawmakers push for ban.

CBDC debate heats up in US Congress as lawmakers push for ban.

The post CBDC debate heats up in US Congress as lawmakers push for ban. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As US lawmakers return from their August recess, the debate over central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is once again at the forefront of crypto policy. In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph spoke with Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute, about whether the CBDC debate in Washington reflects real risks or political posturing, and what it means for the future of the digital dollar. The CBDC debate Supporters of the measure argue that a CBDC would endanger civil liberties by giving the government unprecedented access to financial data.  Representative Tom Emmer, who sponsored the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act passed by the House in July, warned: “It is government-controlled, programmable money that, if designed without the privacy protections of cash, could give the federal government the ability to surveil and restrict Americans’ transactions and monitor every aspect of our daily lives.” But policy experts suggest that particular framing oversimplifies the issue. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said it will not launch a CBDC without explicit authorization from Congress, and any potential design could incorporate privacy safeguards. Related: ‘Avoidable errors’ wiped a year’s worth of Gary Gensler’s texts… oops “You can design a CBDC that has significant blockers and protects privacy. You can design a CBDC… that is fully transparent and has zero privacy blockers. And these are design choices,” Warren said.  “Right now, this idea that a CBDC is some urgent threat to American privacy, I just don’t see it. A lot of the current posture is rhetorical and political in nature.”  The US position also stands in contrast to other major economies. China has already rolled out its version of a CBDC, while the European Union and India are running pilots.  “What you’re seeing now is actually quite a significant divergence with the US from a lot…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08823-1.38%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:33
Podijeli
SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work

SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work

The post SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) plan to hold a joint roundtable as a next step in their efforts to make the U.S. markets friendlier to financial firms, including crypto businesses. The heads of the agencies — SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham — announced a joint roundtable for later this month to discuss prediction markets, decentralized finance and 24/7 trading in traditional financial markets, among other issues. The agencies also published a joint statement outlining their push for “greater harmonization” between the two agencies. “It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate,” Atkins said during a press call on Friday morning. During the previous administration, the two agencies were sometimes at odds over the policing of crypto, even though their leaders were both Democrats appointed by former President Joe Biden. Gary Gensler, the ex-chief of the SEC, set himself up as a crypto antagonist, taking companies to court and refusing to move forward on comprehensive crypto regulations, while then-CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam was marginally more open to conversations with the industry. For instance, the two agencies adopted distinct positions on which crypto assets were securities and which were commodities, including Ethereum’s ETH, which both seemed to claim under their jurisdictions at different times. In the Friday call, Atkins and Pham presented a new united front, as the two said they’re trying to bring innovators back from overseas jurisdictions and get set to oversee modern, round-the-clock markets. ‘Maximum productivity’ Asked by CoinDesk whether the regulator had the resources to police 24/7 trading, as the agencies suggested in their joint statement, Atkins pointed to self-regulatory organizations as the entities that would take on the bulk of the work. “It’s the markets themselves, the SROs that are charged with looking…
Union
U$0.01096+8.73%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105-0.69%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:30
Podijeli
Dogecoin (DOGE) Goes Institutional: REX Shares’ ETF Likely to Launch Very Soon

Dogecoin (DOGE) Goes Institutional: REX Shares’ ETF Likely to Launch Very Soon

Market experts believe that the new Dogecoin ETF could launch next week.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21715+1.22%
REVOX
REX$0.061268+3.13%
SOON
SOON$0.2871+2.49%
Podijeli
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 11:28
Podijeli
$216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow

$216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow

The post $216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alarming Crypto Liquidations: $216M Wiped Out In 24 Hours As Longs Face Brutal Blow Skip to content Home Crypto News Alarming Crypto Liquidations: $216M Wiped Out in 24 Hours as Longs Face Brutal Blow Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidations-brutal-blow/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.04%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:28
Podijeli
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum (ETH) cofounder, has shared his thoughts about stablecoins as an asset class in the cryptocurrency space. Buterin dropped his insights in reaction to a post highlighting Codex, a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Vitalik Buterin tags stablecoins key driver of crypto utility According to Buterin, cheap stablecoin transactions remain one of the key real-world value drivers of the crypto industry. He is implying that stablecoins have utility in cross-border remittances and payments, which makes them pivotal in the adoption of crypto. You Might Also Like Notably, new users in the crypto space require stablecoins to purchase different cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, XRP and others. This arguably makes them a vital link in the crypto adoption chain compared to NFTs or meme coins, for instance. Cheap stablecoin transactions continue to be one of the most important sources of large-scale value that crypto provides today. Excited to see @codex_pbc joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and ethereum L1 from day one. https://t.co/BuCyZZqYgh — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 5, 2025 Buterin expressed excitement at how Codex has distinguished itself among other layer 2s and is exclusively for stablecoins. “Excited to see @codex_pbc joining the arena as an L2 and thinking explicitly about synergy between itself and Ethereum L1 from day one,” he wrote. The Ethereum cofounder is highlighting the fact that Codex, rather than compete with Ethereum, has decided to align and create a mutually beneficial ecosystem. With this development, it could help Ethereum maintain dominance in global crypto finance. This could support Ethereum in staying ahead of Tron and other competitors in the stablecoin market as it seeks to make payments cheaper worldwide. Stablecoin’s $1.2 trillion market projection You Might Also Like Vitalik Buterin’s post is gaining traction, with one user agreeing that…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21476-0.02%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:27
Podijeli
Publicly listed Blue Gold plans to launch a gold-backed digital token

Publicly listed Blue Gold plans to launch a gold-backed digital token

PANews reported on September 6th that Nasdaq-listed company Blue Gold Limited announced a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology to jointly explore the development of blockchain-based digital assets backed by gold futures. The plan aims to launch Blue Gold Coin (BGC), a digital token backed by a forward contract for up to 1 million grams of gold from the company's mining assets. The project aims to provide investors with transparent, asset-backed digital investments that combine the value of gold with blockchain technology. The token issuance will be carried out in phases, beginning with a private placement. Proceeds from the token issuance will be used to support Blue Gold's production targets and growth plans. Blue Gold Limited has acquired the Bogoso Prestea mine in Ghana and is committed to unlocking value in the gold industry through sustainable practices and innovative financial models.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.31%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06448+0.45%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002597+2.12%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/06 11:20
Podijeli
Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens

Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens

The post Justin Sun Appeals to World Liberty Financial – Unlock My Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TRON founder Justin Sun is no stranger to drama (or to making headlines). He found himself at the center of controversy once again, after World Liberty Financial (WLFI), abruptly froze a huge chunk of his tokens. Sun is more than just an investor here. As he makes clear in his open post to the WLFI team and community, he put not only his money, but also “trust and support for the future of this project.” Fairness Is a Core Issue for Justin Sun Justin Sun has played the game before, both as a supporter and entrepreneur. It’s not every day a billionaire goes public to demand his tokens back, and it’s no small sum. Reports have Sun’s WLFI holdings at around $107 million, locked in limbo. There are accusations swirling about market manipulation and governance that’s anything but decentralized. The WLFI saga goes deeper than frozen tokens. The project has been dogged by rumors and allegations since its inception. Insiders hold more than half the supply. The Trump family reportedly controls billions of tokens and a staggering share of the project’s revenue. Token allocations have also been called out for their opacity. Some retail investors are accusing the team of “insider dumps” right after launch. That sent prices into a steep decline just as everyday holders piled in. WLFI has also faced scrutiny for alleged secret deals and preferential treatment for high-profile investors. However, the team has denied any wrongdoing, chalking it all up to routine treasury management. For Sun, the core issue is fairness. He stated, echoing a sentiment deeply woven into the crypto world, “Tokens are sacred and inviolable—this should be the most basic value of any blockchain.” In his view, the freeze is not just bad for him but bad for the project itself, risking a collapse…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.441+1.49%
SUN
SUN$0.020674-1.84%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2256+15.33%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:20
Podijeli
BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains

BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains

The post BullZilla Takes Center Stage with Stellar and Floki as the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today for Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore why BullZilla is taking center stage among the best crypto presales to buy today. Learn about its explosive ROI potential, its ecosystem features, and how it compares to Stellar and Floki in this comprehensive analysis. Cryptocurrency is a fast-moving world, with countless opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the next big thing. The best crypto presales to buy today are often the ones that combine strong community support, innovative features, and massive ROI potential. Among the many exciting projects in the crypto space, BullZilla, Stellar, and Floki have captured the attention of investors seeking explosive gains. BullZilla ($BZIL), in particular, has emerged as one of the top presale opportunities, and in this article, we will explore why it stands out among the best crypto presales to buy today, along with a detailed look at Stellar and Floki. BullZilla’s presale has been making waves, driven by its Roarblood Vault and HODL Furnace, which offer innovative ways for investors to earn rewards and secure long-term gains. Meanwhile, Stellar and Floki continue to provide unique value propositions in their respective niches, making them viable options in the ever-growing cryptocurrency market. Read on to discover why BullZilla is poised to lead the charge in the best crypto presales to buy today. BullZilla: The Presale That’s Redefining Crypto Investment BullZilla, a meme coin with a massive potential for growth, is quickly emerging as one of the top presales to join today. At its core, BullZilla is not just another meme coin, its robust ecosystem and innovative features set it apart from the crowd. With its Roarblood Vault and HODL Furnace, the project has created an environment where investors can stake tokens, refer others, and see real rewards. The Roarblood Vault: Powering the Community The Roarblood Vault is the heart of BullZilla’s…
Waves
WAVES$1.1138+0.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01674-0.05%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:17
Podijeli
A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny

A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny

The post A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny Skip to content Home Crypto News Grayscale’s Spot DOT ETF: A Pivotal Delay Extends Regulatory Scrutiny Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/grayscale-spot-dot-etf-delay/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.04%
Polkadot
DOT$3.85+1.18%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 11:16
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US