Messari: This year's crypto industry M&A transaction volume is expected to be on par with the total of the previous five years, nearly $12 billion

PANews reported on September 6 that Messari tweeted that the transaction volume of cryptocurrency mergers and acquisitions in 2025 is expected to be on par with the total of the previous five years, with disclosed transaction volume reaching US$11.98 billion.
PANews2025/09/06 13:11
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:11
10 Top Meme Coins To Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher

10 Top Meme Coins To Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher

The post 10 Top Meme Coins To Invest Before This Bull Charges 500% Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if memes weren’t just jokes but blueprints for fortunes? In 2025, the meme coin arena has turned into a colosseum of contenders. DOGS is wagging its way up with pack energy, Neiro is catching eyes with bold branding, Moo Deng is proving pigs really can fly in crypto, and Popcat keeps meowing its way into charts. Add in Book of Meme, Banana for Scale, Mog Coin, and Apu Apustaja, and you’ve got a carnival of coins battling for attention. But there’s one live presale roaring louder than the rest, and it’s already rewriting the meme coin playbook. That beast is BullZilla ($BZIL). The presale is now in Stage 1-D, rewarding those who act early. Its model cranks up the price every $100K raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. Early participants have already seen a 347.82% ROI, with $150,000+ raised and billions of tokens sold on opening day. The math is simple: every minute delayed means entering at a higher price. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla’s presale isn’t just live, it’s alive ,  engineered for exponential returns. At Stage 1-D, tokens are priced at $0.00002575. Over 550 holders have joined, $150,000+ has been raised, and demand burned through 1 billion tokens in minutes, 2 billion in two hours, and 7 billion by day’s end. ROI projections are staggering: 20,371.49% from presale to the $0.00527 listing price. For a $1,000 entry, investors lock in 52.41 million tokens. A $30,000 position secures 1.57 billion tokens, potentially translating to $8.2 million at launch if projections hold. The progressive mechanics guarantee the price climbs whether buyers rush in or time ticks forward, making hesitation a liability. Momentum speaks louder than marketing. Within three hours, $15,000 poured in. Within 24 hours, $39,000. This isn’t hype chasing; it’s a machine feeding itself. That’s why BullZilla is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 13:09
Litecoin feuds with influencer, trades barbs over price...and hairline

Litecoin feuds with influencer, trades barbs over price...and hairline

After Benjamin Cowen mocked Litecoin's price action, Litecoin jabbed at his hairline, joking it “reminds me of the great recession.” A playful spat between the official social media account of cryptocurrency Litecoin and crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen has grabbed the attention of the broader crypto community heading into the weekend.“Your head reminds me of the great recession,” Litecoin, the 21st-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, said in an X post on Friday, firing back at crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen after he poked fun at Litecoin’s (LTC) long-term price action against Bitcoin (BTC) with the caption “the quiet part.”Cowen said, “Your market cap reminds me of the great recession.” Litecoin responded, “You could use a cap.” The jokes kept rolling. Litecoin said, “I call this the ‘No need for Head and Shoulders’ chart,” referencing the popular bearish reversal pattern.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:08
MARA Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6 Billion, Trails Only Strategy in Public Rankings

MARA Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6 Billion, Trails Only Strategy in Public Rankings

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:05
Jito's $1 mln JTO buyback fails to lift token after 60% drop: What now?

Jito’s $1 mln JTO buyback fails to lift token after 60% drop: What now?

Jito's buyback program hit $1M but bulls are still hesitant.
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:00
5 best coins to buy as the crypto market gears up for a big pump

5 best coins to buy as the crypto market gears up for a big pump

The entire crypto market is currently in the red, but experienced investors view this red […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 13:00
US SEC Under Fire For Gensler's 'Missing' Texts From Key Crypto Crackdown Period

US SEC Under Fire For Gensler’s ‘Missing’ Texts From Key Crypto Crackdown Period

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under fire after a recent report detailed a series of “avoidable” mistakes from the watchdog’s IT department that resulted in the loss of records linked to crypto enforcement actions during Gary Gensler’s tenure. Related Reading: Bank Of England Governor Shares ‘Multi-Money’ Vision Ahead Of Stablecoin Plan Consultation […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 13:00
MemeCore (M) Keeps Pumping by Double Digits, Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K: Weekend Watch

MemeCore (M) Keeps Pumping by Double Digits, Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K: Weekend Watch

M is up by 200% in the past week.
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 12:51
Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen

Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Crypto staat bekend om volatiliteit. Maar steeds meer signalen wijzen op een andere toekomst: betalingen die schaalbaar en onzichtbaar werken. Waar all-time highs jarenlang de krantenkoppen haalden, zijn het nu initiatieven als PayPal’s crypto checkout en nieuwe regelgeving rond stablecoins in de headlines. Van speculatie naar utility PayPal voegde deze zomer crypto toe aan de kassa voor Amerikaanse handelaren. Daarmee kunnen consumenten met meer dan honderd tokens en wallets betalen, waarbij de afwikkeling achter de schermen gebeurt in stablecoins of fiat. Volgens PayPal kunnen internationale betalingen met deze infrastructuur tot 90% goedkoper worden verrekend. Dat is een grote verschuiving in hoe geldstromen grensoverschrijdend werken. Waar traders vooral winst zoeken in koersschommelingen, levert dit directe waarde op voor miljoenen bedrijven en gezinnen. Tired: Paying high transaction fees for international payments. Wired: Reducing costs up to 90% by offering pay with crypto for payments. ✅ Reduce international transaction fees by up to 90% ✅ Offer 100+ cryptocurrencies and eligible wallets at checkout✅ Get immediate… pic.twitter.com/3XgOXW2Smr — PayPal (@PayPal) July 28, 2025 Regelgevers kiezen voor betalingen Een tweede belangrijke trend: regulering volgt het pad van betalingen, niet van handel. In Europa zorgt MiCA voor uniforme regulatie voor stablecoins. Singapore hanteert ondertussen strikte regels voor reserves, inwisselbaarheid en transparantie van stablecoins, en Hongkong verstrekt sinds kort officiële licenties aan uitgevers. Waar handel in veel landen nog in een grijs gebied blijft, wordt crypto voor betalingen steeds meer als financiële infrastructuur behandeld. Voor developers is dit een kantelpunt. Voor het eerst bestaat er een duidelijk pad om compliant betalingsproducten te bouwen, zonder maandenlange onzekerheid of dreigende sancties. Massale adoptie komt onzichtbaar De ironie is dat de eerste golf van massale adoptie waarschijnlijk ongemerkt voorbijgaat. Consumenten zullen simpelweg betalen via hun vertrouwde apps, zonder te beseffen dat de transactie op stablecoinrails plaatsvindt. Naast PayPal hebben ook bedrijven als JD.com aangekondigd dat ze stablecoin licenties willen aanvragen in meerdere markten, om zo internationale afrekeningen te versnellen. Het zijn dit soort stappen die crypto van nicheproduct naar achterliggende infrastructuur duwen. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Welke crypto gaat stijgen in september? Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Fed-voorzitter Powell kondigde een mogelijke verlaging van de rentes aan en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen. Dit zou zomaar eens de start van een nieuwe bull run kunnen betekenen. In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Kritiek en risico’s Niet iedereen juicht de ontwikkeling toe. Voorstanders zien stablecoins als dé manier om crypto praktisch en schaalbaar te maken, maar critici waarschuwen dat te veel macht terugvalt bij grote betaalbedrijven. Centrale banken zoals de ECB wijzen bovendien op systeemrisico’s en mogelijke impact op het monetaire beleid. Die zorgen zijn terecht. Grootschalig gebruik van stablecoins betekent dat toezichthouders meer nadruk leggen op audits, reserves, en realtime monitoring. Toch zien veel bedrijven dit niet als rem, maar juist als voorwaarde om wereldwijd te kunnen opschalen. Betalingen veranderen wie profiteert Het nut van crypto betalingen gaat verder dan technologie: het verschuift de waarde in de economie. Remittances die vroeger 5-10% aan kosten opslokten, dalen nu naar ongeveer 0,99% bij PayPal’s nieuwe programma. Dat is direct meer koopkracht voor gezinnen en kleine ondernemers. Bedrijven die zich ontwikkelen tot gereguleerde financiële nutsbedrijven zullen hiervan het meest profiteren. Stablecoins fungeren als de rails waarop dit gebeurt, met een groeiende rol als brug tussen traditionele financiën en crypto. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto maakt verschuiving naar nuttige betalingen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/06 12:46
