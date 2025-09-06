2025-09-07 Sunday

Brazil’s Itaú Asset Management creates crypto unit to develop ETFs

The post Brazil’s Itaú Asset Management creates crypto unit to develop ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s largest private asset manager, Itaú Asset, has launched a crypto-focused arm to develop digital-asset mutual funds, ETFs, custody offerings, and staking strategies. The launch adds to Itaú’s growing crypto lineup, complementing its Bitcoin ETF and retirement plan with digital-asset exposure. Ex-Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha will oversee the new unit. He even commented, “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility.” Itau’s new crypto arm will focus on bond-like products Itaú Asset lets users directly trade 10 crypto pairs via its mobile platform, featuring assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and USD Coin, while providing in-house custody. Now, the firm is expanding its crypto division, saying its new crypto unit will work on solutions, including bond-like products as well as higher-volatility plays like derivatives and staking-based vehicles. It will also function under Itaú Asset’s mutual funds structure, which manages upwards of 117 billion reais across 15 desks. So far, Itaú has appointed Cunha, who previously directed portfolio management at Hashdex, to run the division, supervising the development of fixed-income-style products and higher-risk crypto strategies. His experience with ETFs and funds positions him well to shape offerings for Brazil’s emerging crypto market. Brazil ranks 10th in global crypto adoption Brazil has taken to crypto products in the last few months. Chainalysis places Brazil in 10th place in its 2024 ranking of global crypto adoption. The country’s crypto momentum is primarily backed by government policy. In 2023, it rolled out a nationwide crypto law, creating a framework for virtual asset companies and assigning regulatory authority to the central bank. Itaú Unibanco even introduced crypto trading for individual investors in December 2023, shortly after the law took effect, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ether. Brazil’s securities…
2025/09/06 13:57
Bitcoin Dives Back Under $111,000 Despite Nonfarm Payrolls Miss

The post Bitcoin Dives Back Under $111,000 Despite Nonfarm Payrolls Miss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin disappoints with volatility around US jobs data, resulting in a dive under $111,000. BTC price action gives up all its gains while gold goes on to hit yet another all-time high. Traders maintain expectations of a $100,000 support retest. Bitcoin (BTC) flipped volatile at Friday’s Wall Street open as US jobs data fell far short of expectations. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Gold beats record with US labor market “rapidly deteriorating” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching new September highs of $113,400 before dropping almost $3,000 in an hour. The August print of US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) confirmed that the economy added 22,000 jobs — far fewer than the anticipated 75,000. The US dollar’s strength plummeted as a result, while gold hit new all-time highs. XAU/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Reacting, market participants agreed that the course was now set for a key risk-asset tailwind event: the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting. Data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool underscored the likelihood of such an outcome. “This marks the 2nd lowest jobs report number since July 2021,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter wrote in part of a thread on X.  “The labor market is rapidly deteriorating.” Fed target rate probabilities for September FOMC meeting (screenshot). Source: CME Group Kobeissi noted that the job numbers for previous months had also been revised down. “The labor market is far worse than you think: Not only was June’s jobs number negative, but the US economy lost -357,000 full time jobs in August,” founder Adam Kobeissi added. Bitcoin price targets double down on $100,000 dip Despite the positive implications of the NFP print for Bitcoin, BTC price action offered a noticeably lackluster reaction. Related: Bitcoin sets 2024-style bear trap ahead of ‘major short…
2025/09/06 13:55
Justin Sun Pledges $20M Buy Following WLFI Wallet Freeze

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/06 13:48
Itaú Asset Management unveils new crypto unit to build bond-like products

Brazil’s largest private asset manager, Itaú Asset, has launched a crypto-focused arm to develop digital-asset mutual funds, ETFs, custody offerings, and staking strategies. The launch adds to Itaú’s growing crypto lineup, complementing its Bitcoin ETF and retirement plan with digital-asset exposure. Ex-Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha will oversee the new unit. He even commented, “The crypto asset segment has unique characteristics for generating alpha. It’s a relatively new market that creates major opportunities due to its volatility.” Itau’s new crypto arm will focus on bond-like products Itaú Asset lets users directly trade 10 crypto pairs via its mobile platform, featuring assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and USD Coin, while providing in-house custody. Now, the firm is expanding its crypto division, saying its new crypto unit will work on solutions, including bond-like products as well as higher-volatility plays like derivatives and staking-based vehicles. It will also function under Itaú Asset’s mutual funds structure, which manages upwards of 117 billion reais across 15 desks. So far, Itaú has appointed Cunha, who previously directed portfolio management at Hashdex, to run the division, supervising the development of fixed-income-style products and higher-risk crypto strategies. His experience with ETFs and funds positions him well to shape offerings for Brazil’s emerging crypto market. Brazil ranks 10th in global crypto adoption Brazil has taken to crypto products in the last few months. Chainalysis places Brazil in 10th place in its 2024 ranking of global crypto adoption. The country’s crypto momentum is primarily backed by government policy. In 2023, it rolled out a nationwide crypto law, creating a framework for virtual asset companies and assigning regulatory authority to the central bank. Itaú Unibanco even introduced crypto trading for individual investors in December 2023, shortly after the law took effect, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ether. Brazil’s securities regulator also authorized the nation’s debut spot XRP ETF from Hashdex in February 2025. Soon after, Braza Bank announced a project to release a real-linked stablecoin using the XRP Ledger.  At that time, Marcelo Sacomori, the CEO of Braza Group, noted the stablecoin would be a game-changer for global financial markets. Created for foreign currency payments, the asset is tailored to increase the stability and effectiveness of cross-border operations. The Latin country is already emerging as a case study in how a clear regulatory framework can integrate crypto into traditional banking systems. Itaú’s ability to launch compliant custody services also reassures investors and signals the industry’s maturation. Combined with rising adoption rates across Latin America, this momentum positions Brazil as a hub for crypto innovation and a magnet for future investment. However, despite progress, there are still open questions around regulation. In June, Brazil overhauled its tax rules, scrapping the progressive system in favor of a flat 17.5% tax on crypto capital gains. The reform also removed the long-standing rule that allowed up to 35,000 reais ($6,500) in monthly tax-free sales and broadened taxation to cover self-custody, offshore assets, DeFi activity, NFTs, and staking rewards. The executive order drew swift criticism and was repealed before the month ended. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
2025/09/06 13:45
Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi

The post Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a globally leading crypto exchange, has officially launched the on-chain staking functionality on its web platform. This is a major expansion of its decentralized finance offerings outside its mobile app. The addition of on-chain staking puts the exchange giant in a better position to own a larger portion of the booming staking sector that has otherwise gotten highly competitive as thousands of institutional and retail investors seek passive income opportunities within the existing crypto environment. This launch is also an important in the course of market trends wher established centralized exchanges are looking for innovative ways to offer end-to-end DeFi services. Cryptocurrency staking through the web interface will allow Crypto.Com to meet user demand in terms of more accessible and desktop-friendly staking interfaces.  This is a big boost for the company, especially around the time when the platform continues to build its standing within the competitive cryptocurrency services ecosystem. The web-based staking platform provides customers with the option to stake in several blockchain networks and rewards over 30 tokens, including the most popular crypto assets such as $ETH, $SOL, and $CRO.This offer is an indication of the effort by Crypto.com to deliver institutional-level services, with the same user-friendly philosophy that has propelled its success on the retail platform. Better User Experience and Seamless Integration The new web platform is designed with user experience and ease of use as a priority, that will make use of existing Crypto.com accounts to create a streamlined onboarding process automatically. All a user needs to do is scan a QR code on the login page and map their mobile apps logins without having to go through the complicated process of creating new accounts or undergoing other authentication processes.  This simple integration shows that Crypto.com recognizes the fact that user experience can oftentimes be the…
2025/09/06 13:43
Crypto M&A Predicted to Hit $11.98 Billion in 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/crypto-ma-2025-prediction/
2025/09/06 13:43
Analyst Favorites Under $10 — AVAX and DOT Highlighted as Undervalued Accumulation Targets

As capital rotates through the cryptocurrency markets, investors and traders are wondering what are the next undervalued altcoins to hold in 2025. Indeed, in a crowded market filled with so many projects, answering that question is hard. However, analysts’ spotlight on Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) has pushed them to the forefront of the conversations […] Continue Reading: Analyst Favorites Under $10 — AVAX and DOT Highlighted as Undervalued Accumulation Targets
2025/09/06 13:40
Possible XRP Worth if Bitcoin Hits Bitwise-Predicted $2.97M

XRP price may benefit substantially if Bitcoin reaches the ambitious target set by prominent asset manager Bitwise in one of its latest reports. While the crypto market has entered a downturn, some investors remain optimistic that the bull run is far from over. Interestingly, as market watchers anticipate higher prices in this cycle, asset manager Bitwise is already projecting Bitcoin's potential price in the next 10 years. Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $2.97M in 2035 Specifically, in one of its recent reports, Bitwise predicted that Bitcoin could grow to a price between $1.3 million and $2.97 million by 2035, a decade from now. According to the report, in a base case scenario, the Bitcoin price would trade at $1,306,740 by 2035. Meanwhile, it could reach as high as $2.97 million in a bull case. With Bitcoin currently changing hands at around $111,000, either of the two cases would translate to an impressive growth for the premier crypto asset over the next decade. However, what's more exciting is how this could impact the broader crypto market, spilling into altcoins like XRP. This is typically due to the correlation between Bitcoin and the crypto market. This correlation can be a bittersweet experience for altcoins, as they usually drop with Bitcoin during market uncertainties, but appreciate with the firstborn crypto when it stages a recovery campaign.  As a result, Bitwise's future outlook for Bitcoin bodes well for altcoins, especially top ones like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, which remain closely aligned with Bitcoin. For instance, data from Macroaxis shows that Bitcoin and XRP have a near-perfect correlation coefficient of 0.91 over the past three months.  Bitcoin and XRP Price Correlation MacroaxisBitcoin and XRP Price Correlation | Macroaxis Notably, this shows that both assets have moved together within this period, showing almost no diversification. If this pattern persists over the years and Bitcoin hits $2.97 million, XRP will likely claim higher prices. For context, Bitcoin would need to surge 2,575% from its current price to reach the $2.97 million target from Bitwise. Possible XRP Price if BTC Hits $2.97M Today, XRP trades for $2.83. If it replicates a similar 2,575% upsurge, the price will rise to $75.7, marking a new all-time peak. However, it is unlikely that XRP will trail Bitcoin's price movements so closely due to the slight deviations both assets face during these rallies.  Specifically, XRP often surges at a higher pace during periods of market growth. For instance, over the past three months, while both assets have had a close price correlation, Bitcoin is up 6%. Meanwhile, XRP has gained by a massive 30%, outperforming BTC by exactly 5x. Supposing this deviation in price performance drops to around 2x in the future, XRP would soar to a price of $151.4 when Bitcoin claims a $2.97 million value. Interestingly, Telegaon analysts expect XRP to surpass this $151 price level, but they predict this could happen in 2040, five years later. XRP Price Predictions TelegaonXRP Price Predictions | Telegaon
2025/09/06 13:34
Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens

The post Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/russia-looks-to-open-crypto-market-wider-for-citizens-details/
2025/09/06 13:34
Best Crypto to Invest in Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance

The post Best Crypto to Invest in Now, Pepeto vs BlockDAG vs Unilabs Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Searching BlockDAG and the best crypto to invest in. See why Pepeto stands out with real products, audits, staking, and a clear path to liquidity. Read milestones and a simple how to buy guide. If you search the best crypto to invest in today, you will see many presale headlines, bold claims, and new feature teasers. Look closer and you will notice another name rising in investor chats, Pepeto. Here is why readers who arrive for the best crypto to invest in often stay for Pepeto, an Ethereum mainnet project with tools you can try, documents you can read, and a setup that matches how crypto really moves. If you want the best crypto to invest in this cycle, start with something you can use on day one. In a busy presale season, Pepeto does not rely on noise. It delivers steps you can feel right away. A zero fee exchange in live demo, public audits, staking with published terms, and a clear path to liquidity. This mix is turning Pepeto into the standout new altcoin to watch in 2025 for readers who want a direct and fair comparison with BlockDAG. Why Pepeto Leads the Best Crypto to Invest In Pepeto is more than a plan, it works today. It runs on Ethereum mainnet, so you get mature wallets, proven security, and access to deeper liquidity pools when markets move. That is a core reason many readers who search BlockDAG and the best crypto to buy now end up choosing Pepeto for day one usage. The zero fee PepetoSwap exchange is live in demo. The native cross chain PepetoBridge is under active development, so value can move between chains with less friction. Staking has public terms that anyone can review before they buy, with a visible APY near…
2025/09/06 13:33
