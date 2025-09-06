‘Love At First Sight’ Wins 2025 Reply AI Film Festival In Venice

At the Mastercard Priceless Lounge inside the Hotel Excelsior, during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, the second edition of the Reply AI Film Festival announced its winners. Created by global consultancy Reply, the festival has quickly become one of the most visible showcases for AI-driven short filmmaking. More than 2,500 submissions arrived from 67 countries, a sharp increase from the 1,400 in the festival's debut year. The theme for 2025 was "Generation of Emotions," guiding filmmakers to explore how AI tools can generate authentic, emotionally resonant experiences. From those thousands of entries, an international jury selected ten finalists whose work was screened and judged in Venice. The jury president, director Gabriele Muccino, was joined by filmmakers and technologists including Rob Minkoff, Caleb and Shelby Ward, Denise Negri, Dave Clark, Charlie Fink, Filippo Rizzante, Caroline Ingeborn, Paolo Moroni, and Guillem Martinez Roura. Together they awarded three main prizes and two special recognitions, citing originality, production quality, and the thoughtful use of AI across the creative process, from scriptwriting to post-production. The Grand Prize of €8,000 went to Love at First Sight by Jacopo Reale. "Winning with Love at First Sight is not only a great honor, but also a push to keep exploring the visual and especially narrative possibilities that AI opens up," Reale said in his acceptance. "The film is all about the act of observation: who imagines whom, and how emotions can arise from an illusion. AI makes me distill stories to their essence, giving rhythm and meaning to images that don't exist in a traditional sense, yet can still evoke deep emotions." Jury president Muccino described the experience of judging as revelatory. "AI is reaching a point that is incredibly challenging, really a tsunami that will change the world completely," he told the audience. "I was struck…