Obfuscation Clarity Part 1: Mixers Are Guilty

Recent convictions show that 'non-custodial' doesn't mean 'non-criminal' when it comes to cryptocurrency mixing services. The cases of Roman Storm and the Samourai Wallet team reveal how conspiracy charges are reshaping the regulatory landscape for privacy tools in crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.18%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01327+2.15%
Particl
PART$0.1844+0.60%
Blockhead2025/09/07 10:15
Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets

The post Avantis Launches AVNT Token Airdrop Checker for 65,000 Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Avantis, a Base derivatives platform, released AVNT token airdrop checker, engaging 65,000 wallets. Token claims start September 9th. $8M Series A funding in June supported token release. Avantis, a derivatives platform within the Base ecosystem, launched its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, enabling over 65,000 wallets to claim starting at 22:00 on September 9. The AVNT token, with a total supply of 1 billion, marks a significant step in Avantis’ expansion following an $8 million Series A round co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital. Avantis Engages 65,000 Wallets with AVNT Token Airdrop Avantis announced the launch of its AVNT token airdrop checker on September 7, targeting over 65,000 wallets in the Base ecosystem. The following release of the airdrop claims on September 9 exemplifies Avantis’ strategic engagement with its community. Following its announcement on August 27, the AVNT token, with a capped supply of 1 billion, allocates 51% to community efforts, highlighting a commitment to decentralized control. The airdrop claims 12.5% of the supply, reinforcing community participation. Avantis’ recent $8 million funding round, co-led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital, is expected to accelerate the DeFi ecosystem’s growth through token dynamics and user engagement. The funding supports Avantis’ efforts to blend on-chain and real-world macro assets trading. With its position as a key player on the Base chain, expectations for the token’s influence in macro markets are rising. Avantis is building DeFi’s universal leverage layer for real-world assets and markets, offering seamless access to both crypto and global markets. — Harsehaj Singh, CEO, Lumena Labs. Market watchers note that similar airdrops in DeFi often lead to increased on-chain activity, elevating the protocol’s visibility and user base. However, no direct statements from Avantis leadership provide immediate insights into the strategic goals of the airdrop. Despite this,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:14
5 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Lists

The post 5 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Potential — Cardano, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Lists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin investors are always searching for the next big play, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is now joining the top discussions. Alongside well-known names like Cardano, PEPE, Trump Coin, and XRP, this new coin is attracting thousands of early buyers who see it as the best altcoin to buy with 100x potential. Cardano: Path to $4 by Year-End Cardano (ADA) has seen recent dips, falling to $0.81 after reaching $1.02 earlier this month. Despite this pullback, analysts and the ADA community remain confident about its long-term path. Some believe Cardano can surpass its previous all-time high of $3.10 and even reach $4 before year-end. This outlook comes from its consistent development and community belief that the current price movement is only temporary. Supporters like Mintern, a known figure in the Cardano ecosystem, predict ADA could push higher once it reclaims critical levels on its chart. Other community voices expect even bigger milestones, with targets of $10 being mentioned. With this optimism, ADA continues to be listed as one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025, especially for those seeking large upside returns. PEPE: Meme Power Continues PEPE remains a staple in meme coin discussions. Though it doesn’t have the same fundamentals as larger projects, its viral appeal keeps it relevant among traders who see quick gains. For many, PEPE still holds a place as one of the best altcoins to buy with 100x potential simply due to its community-driven hype cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Strongest 100x Candidate When it comes to new coins with 100x potential, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the name to watch. Early buyers get a 50% extra bonus with the code PATRIOT50X, creating excitement among thousands of investors. Unlike other altcoins on this list, MAGACOIN FINANCE is still in its early stage, which means buyers today are…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44+1.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.1+1.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:10
Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities

The post Government bond yields are pressuring everything, from home loans to equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Government bond yields are tearing through everything right now. Homeowners, stock traders, governments; no one’s getting out of this untouched. What started as a slow change in borrowing costs has now turned into what analysts at Deutsche Bank are calling a “slow-moving vicious circle.” They’re not wrong. Governments, from the U.S. to the U.K., France, and Japan, are all struggling with rising interest payments on massive deficits. When investors start doubting whether these countries can handle their debt, they demand more compensation to lend. That pushes bond yields even higher, which makes those debts worse. Rinse and repeat. Yields spike and home loans feel the hit By midweek, the 30-year U.S. Treasury jumped past 5%, the highest since July. In Japan, their 30-year bond hit a new record. The U.K.’s 30-year spiked to its highest level in 27 years. Even though yields eased slightly on Thursday and Friday, they’re still way above pre-2020 levels. The bigger issue? These high borrowing costs are sticking around. “Cooler heads will prevail, and markets will function as they should,” said Jonathan Mondillo, global head of fixed income at Aberdeen. But let’s not pretend this volatility is normal. Yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices, and this kind of price action means markets are nervous. Really nervous. Mortgage rates are feeling the heat. The 30-year Treasury yield directly impacts the 30-year mortgage, still the most popular home loan in the U.S. When that yield spikes, monthly payments go up fast. “That’s concerning,” said W1M Fund Manager James Carter. He pointed to rising long-term yields and said, flat out, “this is not going to help mortgage holders.” Yes, Trump’s pressure might lead to short-term rate cuts, and weaker job data already has Fed officials preparing for that. Carter called that “counterintuitive” and warned it…
Sidekick
K$0.1522+2.83%
Union
U$0.01097+8.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44+1.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:06
Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token

The post Best Crypto to Buy for Generational Wealth – Ethereum, Solana and This $0.0004 Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Building generational wealth has always meant identifying assets that endure across decades. In the 20th century, it was blue-chip stocks and real estate. Today, digital assets are joining that list. Cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and adoption curves are increasingly viewed as vehicles capable of delivering multi-decade value. Ethereum and Solana lead this conversation, but analysts say smaller, early-stage tokens priced at fractions of a cent could hold the key to truly transformative returns. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE, currently valued at just $0.0004, is emerging as one of the most talked-about presale opportunities. Solana: scalability and adoption Solana has staged a remarkable comeback since its early technical challenges. With transaction throughput exceeding 65,000 per second, it has become the go-to chain for NFTs, gaming, and high-frequency DeFi. Institutional partnerships and upgrades like Firedancer are making it more robust. Analysts argue that Solana’s scalability and adoption curve position it as one of the strongest long-term plays in the Layer 1 space. For investors, its combination of speed, efficiency, and cultural traction makes it a cornerstone for wealth-building strategies. Ethereum: the infrastructure cornerstone Ethereum is the backbone of Web3. It powers decentralized finance, NFTs, and an expanding ecosystem of applications. Institutional interest surged after ETH ETFs gained approval in 2025, bringing billions in inflows. Ethereum’s deflationary model, strengthened by EIP-1559, has removed millions of ETH from circulation, tightening supply. For those seeking generational wealth, Ethereum provides both credibility and utility, functioning as both infrastructure and a long-term…
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107-0.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:04
XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets

The post XRP, Chainlink and Cardano Named Top Long-Term Crypto Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional investors favor XRP, LINK and ADA for the long haul – but a new contender is rising. Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, is increasingly what separates short-lived trends from long-lasting assets. As we approach 2030, investors are concentrating on altcoins with a history of adoption, active developer activity, and clear significance in the digital economy. In this conversation, Solana, XRP, Ethereum, Chainlink, and Polkadot are all highly regarded. But a surprising newcomer that emerged in 2025 and is adding a different kind of value to this mix is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Ethereum co nt inues to be the market’s most significant utility coin, supporting thousands of decentralised  applications and acting as the basis for tokenised  assets, NFTs, and DeFi.ETH is the lifeblood of Web3, with billions of dollars passing through its ecosystem every day. Ethereum’s reach is being extended by Layer-2 solutions, which offer scalability without sacrificing security. ETH is a must-have for investors seeking long-term exposure to practical applications. Chainlink: Connecting Crypto to Real Data Chainlink, which connects blockchain smart contracts with external data feeds, has become the leading oracle network.LINK guarantees that decentralised systems run on reliable, impenetrable data for everything from DeFi lending rates to insurance contracts and enterprise apps. As tokenised real-world assets increase in value, Chainlink’s infrastructure becomes increasingly crucial. LINK may become one of the most valuable altcoins by 2030 due to its use in both financial and non-financial systems. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Outsider Institutional players lean on fundamentals like XRP, LINK, and ADA, but MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining retail traction that can’t be ignored. The project’s momentum is accelerating with each presale stage, driven by strategic scarcity mechanics and word-of-mouth marketing. Retail traders compare it…
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.1+1.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:03
Terminus Taps Rabiti AI To Advance Web3 Adoption Within APAC

The post Terminus Taps Rabiti AI To Advance Web3 Adoption Within APAC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Temrinus, a popular PayFi platform, has partnered with Rabbiti AI, an AI-led blockchain entity. The partnership aims to contribute to the wider Web3 adoption within the APAC region with tokenized and DeFi transfers. As the official announcement from Terminus discloses, the collaboration is set to integrate no-code AI instruments and the ecosystem of $RIAI token mechanism to streamline Web3 participation. Hence, the move is poised to massively drive accessibility, user-friendly experiences, and innovation in the growing digital economy. Terminus x Rabiti AI (@RabitiAI): The New Partners In The Universe 🤝. Rabiti AI is a pioneer in blending AI and blockchain for effortless Web3 experiences. Through this partnership, we’re emphasizing the adoption of web3 with enabling seamless transactions for tokenized… pic.twitter.com/9n6qUXHGvE — Terminus (@terminus_pos) September 6, 2025 Terminus and Rabiti AI Join Forces to Boost Web3 Expansion Across APAC Region In partnership with Rabiti, Terminus endeavors to deliver diverse opportunities to drive Web3 growth with seamless participation. In this respect, this development permits businesses and individual users to conveniently navigate decentralized networks while facing no technical complexities that usually hinder entry. Additionally, the $RIAI ecosystem will play a key role in bolstering this adoption, providing an unparalleled payment structure targeting tokenized assets and the robust DeFi apps. Apart from that, Terminus offers its expertise for the development of solutions that efficiently merge the digital payment methods with latest and emerging technologies. Simultaneously, the duo focuses on establishing an inclusive ecosystem that combines accessibility and innovation, guaranteeing that consumers across the APAC region can leverage AI-led financial tools. Additionally, the partnership also highlights a transformative move toward the mainstream adoption of Web3 ecosystem across different markets. Similarly, the combined effort underscores a rising trend of utilizing no-code platforms for the democratization of access to exclusive technologies. Hence, the no-code AI tools of…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0414+1.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+2.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001597+0.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 10:01
XRP, LINK and ADA Ranked Top Long-Term Crypto Bets by Institutional Investors

Hype usually dominates cryptocurrency cycles, but the projects that offer real-world applications tend to last the longest.Utility, not just speculation, […] The post XRP, LINK and ADA Ranked Top Long-Term Crypto Bets by Institutional Investors appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.1+1.11%
XRP
XRP$2.8308+0.72%
Coindoo2025/09/07 10:00
Can BRC2.0 restore the former glory of Bitcoin Inscription?

By Nicky, Foresight News On September 2, 2025, at Bitcoin block height 912,690, BRC20 completed a major upgrade, called BRC2.0. This upgrade was jointly promoted by the Ordinals development team Best in Slot and the anonymous BRC20 creator Domo. The core change was the introduction of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling BRC20 to execute Turing-complete smart contracts. Since the launch of the Ordinals protocol in early 2023, the Bitcoin ecosystem has ushered in a wave of innovation. Through this protocol, users can engrave information on the smallest unit of Bitcoin, the "satoshi," thereby issuing NFTs or fungible tokens. This mechanism gave rise to the BRC20 token standard, enabling the Bitcoin network to support the issuance and trading of a wider range of assets. BRC20 was originally a standard for issuing fungible tokens on the Bitcoin chain, based on the Ordinals protocol. This upgrade significantly expands its functionality by integrating the EVM. Eril Binari Ezerel, CEO of Best in Slot, explained that Bitcoin meta-protocols like BRC20 originally ran on indexers, which functioned like "simple calculators." By embedding the EVM, indexers achieve Turing completeness, supporting more complex logic and contract execution. With the upgrade, developers can now build DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, lending systems, and synthetic assets directly on the Bitcoin network. This integration maintains compatibility with Ethereum tools while providing the security guarantees of the Bitcoin network. Domo stated in a statement that the goal of this upgrade is to combine the security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network with the mature ecosystem of EVM in smart contracts to provide users with a composable, programmable, and Bitcoin-secured on-chain experience. The BRC2.0 upgrade introduces a significant technical difference: Runes are not programmable and likely never will be, limiting them to meme-like use cases, while BRC2.0 unlocks DeFi-level applications. This functional difference gives BRC2.0 a unique position in the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing the technical foundation for a wider range of application scenarios. Technical Challenges While the BRC2.0 upgrade brings significant functional improvements, it also faces some technical challenges and limitations. This upgrade utilizes an off-chain processing solution for programmability, integrating the EVM executor with the BRC20 indexer, with final state updates being processed on the Bitcoin chain by the BRC20 indexer. This design is considered by some to lack decentralization and present a single point of failure risk. Transactions on BRC2.0 are still subject to the limitations of Bitcoin's underlying infrastructure. Market buy and sell orders require multiple signatures and block confirmations, and transaction speeds are still limited by Bitcoin's 10-minute block time. Due to Bitcoin's 10-minute block time, standard AMM designs are vulnerable to MEV attacks and can cause transaction failures, potentially resulting in failed transactions and wasted BTC as mining fees. Projects like CatSwap are planning to launch mainnet AMM products in the coming weeks, but these should be considered experimental products in their initial stages. A more advanced "sequencer-based AMM" solution is also under development and expected to launch within 1-3 months, enabling higher transaction speeds and mitigating MEV risks. Specific applications of BRC2.0 Following the launch of BRC2.0, Best in Slot launched BiS DEX v1, billing it as the first decentralized exchange serving BRC2.0. Despite experiencing some server overload and minor vulnerabilities, the platform still managed to process over $200,000 in trading volume within 24 hours, with no user funds lost. Currently, BiS DEX supports market buy and limit sell orders, but some limitations still exist. For example, delisting and listing tokens requires a one-block confirmation wait, which increases time and costs. The team plans to launch an instant order feature in the next four to eight weeks to increase transaction speed and reduce fees. Furthermore, non-custodial quotes and more order types (such as limit buy, market sell, and stop-loss orders) will be added later. In terms of ecological applications, in addition to BiS DEX, there are currently several projects actively under construction: UniSat already supports BRC2.0 token deployment, providing features such as 6-character token names, self-issuance options, 0–18 decimal places, and optimizing the cost and efficiency of inscription services. CatSwap was mentioned as an upcoming AMM protocol that is expected to become a liquidity provider in the BRC2.0 ecosystem. The Adderrels project is participating in ecosystem development by issuing NFTs and the ACORNS token. A portion of these tokens will be used to provide liquidity for CatSwap. The NFT's floor price is currently reported at 0.00675 BTC (approximately $776). Notably, ACORNS, currently the most traded token in the BRC2.0 sector on the BiS DEX, has fallen for four consecutive days since its launch. On the other hand, wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins are considered important infrastructure for the development of the BRC2.0 ecosystem. Wrapped Bitcoin is a key component. Without it, AMMs can only support token-to-token pools, not token-to-BTC pools. The team is in communication with multiple providers, including Lombard LBTC, Citrea cBTC, and SUBFROST frBTC, and expects a usable wrapped Bitcoin solution to be available within one to two months.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15141-6.96%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197371-0.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,948.93+0.17%
PANews2025/09/07 09:57
A whale covered his position with 1,354 ETH when it fell to $4,282, but is still facing a loss of $841,000.

PANews reported on September 7th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a position at 0x54d...e6029, who purchased ETH at $4,710, and is now covering their position. Ten hours prior, when ETH prices were falling, the account holder purchased 1,354 ETH (approximately $5.8 million) at $4,282. This increase in holdings has reduced the average price of ETH from $3,477 to $4,543, resulting in a current loss of $841,000.
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.29-0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%
PANews2025/09/07 09:55
