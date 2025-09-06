2025-09-07 Sunday

Why Bitcoin May Not Peak in Q4 2025 Despite Historical Trends

Traders expecting Bitcoin (BTC) to reach its cycle-high by the end of 2025 may be relying on flawed statistical assumptions, according to a leading crypto analyst. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, analyst PlanC argued that predictions of a Q4 price peak are misguided. “Anyone who thinks Bitcoin has to peak in […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 12:10
Tokenization Is ‘Mutual Fund 3.0,’ Bank of America (BAC) Says

The post Tokenization Is ‘Mutual Fund 3.0,’ Bank of America (BAC) Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of America (BAC) sees tokenization, the creation of a virtual investment vehicle on the blockchain linked to a tangible asset, as the next phase in the evolution of investment products, describing it as “mutual fund 3.0,” the Wall Street bank said in a Friday report. Just as mutual funds first emerged in 1924 and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reshaped investing in the 2000s, blockchain technology could underpin a new generation of financial vehicles, analysts led by Craig Siegenthaler wrote. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is advancing quickly. The bank noted that firms like Securitize are working with managers including BlackRock (BLK), Apollo, KKR and Hamilton Lane to issue tokenized funds. Asset manager WisdomTree (WT) built its own tokenization engine, giving it the ability to offer more than a dozen tokenized funds. According to data provider RWA.xyz the value of real-word assets represented on-chain exceeds $28 billion, largely in private credit and Treasuries. Still, regulation remains a headwind. The GENIUS and Clarity Acts address stablecoins, but leave many questions about tokenized funds unresolved. Still, the bank argues, the advantages of tokenization will drive adoption over time despite limited access for U.S. investors today. The case for tokenized equities is weaker because U.S. brokers already offer commission-free stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading after Robinhood’s (HOOD) disruption in 2019, the analysts wrote. That shift pushed firms toward monetizing client cash and order flow, making tokenized versions of these assets less compelling, the bank’s analysts said. But tokenized money market funds, powered by smart contracts, could upend those cash sweep economics and open new revenue models. Distribution is still the bottleneck. Platforms offering tokenized funds remain rare, though online brokers like Robinhood, Public and eToro (ETOR) are well positioned given their crypto businesses and younger, self-custody-oriented client bases. Coinbase (COIN) may also emerge as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:09
Justin Bieber Builds On ‘Swag’ Album With Quick Follow-Up ‘Swag II’

The post Justin Bieber Builds On ‘Swag’ Album With Quick Follow-Up ‘Swag II’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Justin Bieber has wasted little time in sharing new music following the release of his album Swag in July. The Grammy-winning hitmaker has released Swag II, a surprise follow-up to his previous LP that spawned top-20 singles like “Daisies” and “Yukon.” The Swag II reissue, boasting 23 tracks on top of the first 21, arrives two weeks after Bieber marked the first birthday of his child, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber. On the new project, Bieber continues to open up about his personal life – namely, his marriage and speculation about substance abuse – with the help of star producers like Mike Will Made It and Mk.gee. “They try to say I’m out of my mind / But now they singing every line,” Bieber sings on opening track “Speed Demon.” “I got a lot of mountains to climb / Had to leave some beggars behind / And there’s something that’s stronger than me / That’s paving me a new lane and giving me an energy / And there’s something in the way she made me certain I’m enough / Everyday she put the loving on me / And all the people that be doubting on me / They gave me witness my redemption, now they up on my seat.” Bieber similarly shares his appreciation for and commitment to his wife on tracks like “I Do,” “Mother in You,” “Don’t Wanna,” and Tems collab “I Think You’re Special.” “I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose,” he croons on “I Do,” adding, “[I’ve] never loved you more than I do right now.” It remains to be seen whether Bieber…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:08
Brazil's largest private asset manager, Itaú Asset, has launched a dedicated cryptocurrency division.

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Cointelegraph, Itaú Asset Management, Brazil's largest private asset management firm, has established a dedicated cryptocurrency division and appointed former Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha to lead it. The division builds on Itaú Asset's existing cryptocurrency products, including the bank's Bitcoin ETF and a retirement fund offering digital asset investments. Itaú Asset manages over 1 trillion reais (US$185 billion) in assets for its clients. “The cryptoasset space has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market and its volatility creates huge opportunities,” said Cunha, who previously served as director of portfolio management at Hashdex, one of the first cryptocurrency ETF owners in Brazil.
PANews2025/09/06 12:07
$5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction

The post $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market saw whipsaw price action in the early Friday session, with various crypto assets seeing a surge in trading activity. XRP likewise saw its volume rise as much as 44% to reach $6.57 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. XRP Volume, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap The broader crypto market rose in response to a weaker jobs report released Friday, which seemed to boost the potential of a rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting scheduled for September. You Might Also Like Cryptocurrencies returned to green afterward, but the rise was shortlived, followed by a drop. At press time, XRP was down 0.85% in the last 24 hours to $2.80 after reaching an intraday high of $2.88. XRP news CME futures recently gave a recap of August growth, which saw a record $36 billion in OI for Crypto futures and options. XRP stole the spotlight as it reached an all-time high in open interest as institutional activity expanded beyond Bitcoin. You Might Also Like Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X to highlight the recent milestone, noting XRP’s impressive surge in open interest: “Per CMEGroup data, XRP Futures contracts were the fastest-ever (just over 3 months) to hit $1B in open interest.” This week, the credentials amendment was activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet. Credentials (XLS-70) are designed to be a lightweight feature additive to the DID standard and are a framework for issuing, managing and verifying user credentials directly on the XRP Ledger. This standard introduces a new “Credential” ledger object along with new transaction types for creating, accepting and deleting credentials. Source: https://u.today/5940000000-xrp-activity-surge-shocks-market-as-price-flips-direction
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:06
Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Trading

The post Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Approved for Nasdaq Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The Solana blockchain is about to gain fresh visibility on Wall Street. SOL Strategies Inc. has secured approval to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where it will begin trading on September 9, 2025 under the ticker STKE. By moving onto Nasdaq, the firm expects to tap a broader base of investors, especially institutions seeking direct exposure to companies tied to Solana. The added liquidity is also seen as a major benefit for existing shareholders. Shares will automatically convert from the OTCQB Venture Market, where the company previously traded as CYFRF, while its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (HODL) will remain. CEO on a Year-Long Push Chief executive Leah Wald called the Nasdaq approval a validation of more than a year’s worth of preparation and persistence. In a social media post, she described the milestone as proof that both the company and Solana’s ecosystem are gaining recognition among the world’s most prominent technology players. Wald added that the listing provides the foundation to scale validator growth and strengthen access to U.S. capital markets. One of the company’s priorities is expanding validator partnerships and staking operations, which are essential for Solana’s performance and security. Analysts note that the move coincides with Solana’s recent Alpenglow upgrade, aimed at accelerating throughput and efficiency on the network. With Nasdaq capital behind it, SOL Strategies hopes to play a larger role in ensuring validator infrastructure keeps pace with rising demand. A Step Toward Broader Growth The approval still requires regulatory clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including effectiveness of its Form 40-F filing. Once complete, executives believe the firm will be positioned to capture institutional flows into Solana infrastructure at a time when demand for staking services continues to rise across the industry. For Wald, the listing isn’t an endpoint but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:05
Pay Attention to This Metric in Bitcoin and Altcoins: Volatility Increases When Triggered

The post Pay Attention to This Metric in Bitcoin and Altcoins: Volatility Increases When Triggered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has argued that the correlation between Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins plays a critical role in market movements. According to the company, when the correlation between BTC and altcoins decreases, the markets typically experience a wave of volatility. This movement can be either upward or downward. Citing the Correlation Heatmap data frequently used in its analysis, Alphractal stated that this metric serves as a kind of “thermometer” for the crypto market. The statement included the following assessments: When BTC trades sideways, altcoins stand out and often outperform, which lowers correlation and can lead to subsequent pullbacks. When BTC is in a strong downtrend, correlation with altcoins increases and price movements become more synchronized. BTC-Altcoin Heatmap shared by Alphactal. It was stated that altcoin rallies are generally short-lived, and after a while, Bitcoin prices “pull to the floor.” At the time of writing, the BTC price is trading at $110,766 and has gained 1% in the last 24 hours. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/pay-attention-to-this-metric-in-bitcoin-and-altcoins-volatility-increases-when-triggered/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:03
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $447 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$447 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.812 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net outflow of US$51.7672 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.606 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.642 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.726 billion.
PANews2025/09/06 12:02
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Saturday, September 6th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Saturday, September 6th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT I’m back! After a couple weeks off the rotation, I have returned to cross words with you, dearest puzzle solvers. It felt like the depth of summer back then. Now summer is slinking off and autumn is rushing in, cool and a little wistful. As always, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide with all the best current streaming options and theatrical releases. Let me know what you’re watching, too! I’m always looking for recommendations. Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Clues Since the Saturday Mini is so much bigger and tougher than any of the rest of the week, I’m including some clues for each of these rather than just the first letter, though you can see first letters below, followed by answers. Across 1A. U.S. prez who served four terms — During WWII 4A. Hurry, in Shakespearean English — Rhymes with “pie” 7A. Only country to have a musical instrument (the harp) as its national emblem — Think Shamrocks 9A. Big name in rum — Rhymes, sort of, with 10A 10A. She holds the record for most #1 Billboard hits by a female rapper (5) — Rhymes, sort of, with 9A 11A. Ancient time-tracking device — Uses the ball of gas in the sky 12A. Ctrl-___-Del —…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:02
Digital Ascension CEO Claims XRP Will Never Return to Sub-$0.50 Levels: Here’s Why

The post Digital Ascension CEO Claims XRP Will Never Return to Sub-$0.50 Levels: Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Claver argues investors missed XRP accumulation opportunity at $0.30-$0.50 range CEO cites upcoming ETF launches and $1 billion corporate treasury adoption Current $2.84 price maintains over 400% gains since November 2024 lows Digital Ascension Group CEO Jake Claver has declared that XRP’s trading days below $0.50 have ended permanently. His assessment addresses ongoing debates about whether the cryptocurrency could revisit lower price levels that many investors now wish they had utilized for accumulation. Claver pointed out that numerous investors dismissed XRP as worthless when it traded between $0.30 and $0.50, often labeling the asset negatively. These same market participants now express regret about missing accumulation opportunities at those price levels as XRP has advanced to current trading ranges. ETF Launch Expected to Prevent Major Corrections The CEO emphasized that buyers had multiple years to accumulate XRP at sub-$0.50 prices before the current rally began. He believes that upcoming spot XRP ETF products will create institutional demand that prevents major corrections back to historical lows. Projections suggest XRP ETF launches could occur next month, with estimates of $5 billion in investment inflows arriving within weeks of approval. This institutional interest supports Claver’s thesis that deep retracements to previous support levels are unlikely. Corporate treasury adoption has reached over $1 billion in disclosed XRP holdings, creating additional price support. This institutional backing reinforces arguments against major corrections that could push XRP back toward the $0.50 range. XRP currently maintains gains exceeding 400% since November 2024. The price performance validates Claver’s confidence in the asset’s upward trajectory and institutional appeal. XRP Correction Still Remain Possible However, technical analyst EGRAG presents contrasting scenarios based on historical market cycles. EGRAG suggests that corrections to $0.30 remain possible following potential blow-off tops, with eventual lows depending on peak price levels achieved. EGRAG’s analysis indicates that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 12:01
