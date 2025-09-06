2025-09-07 Sunday

Is Coinbase Vibe Coding Your Wallet Software?

More than 40% of the company’s “daily code” is written using AI and the firm is targeting 50% by October, according to CEO Brian Armstrong. Coinbase’s Vibe Coding Flex Irks Skeptics Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to X on Wednesday afternoon to boast about how much of his firm’s “daily code” is generated by AI […]
HBAR Tumbles 2% as Wyoming Stablecoin Win Fails to Halt Selloff

The post HBAR Tumbles 2% as Wyoming Stablecoin Win Fails to Halt Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s HBAR token staged an early rally but ended Thursday’s session battered, as heavy sell pressure erased gains and broke through critical technical levels. The token climbed 6% from $0.21 to $0.22 in the 23 hours leading up to 14:00 UTC on Sept. 5, establishing a modest $0.013 trading range. However, the move quickly soured as sellers emerged into surging volumes, which doubled the 24-hour average to 77.6 million tokens. The reversal came swiftly in the final hour of trading. Between 13:26 and 14:25 UTC, HBAR slipped back to $0.22, breaking through a key support level at 14:16. That move triggered a cascade of stop-loss orders and an acceleration of institutional liquidations. Within two minutes, volume spiked to 6 million tokens—triple the average hourly turnover—underscoring the intensity of the retreat. The breakdown overshadowed a significant regulatory milestone for Hedera. Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission named the network the exclusive candidate for its state-backed Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), citing Hedera’s speed and reliability for issuing a dollar-backed digital currency. The decision marked one of the strongest signs yet of institutional validation for the public ledger. Despite the breakthrough, markets largely shrugged off the news. HBAR has shed 12% over the past month as retail demand faded. On-chain data shows social dominance falling 55% to 0.74%, while the Smart Money Index—a proxy for institutional flows—dropped to 1.108, signaling that sophisticated traders are reducing exposure. With $0.19 emerging as the next major support zone, Hedera faces mounting pressure to translate state-level validation into sustained investor confidence. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Trading Data Points to Continued Weakness Support holds at $0.21 with early-session volume confirmation Resistance emerges at $0.22 as selling pressure intensifies above 77.6 million volume Multiple support breaks at $0.22 levels before temporary $0.22 stabilization Two-minute volume surge to 6 million signals institutional selling during…
SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Trading Adaptation

The post SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Trading Adaptation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC and CFTC announce proposals for 24/7 trading in traditional markets. Initiatives align with July’s directive to ease trading restrictions. Potential impact on U.S. stock exchanges and crypto assets like BTC, ETH. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham jointly announced on September 5 proposals to expand crypto market integration into traditional finance through continuous trading and relaxed derivative rules. This initiative aims to align U.S. financial markets with the non-stop nature of digital assets, potentially increasing market efficiency and expanding investment opportunities nationwide. SEC and CFTC Push for 24/7 Market Trading SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham introduced measures for continuous trading in U.S. stock exchanges. They also proposed easing event and perpetual contracts’ restrictions and introduced an innovation exemption for DeFi protocols. This effort represents a strategic move to align traditional markets with the cryptocurrency sector’s always-on trading approach. Such changes aim to drive liquidity and competitiveness within the U.S. financial space. By enabling stock exchanges to operate round-the-clock, assets like BTC, ETH, and others may witness expanded trading options, directly affecting market dynamics and global positioning. Market analysts have noted this initiative as a positive advancement for U.S. markets. This step aligns with an existing July directive focusing on cryptocurrency trading. The regulatory harmonization and adaptation are expected to influence both market sentiment and investor strategies. Impact on Crypto and Financial Markets Did you know? Such proposals, reflecting a significant policy shift, highlight efforts to match the crypto market’s operational pace, reminiscent of past attempts to extend traditional trading hours, which met only moderate success. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,819.68, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. The trading volume decreased by 5.80% over the last 24 hours, and BTC shows a moderate price decline of 0.47%…
Why Bitcoin Adoption Is On The Rise Among Businesses

The post Why Bitcoin Adoption Is On The Rise Among Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: A recent report reveals how businesses from different industries have been embracing Bitcoin. BTC analysis by region reveals rising competition between Asia and the U.S. Currency debasement woes are pushing business owners to explore alternative money. There’s no doubt that the current institutions have been frontrunning the latest bull run this year. This was largely due to the improving regulatory landscape, but institutions and whales were not the only key category aggressively buying into the market. While Bitcoin has so far enjoyed robust institutional involvement in 2025, its involvement has attracted other buyers. The number of business owners embracing BTC has been rising aggressively this year. According to the River Bitcoin adoption report, businesses owned about $500 million worth of Bitcoin in 2022. That figure has since surged past $43 billion. The analysis also revealed that businesses across various industries have been demonstrating interest in BTC. Businesses in the real estate industry had the highest rate of investment in Bitcoin. Bitcoin services and the hospitality industry had ranked second and third, respectively. The level of business investment into BTC was significantly influenced by their ability to integrate Bitcoin into their business operations. Bitcoin Adoption in Asia Rivals Adoption in the US The rising Bitcoin adoption across the institutional and business landscape also provided the perfect conditions to gauge global adoption. This is because the institutional involvement was a phenomenon that has been accelerating at the global scale. The U.S has been pushing towards becoming the global leader in terms of crypto adoption. However, it has been facing stiff competition, especially from Asia. The U.S came in second in a recent Chainalysis global crypto adoption index. Bitcoin Adoption by Countries | Source: Chainalysis India ranked first in the index, and there were a few other Asian countries in the…
2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto’s Top 10 in No Time

The post 2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto’s Top 10 in No Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin’s rise to the top ranks of crypto was once considered a fluke, a joke project that lucked into Elon Musk’s Twitter spotlight. Yet it’s sitting conveniently in the top 10 with billions in market cap, proving that meme coins can cement themselves as serious players.  But the race is no longer to the swift; it is not for meme projects that can scale quickly and capture global attention. Two standouts, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Mubarak ($MUBARAK), are emerging with the cultural power, community strength, and tokenomics required to go toe-to-toe with Dogecoin’s legacy. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Infrastructure to Match Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly risen from a fun meme to a serious contender in the meme economy. While it inherits the recognizable Pepe meme appeal, the project adds depth through security, infrastructure, and presale success that most competitors lack. Little Pepe has already raised over $23.5 million at the presale stage, selling over 14.8 billion tokens. That early interest shows investors are excited about LILPEPE and believe it will last longer than just a fad. CoinMarketCap has also listed the project as a significant step toward visibility and accessibility. What sets LILPEPE apart is its multi-layered strategy: Meme power ensures organic spread across social channels. Tokenomics are designed with deflationary mechanisms and community incentives. Infrastructure includes Ethereum-based reliability, staking features, and transparent liquidity. This three-pronged foundation uniquely positions LILPEPE to capture meme enthusiasts and more cautious crypto investors who want long-term sustainability. Mubarak ($MUBARAK): Where Cultural Storytelling Meets Meme Virality Mubarak is creating a unique niche by fusing meme culture with cultural storytelling. Unlike generic copy-paste meme coins, Mubarak leverages cultural references, humour, and viral narratives to create relatability for global audiences.  Its branding is…
Coinbase’s Go-To AI Coding Tool Found Vulnerable to ‘CopyPasta’ Exploit

A new exploit targeting AI coding assistants has raised alarms across the developer community, opening companies such as crypto exchange Coinbase to the risk of potential attacks if extensive safeguards aren’t in place.Cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer disclosed Thursday that attackers can weaponize a so-called “CopyPasta License Attack” to inject hidden instructions into common developer files.The exploit primarily affects Cursor, an AI-powered coding tool that Coinbase engineers said in August was among the team's AI tools. Cursor is said to have been used by “every Coinbase engineer.”How the attack worksThe technique takes advantage of how AI coding assistants treat licensing files as authoritative instructions. By embedding malicious payloads in hidden markdown comments within files such as LICENSE.txt, the exploit convinces the model that these instructions must be preserved and replicated across every file it touches. Once the AI accepts the “license” as legitimate, it automatically propagates the injected code into new or edited files, spreading without direct user input. This approach sidesteps traditional malware detection because the malicious commands are disguised as harmless documentation, allowing the virus to spread through an entire codebase without a developer’s knowledge.In its report, HiddenLayer researchers demonstrated how Cursor could be tricked into adding backdoors, siphoning sensitive data, or running resource-draining commands — all disguised inside seemingly innocuous project files.“Injected code could stage a backdoor, silently exfiltrate sensitive data or manipulate critical files,” the firm said.Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Thursday that AI had written up to 40% of the exchange’s code, with a goal of reaching 50% by next month.However, Armstrong clarified that AI-assisted coding at Coinbase is concentrated in user interface and non-sensitive backends, with “complex and system-critical systems” adopting more slowly.'Potentially malicious'Even so, the optics of a virus targeting Coinbase’s preferred tool amplified industry criticism.AI prompt injections are not new, but the CopyPasta method advances the threat model by enabling semi-autonomous spread. Instead of targeting a single user, infected files become vectors that compromise every other AI agent that reads them, creating a chain reaction across repositories.Compared to earlier AI “worm” concepts like Morris II, which hijacked email agents to spam or exfiltrate data, CopyPasta is more insidious because it leverages trusted developer workflows. Instead of requiring user approval or interaction, it embeds itself in files that every coding agent naturally references.Where Morris II fell short due to human checks on email activity, CopyPasta thrives by hiding inside documentation that developers rarely scrutinize.Security teams are now urging organizations to scan files for hidden comments and review all AI-generated changes manually.“All untrusted data entering LLM contexts should be treated as potentially malicious,” HiddenLayer warned, calling for systematic detection before prompt-based attacks scale further.(CoinDesk has reached out to Coinbase for comments on the attack vector.)
3 Fresh Wallets Buy $148.8M Ethereum – Signs Of Silent Stacking

The post 3 Fresh Wallets Buy $148.8M Ethereum – Signs Of Silent Stacking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 Fresh Wallets Buy $148.8M Ethereum – Signs Of Silent Stacking | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
Solana Co-founder Highlights Network’s Transaction Dominance Over Ethereum

The post Solana Co-founder Highlights Network’s Transaction Dominance Over Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Solana hit 2.9B transactions in August, surpassing Ethereum’s lifetime total. Network posted $148M in app revenue and 83M active addresses in one month. 843K tokens launched, 357 projects hit $1M+ valuation, showing ecosystem growth. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has published metrics defending the blockchain’s performance amid ongoing criticism about its transaction reporting methods. Yakovenko’s social media post addresses skeptics who question the legitimacy of Solana’s usage statistics and economic activity measurements. The SOL co-founder emphasized the network’s high-throughput capabilities as a key advantage for processing large transaction volumes. Yakovenko used the fact that Solana processed 2.9 billion transactions in August 2025 to refute claims regarding the true usefulness and uptake of the blockchain. Transaction Volume Comparison Favors Solana The comparison between Solana and Ethereum reveals stark differences in transaction processing capabilities. While Solana achieved 2.9 billion transactions in a single month, Ethereum has only reached the same total transaction count across its entire operational history since launching in 2015. This disparity illustrates the throughput advantages that newer blockchain architectures can provide compared to established networks. Ethereum’s lower transaction capacity stems from its original design priorities, which emphasized security and decentralization over raw processing speed. Yakovenko referenced official SOL data showing the network generated $148 million in application revenue during August. This figure represents a 92% increase compared to 2024 performance metrics, positioning Solana ahead of competing blockchain networks in terms of revenue generation. The network also recorded 83 million active addresses, doubling the previous year’s count. This growth in user adoption supports arguments about Solana’s expanding ecosystem and increasing mainstream appeal among cryptocurrency users. Token creation activity on SOL reached 843,000 new launches during the month, with 357 projects achieving valuations exceeding $1 million. These figures indicate healthy developer activity and investor interest in Solana-based applications and assets. Yakovenko’s…
MyStonks and Oracle Project APRO reached a strategic cooperation in the RWA field

PANews reported on September 6th that MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, officially announced a strategic partnership with the oracle project APRO. The two parties will collaborate on in-depth data collaboration in the decentralized asset management (RWA) sector. APRO is a professional oracle service provider, providing verifiable data for DeFi, RWA, and artificial intelligence (AI). APRO ranks sixth in TVS in the DeFi sector and has integrated over 30 blockchains. In the RWA sector, it provides accurate, manipulation-resistant data on US Treasuries, stocks, and commodities. In the AI sector, it has partnered with over 20 AI agents and supports mainstream frameworks such as DeepSeek and ElizaOS. MyStonks has listed over 185 US stock tokens, with cumulative RWA trading volume exceeding $1.45 billion and over 40,000 users. This partnership will provide better underlying support for MyStonks' asset pricing mechanism, further optimize trading risk control, and strengthen the platform's decentralized trading operations.
German Authorities Miss $5B Bitcoin Linked to Movie2K

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/german-movie2k-bitcoin-unseized/
