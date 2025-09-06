MEXC burza
Whales Move on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035, Labeling It the Best Crypto to Buy Before Q4 2025
Crypto whales are back in action, setting their sights on Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With the price currently sitting at $0.035, large investors are entering in significant volumes, signaling growing confidence in the project ahead of Q4 2025. For many in the crypto space, whale inflows serve as an early indicator of market conviction, especially when [...] The post Whales Move on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035, Labeling It the Best Crypto to Buy Before Q4 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 12:00
Ethereum – Assessing whether a new bull run may be close for the altcoin
The world's largest altcoin's fortunes could change in the near term.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:00
XRP Price Prediction: $6 Target Returns as Whales Accumulate Ahead of ETF Call
Whales are once again making their presence felt in the XRP market. Blockchain data shows wallets holding more than 10 million XRP added over 600 million tokens in August alone. Analysts interpret this as a strong signal that large investors see upside potential ahead of a major catalyst: a potential U.S. ETF approval. Historically, whale […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction: $6 Target Returns as Whales Accumulate Ahead of ETF Call
Coinstats
2025/09/06 12:00
Sergey Nazarov Says Chainlink to Drive Tokenization Beyond Crypto in 2025
Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, spoke with CNBC-TV18 in India about how blockchain technology is moving beyond cryptocurrencies and toward a wider financial transformation. His remarks followed Chainlink’s growing presence in Washington, where policymakers have acknowledged its role as the leading decentralized oracle network. Nazarov noted that the White House recognized the network’s importance, especially […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/06 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $160 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow
PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$160 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$63.206 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.741 billion. The second is Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6455 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.211 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.045 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.487 billion.
PANews
2025/09/06 11:59
Solana-Backed Firm Sol Strategies to List on Nasdaq Under Ticker STKE
Sol Strategies, a digital asset firm focused on the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with trading set to begin on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This listing marks a pivotal step in advancing institutional access to Solana investments while reinforcing confidence in Solana’s blockchain infrastructure. Sol […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 11:58
Jack Ma-Backed Yunfeng Financial Acquires $44 Million Ethereum Holdings
The post Jack Ma-Backed Yunfeng Financial Acquires $44 Million Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng purchases 10,000 ETH using available cash reserves Yunfeng plans to incorporate Ethereum into Web3 strategies The purchase coincides with institutional buying surge totaling $943 million Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng Financial Group has acquired 10,000 Ethereum tokens valued at $44 million as part of its strategic expansion into digital asset markets. The Jack Ma-backed financial services company funded the purchase entirely through existing cash resources without external financing. Yunfeng confirmed that Ethereum will function as a strategic reserve asset supporting the company’s transition into Web3 technologies and artificial intelligence applications. The acquisition aligns with the firm’s diversification strategy beyond traditional brokerage, asset management, and insurance services into decentralized finance opportunities. Corporate Integration Strategy The financial group plans to integrate Ethereum holdings into its official investment portfolio reporting structure. Company executives indicated that ETH will support upcoming tokenization projects while serving as infrastructure for new Web3 financial solutions across their service offerings. Jack Ma maintains an 11.15% stake in Yunfeng Financial through Yunfeng Capital, according to public filings. While the Alibaba founder does not participate in daily operations, his ownership connection enhances the company’s profile as it pivots toward blockchain technology adoption. The Yunfeng purchase forms part of a larger institutional accumulation trend affecting Ethereum markets. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that institutional buyers and whale investors acquired 218,750 ETH worth approximately $943 million during a two-day period. BitMine Immersion Technologies led corporate purchasing activity, securing 69,603 ETH valued at $300 million through transactions with BitGo and Galaxy Digital. Additionally, five newly created wallets accumulated 102,455 ETH through FalconX trading platform, representing $441.6 million in institutional demand. This institutional buying pressure occurs amid declining Ethereum availability on centralized exchanges. CryptoQuant data shows exchange reserves have decreased by 10.7 million ETH since September 2022, falling from a peak of 28.8 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:52
Senate Committee Revises Crypto Bill with Development Protections
The post Senate Committee Revises Crypto Bill with Development Protections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Senate Banking Committee revises crypto bill with development protections. Excludes airdrops and DePIN from securities laws. ETH and decentralized networks benefit from new regulatory clarity. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has revealed a revised crypto market structure bill, reported by Eleanor Terrett, reflecting input from stakeholders and lobbyists, enhancing regulatory clarity on digital assets. The drafted bill offers extensive legal protections, including SEC-CFTC collaboration, potentially influencing institutional involvement and market dynamics, with a focus on safeguarding developers and certain digital assets. Senate Bill Boosts Developer Protection and Clarity The new draft, spearheaded by Senators, such as Tim Scott and Cynthia Lummis, highlights developer protection and clearer regulatory frameworks. By excluding ancillary assets from securities and improving clarity, the bill reflects extensive stakeholder input and collaboration with lobbying groups. Key adjustments include excluding staking, airdrops, and decentralized physical infrastructures from securities laws. This is achieved while retaining self-custody protections and introducing robust exemptions. The SEC and CFTC are mandated to form a joint advisory committee, further streamlining digital asset governance. The crypto community has reacted positively, with noted advocacy voices highlighting the improved legal landscape for developers. Amanda Tuminelli, from the DeFi Education Fund, praised this draft for unmatched developer protections. This change aligns with broader institutional acceptance, boosting optimism for continued development within compliant bounds. “The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately.” Ethereum Gains Amid Regulatory Advances Did you know? The Senate’s bill on digital assets is the most comprehensive protection measure passed since the CLARITY Act, aiming to reconcile innovation with regulatory needs in the U.S. market. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,318.14, with a market capitalization…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:46
Analysts Rank 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 That Could Deliver 1000x Gains and Explosive Returns
What if the next 1000x crypto story is unfolding right now? The market for meme coins hasn’t slowed down, and analysts are pointing toward a handful of projects that could be the top cryptos in September 2025. With whales circling, degens scanning for their next moonshot, and analysts crunching data, the buzz is louder than […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 11:45
Shiba Inu Faces Risky Buying Zone as Key Support at $0.000012 Tested
Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to consolidate above its key support zone at $0.000012, raising questions over whether bulls can defend the level or if a deeper decline is imminent. According to recent on-chain data, whales have been accumulating SHIB, while exchange net position flows have remained negative since August 17. Negative flows typically signal that […]
Coinstats
2025/09/06 11:43
