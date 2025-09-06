2025-09-07 Sunday

Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs See Heavy Outflows, Prices Drop in Response

Ethereum and Bitcoin both faced pressure on September 5 as U.S. spot ETFs reported another day of heavy outflows. Ethereum spot ETFs alone saw $447 million in net withdrawals, marking the second-largest daily outflow in their history. Bitcoin spot ETFs also struggled, posting $160 million in outflows. Notably, none of the twelve Bitcoin ETFs managed
LINK Cools After August Gains as Token Buybacks Top $5.5M

The post LINK Cools After August Gains as Token Buybacks Top $5.5M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LINK, the native token of oracle service Chainlink has been under pressure recently as a number of positive headlines failed to break the decline. The token slid another 2.8% over the past 24 hours to $22.4 while the broader market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index was little changed, CoinDesk data shows. It’s trading 15% lower since topping $27 on Aug. 22, despite being tapped by the U.S. government to publish economic data on the blockchain and Bitwise filing for a LINK exchange-traded fund (ETF). The cool-off period follows a rally that saw the token booking a 37% gain in August, one of the strongest advances among major cryptos. It also coincides with bitcoin BTC$110,726.08, ether (ETH) and the broader crypto market pulling back since mid-August. The losses occurred even though the Chainlink Reserve, an automated mechanism that buys tokens on a weekly basis, essentially taking them out of circulation and reducing supply, purchased another 43,937 LINK on Thursday. Since its debut in early August, the mechanism has bought a total of 237,014 tokens, worth $5.5 million at current prices. Technical analysis LINK encountered persistent bearish pressure, forming lower highs and lower lows as the broader crypto market is in a consolidation period, CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model shows. Key technical support levels established around $22.28-$22.32. Strong volume-backed resistance formed around the $23.10-$23.16 level. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/link-slides-15-from-august-peak-even-as-chainlink-reserve-removes-usd5-5m-from-circulation
Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion

The post Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR), the leading corporate Bitcoin holder, has failed to make it to the flagship S&P 500 index in a big setback for the company. MSTR shares are down more than 2% in after-hours trading following the snub. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $110,832 after dipping by 0.5% over the past hour, according to CoinGecko data.    Notably, Strategy failed to get included in the S&P 500 index despite meeting various criteria (such as market cap, liquidity, public float, and so on).  As explained by Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, the company got rejected by a selection committee that has a final say when determining which companies end up being part of the index. “You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee,” Balchunas said in a social media post.  The secretive committee, whose members are not public, takes into account qualitative factors and can reject companies based on rather subjective criteria.    Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria? Because the ‘Committee’ said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee. We intv’d the dude who used to run this committee on Trillions. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/w334JrX9VO — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 5, 2025 Robinhood makes the cut  That said, cryptocurrency-friendly brokerage platform Robinhood has made the cut. It will join the index together with mobile technology company AppLoving and construction and facilities company Emcon Group.  Meanwhile, casino company Caesars Entertainment, financial technology company MarketAxess Holdings, and clean energy company Enphase Energy are on their way out.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-strategy-snubbed-from-sp-500-inclusion
Litecoin Sparks Clash with Influencer Over Price & Hairline Battle

Litecoin (LTC), one of the oldest and most established cryptocurrencies, has recently experienced notable price volatility driven by a controversy involving a prominent crypto influencer. The incident highlights ongoing debates within the crypto community about market manipulation, influencer responsibility, and crypto regulation. Influencer Disputes and Market Impact The controversy began when a well-known cryptocurrency influencer [...]
SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Read the full article at coingape.com.
The 1000x Crypto Bet: MoonBull Whitelist Fills Fast While Cat in a Dog’s World Expands DeFi and Mog Coin Links to Bitcoin

What drives a meme coin from internet chatter to life-changing gains? For many traders, it starts with being early. MoonBull, Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), and Mog Coin (MOG) are three tokens stirring attention, but one of them offers something far more exclusive. MoonBull has become the talk of the market as investors rush to […]
SharpLink Gaming plans to stake some of its ETH assets after the Linea mainnet launch

PANews reported on September 6th that Decrypt reported that SharpLink Gaming plans to stake a portion of its Ethereum holdings on the Linea Network after the network's mainnet launch to expand its yield opportunities. SharpLink co-CEO Joseph Chalom stated that the company currently stakes nearly all of its Ethereum holdings through custodians Anchorage and Coinbase. However, as the company matures, it will seek to diversify its staking tools to identify higher-yielding opportunities.
Trump Media Acquires 684.4 Million Cronos Tokens

The post Trump Media Acquires 684.4 Million Cronos Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos tokens Transaction involves a mix of stock and cash Possible regulatory interest in the acquisition Trump Media Technology Group has finalized a $6.42 billion acquisition agreement with Crypto.com in a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange for 684.4 million Cronos tokens. This major acquisition highlights the integration of blockchain assets into media corporations, potentially influencing Cronos’ market dynamics and signaling a pivotal shift in digital asset allocations. Trump Media’s $6.42 Billion Crypto Investment Explained The transaction involves Trump Media acquiring 684.4 million Cronos tokens from Crypto.com, completed through a combination of stock and cash exchange. This acquisition represents about 2% of the circulating supply of CRO, with plans to increase that to 19% via a subsidiary strategy. Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody service will hold the acquired tokens, facilitating staking for additional income generation. Immediate market implications include potential changes in Cronos Token’s governance and increased influence by Trump Media & Technology Group. Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of TMTG, expressed confidence in the transaction, noting CRO’s potential as a utility token: “Trump Media is pleased to close this agreement and quickly begin to fulfill our strategic partnership with Crypto.com. We’re convinced that CRO has tremendous potential to spread widely as a versatile utility token and a superior form of safe, fast payment and money transfer, and we’re excited to add this innovative asset to our balance sheet.” Cronos Token Surge and Market Projections Post-Acquisition Did you know? In the past, major token acquisitions, such as MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin purchases, have been pivotal in shaping market narratives and investor confidence. According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) is currently priced at $0.27, with a market cap of $9.20 billion. The token experienced a 2.82% increase over 24 hours but has seen fluctuations, such as a 179.91% rise over…
“Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff

The post “Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post “Gold Price Could Reach $5,000, While Bitcoin Stays Stuck” Says Peter Schiff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Global markets ended the week with mixed signals after U.S. labor figures showed a sharp slowdown in hiring. Unemployment rose to its highest level since 2021, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may have no choice but to cut interest rates later this month. This uncertainty boosted safe-haven demand, with gold stealing the spotlight. Gold Price Today Breaks Past $3,600 Gold price today surged to a record high, jumping 1.5% to touch $3,600 an ounce before closing around $3,592.50 in New York. Silver also joined the rally, reinforcing momentum in precious metals. The rally highlights how quickly investors are shifting toward safe havens amid concerns over Fed policy. Peter Schiff Reignites Gold vs. Bitcoin Debate Economist Peter Schiff posted on X saying gold is stronger than Bitcoin. In his post, Schiff wrote: “Gold just hit a new record high above $3,600 while Bitcoin remains stuck. Gold is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do ahead of Fed rate cuts. Since 2021, Bitcoin has lost 15% against gold. Anyone choosing Bitcoin picked the wrong horse.” When challenged by Bitcoin supporters claiming BTC will outperform long term, Schiff doubled down: “Gold could hit $5,000 as soon as next year. Bitcoin will never even cross the finish line.” He once again made it clear that he sees gold as the best safe-haven. FED Policy in the Crosshairs Lower borrowing costs traditionally boost non-yielding assets like gold. Traders are increasingly betting on aggressive Fed easing, with political pressure adding fuel to the fire. President Donald Trump has stepped up attacks on the Fed’s independence, vowing to soon gain majority influence over interest rate policy. Analysts warn that if Fed credibility is dented, gold could…
‘Love At First Sight’ Wins 2025 Reply AI Film Festival In Venice

The post ‘Love At First Sight’ Wins 2025 Reply AI Film Festival In Venice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the Mastercard Priceless Lounge inside the Hotel Excelsior, during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, the second edition of the Reply AI Film Festival announced its winners. Created by global consultancy Reply, the festival has quickly become one of the most visible showcases for AI-driven short filmmaking. More than 2,500 submissions arrived from 67 countries, a sharp increase from the 1,400 in the festival’s debut year. The theme for 2025 was “Generation of Emotions,” guiding filmmakers to explore how AI tools can generate authentic, emotionally resonant experiences. From those thousands of entries, an international jury selected ten finalists whose work was screened and judged in Venice. The jury president, director Gabriele Muccino, was joined by filmmakers and technologists including Rob Minkoff, Caleb and Shelby Ward, Denise Negri, Dave Clark, Charlie Fink, Filippo Rizzante, Caroline Ingeborn, Paolo Moroni, and Guillem Martinez Roura. Together they awarded three main prizes and two special recognitions, citing originality, production quality, and the thoughtful use of AI across the creative process, from scriptwriting to post-production. The Grand Prize of €8,000 went to Love at First Sight by Jacopo Reale. “Winning with Love at First Sight is not only a great honor, but also a push to keep exploring the visual and especially narrative possibilities that AI opens up,” Reale said in his acceptance. “The film is all about the act of observation: who imagines whom, and how emotions can arise from an illusion. AI makes me distill stories to their essence, giving rhythm and meaning to images that don’t exist in a traditional sense, yet can still evoke deep emotions.” Jury president Muccino described the experience of judging as revelatory. “AI is reaching a point that is incredibly challenging, really a tsunami that will change the world completely,” he told the audience. “I was struck…
