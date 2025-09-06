2025-09-07 Sunday

Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Should Be $200K Already By now, But!

Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Should Be $200K Already By now, But!

The post Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Should Be $200K Already By now, But! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has been struggling to break past the $112,000 mark, leaving many investors frustrated. But according to Matt Hougan, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer, the story isn’t about Bitcoin’s weakness, it’s about powerful forces holding it back.  In a recent interview with CoinDesk, he boldly said, “Bitcoin should be at $200,000 by now. Once suppression is removed, it’s a coiled spring.” Suppressed Despite Positive News Speaking with CoinDesk, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said Bitcoin’s real value has been held back by short-term economic worries, even while a wave of positive news has been building in the background. He pointed to several major milestones: the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, the SEC pulling back from high-profile lawsuits, progress on stablecoin rules, and even the White House’s Crypto Summit. According to Hougan, these are “game-changing” developments that should have already lifted Bitcoin to $150,000 or even $200,000.” BITWISE CIO: "BITCOIN SHOULD BE AT $200,000 BY NOW.""ONCE SUPPRESSION IS REMOVED, IT'S A COILED SPRING."#Bitcoin #Crypto #BullRun #Investing #CryptoFuture #MarketMovement pic.twitter.com/ujKSfmVFVx— Crypto News Hunters (@CryptoNewsHntrs) September 6, 2025 “Instead of recognizing these breakthroughs, markets have ignored them,” he explained. “This suppression has kept Bitcoin’s price far below where it should naturally be. Despite the current suppression, he says Bitcoin’s fundamentals are stronger than ever. If economic uncertainty eases, he expects a swift breakout to new highs, and by year’s end, he sees Bitcoin charging toward the $200,000 mark. What makes him so confident?  His confidence comes from demand outpacing supply. He points to three key drivers: strong ETF inflows, more companies like MicroStrategy buying Bitcoin, and growing interest from countries.  Hougan expects the number of firms adding Bitcoin to triple this year, saying nothing is holding it back except short-term hesitation. What Next For Bitcoin For investors, the message is clear: Bitcoin may seem stuck now, but pressure is building. At the moment, Bitcoin trades near $110,768, slightly down, as seen in the last 24 hours.  However, technical charts point to a possible rise toward $113,500 in the short term and $120,000 in the medium term, with resistance at $117,544 and strong support at $107,255. If this pressure is released, the Bitwise CIO believes Bitcoin could break out like a spring snapping upward. And in his view, the rally doesn’t stop at $112K, it could push much closer to $200,000 by the end of the year.
2025/09/06
Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud

Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud

A playful feud has erupted on social media between the official Litecoin account and prominent crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen, bringing renewed attention to the altcoin. The humorous exchange began when Cowen poked fun at Litecoin’s price action against Bitcoin, leading to a witty and unexpected retort from Litecoin’s official account. The banter continued with jabs … Continue reading "Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud" The post Litecoin’s Price and Influencer Feud appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
2025/09/06
Analyst Warned: “Miners May Be Forced to Sell Bitcoin!” – Explained the Reason

Analyst Warned: “Miners May Be Forced to Sell Bitcoin!” – Explained the Reason

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson shared that Bitcoin miners may sell in the future. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Analyst Warned: “Miners May Be Forced to Sell Bitcoin!” – Explained the Reason
2025/09/06
Grayscale XRP Trust NAV Surges Over 400% in a Year

Grayscale XRP Trust NAV Surges Over 400% in a Year

Leading asset manager Grayscale Investments has taken to X to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Grayscale XRP Trust.  In its X post, Grayscale marked the first anniversary of the XRP Trust, an investment vehicle that enables accredited investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly purchasing the token. The post highlighted XRP’s strengths, noting that it is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is known for its speed and low-cost payments.  XRP History on Grayscale  For context, Grayscale first introduced the XRP Trust in March 2018, offering accredited investors structured exposure to XRP through a private placement. However, the asset manager dissolved the Trust in January 2021 due to the challenging market conditions stemming from the Ripple case.  Following the release of the final judgment, which gave Ripple a partial victory over the SEC, Grayscale relaunched its XRP Trust in September 2024.  Strong Performance as NAV Soars Over 400%  It has been one year since the company relaunched the investment vehicle. Notably, the Grayscale XRP Trust has recorded an impressive performance since its relaunch a year ago.  In just one year, the Trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share has surged from its initial $10.85 to the current rate of $55.79, marking a 414% increase.  As of September 5, the NAV had spiked 2.50% compared to the previous day’s value. Data from Grayscale shows that the company has issued approximately 301,500 shares to investors in the Trust, with each share representing roughly 19.5 XRP. At press time, the Trust had an AUM of $16.82 million.  Grayscale XRP Trust performanceGrayscale XRP Trust performance Spot ETF Move  Despite the remarkable performance of the XRP Trust, Grayscale is pushing to convert the product into a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). In January, it filed an S-1 document with the SEC to facilitate this conversion.  This comes several months after Grayscale successfully converted its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts into spot ETFs. Now, the company is attempting to do the same for XRP, with shares of the ETF expected to launch on the Nasdaq once approved.  However, the SEC has delayed its decision on its potential approval. Recently, Grayscale updated its application to allow authorized participants to redeem and create the ETF shares in XRP, cash, or in-kind.  In the meantime, the SEC has a final deadline of October 2025 to decide whether to approve or disapprove Grayscale’s request to convert the XRP Trust into a spot ETF.
2025/09/06
Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest

Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest

The post Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Jr.-Linked Firm Targets Dogecoin Mining With $50M War Chest Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/trump-jr-firm-dogecoin-mining-50m-war-chest/
2025/09/06
BlockDAG, HBAR, VET & SHIB

BlockDAG, HBAR, VET & SHIB

The post BlockDAG, HBAR, VET & SHIB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Check out the best crypto to invest in 2025. BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain & Shiba Inu updates with presale growth, staking, burns, and price action. Finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 means looking at projects with clear updates, active user bases, and price moves backed by real progress. September 2025 brings focus to four names: BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu. Each project highlights different strengths. BlockDAG leads with a record presale raising over $396 million and more than 3 million people using its X1 mining app. Hedera builds momentum from SWIFT-related activity and ongoing developer events. VeChain adds staking upgrades for institutions, while Shiba Inu cuts supply with aggressive burn campaigns despite sideways movement. Together, these projects cover presale growth, enterprise adoption, staking rewards, and community-driven supply reduction. This article shares price updates, recent milestones, and reasons why these names remain on watchlists for anyone tracking the best crypto to invest in 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Record $396M Presale and 3M+ Mining Users BlockDAG has become one of the most followed projects of 2025 due to its mix of strong security, speed, and large early user base. It runs a hybrid model that combines Directed Acyclic Graph with Proof-of-Work, allowing fast transactions while keeping the protection layer of PoW. The system is also fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, making it simple for developers to move in apps and smart contracts. These features are why BlockDAG (BDAG) is high on many lists of the best crypto to invest in 2025. The presale shows unmatched traction. BlockDAG has raised more than $396 million so far, with its BDAG coin climbing 2900% from its first batch to the current $0.03 in Batch 30. Its X1 Miner App now has more than 3 million users mining BDAG directly from…
2025/09/06
Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500

Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500

The post Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) missed the inclusion in the S&P 500 index on Friday, despite strong market expectations. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that there’s a ‘secret committee’ rejecting the MSTR stock inclusion, despite meeting all criteria. The stock price tanked 2.90% in the after-hours and is once again trading under $330 level. Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500: A Conspiracy? Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, failed to make it to the S&P 500 in a major setback for investors. This is despite the fact that the company could meet multiple criteria such as liquidity, market cap, public float etc. Following the news, the MSTR share price cracked nearly 3% in the after-hours trading on Friday. Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas questioned why MSTR stock was excluded from the S&P 500 Index despite meeting eligibility requirements. Balchunas noted that the decision ultimately came down to the discretion of the S&P’s Index Committee, which he described as operating more like an “active fund run by a secret committee” rather than a strictly rules-based system. Blachunas added that Bloomberg had previously interviewed a former head of the committee on its Trillions podcast, shedding light on how such decisions are made. In the podcast, Balchunas and his colleagues discuss a shadow committee in the S&P 500 that takes the call on which companies can join the index. In the past, the committee has rejected top firms like Elon Musk’s Tesla. “Would be interesting to see a list of all the stocks that were delayed entrance to SPX by The Committee, I know it would include some real studs, eg Microsoft, Tesla,” wrote Balchunas. Additions to the S&P 500 often trigger buying activity from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. This typically provides support for the newly…
2025/09/06
Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu

Finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 means looking at projects with clear updates, active user bases, and price […] The post Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/06
Dogecoin ETF rumors circle: Is $5 coming for DOGE?

Dogecoin ETF rumors circle: Is $5 coming for DOGE?

DOGE ETF speculation is heating up, but whale sell-offs still remain a concern.
2025/09/06
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-now-ethereum-holds-4400-as-staking-demand-climbs/
2025/09/06
