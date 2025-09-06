2025-09-07 Sunday

Belarus Moves Toward National Framework for Cryptocurrency

The post Belarus Moves Toward National Framework for Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Belarus is moving to define its place in the crypto world. President Aleksandr Lukashenko has told lawmakers to set out clear and transparent rules for digital assets, arguing that the country needs to keep pace with global trends but without giving up state oversight. At a recent government meeting, Lukashenko said agencies must work out who regulates the industry and how the country’s Hi-Tech Park — Belarus’s IT hub — will be involved. The call builds on his earlier Decree No. 80, which set the stage for a national crypto framework last year. Mining on the Table The president has also floated the idea of using Belarus’s excess electricity for cryptocurrency mining. Earlier this year, he asked his energy minister to examine whether large-scale mining could become a profitable venture for the country, saying bluntly: “If it makes sense for us, let’s do it.” Tight Grip on Trading Despite showing interest in blockchain, Minsk has already put limits on how its citizens can use crypto. In September 2023, Lukashenko signed Decree No. 367, banning peer-to-peer transactions and forcing individuals — even entrepreneurs in the Hi-Tech Park — to trade only through approved local exchanges. Officials say the ban is meant to ensure “transparent and controlled” circulation of tokens. Balancing Openness and Control The government’s approach reflects a mix of curiosity and caution: it wants to benefit from mining and regulated trading, but it won’t allow fully decentralized use of cryptocurrencies. How these new rules are drafted will decide whether Belarus can attract serious crypto activity — or whether heavy state control keeps innovation on the sidelines. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:03
Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights?

The post Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, once overshadowed by its legal struggles and sluggish price trends, is now back in the spotlight with its price reaching $2.80 and a market capitalization surpassing $170 billion. This resurgence is captivating the attention of the crypto community, reigniting conversations about its potential. Continue Reading:Could XRP Reach Unprecedented Heights? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-xrp-reach-unprecedented-heights
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:01
Web3 Creative Asset Platform Ultiland Partners with StarAI to Advance Art RWA Creation, Monetization, and Trading

Its collaboration with StarAI shows Ultiland’s commitment to advancing its network’s efficiency through AI merger, creator empowerment, and user-centred systems.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 15:00
BREAKING: Altcoin in the Spotlight Announces $530 Million Deal and an Additional $310 Million Purchase

The post BREAKING: Altcoin in the Spotlight Announces $530 Million Deal and an Additional $310 Million Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena (ENA) announced a new $530 million ‘StablecoinX’ deal. The foundation also launched a $310 million market buyback program. StablecoinX announced that it has secured an additional $530 million in PIPE funding, bringing the company’s total funding raised to date to approximately $895 million. According to Ethena Labs, if StablecoinX continues to purchase locked ENA from the Ethena Foundation or its affiliates, the proceeds will be used for spot ENA repurchases. Ethena’s buyback plan calls for $5 million in daily purchases if the ENA price remains above $0.70, and $10 million in daily purchases if it falls below $0.70 or loses more than 5% in 24 hours. As part of the new financing round, StablecoinX is expected to have over 3 billion ENA tokens on its balance sheet after closing. This growth in scale will open up additional institutional investor channels and create space for broader investor interest, third-party coverage, and executive transfers. A subsidiary of the Ethena Foundation will launch a repurchase program of approximately $310 million over the next 6-8 weeks. This program will be in addition to the repurchase process conducted through the initial PIPE financing. At current prices, the planned purchases through the second PIPE, along with the liquid ENA contributed by third-party investors, represent approximately 13% of the circulating supply. *This is not investment advice. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-altcoin-in-the-spotlight-announces-530-million-deal-and-an-additional-310-million-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:58
Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder

The post Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss For Terraform Founder Skip to content Home Crypto News Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/do-kwon-penthouse-loss/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:56
Mizuho Bank: The Federal Reserve has been "slapped in the face" by reality, and the easing cycle is about to begin

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mizuho Bank stated that the August US non-farm payroll report further confirmed the weakening tone of the labor market, with employment, work hours, and income growth rates falling back to pandemic-era levels. Regardless of inflation, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to cut interest rates at its September meeting. A 25 basis point cut is almost certain, but if August inflation falls short of expectations, a 50 basis point cut is more likely. The Fed's previous inflation forecasts have been contradicted by reality, and its 2026 unemployment rate forecast is at risk of being unfulfilled. The Fed was previously overly pessimistic about inflation and overly optimistic about the labor market. The Fed is expected to embark on a sustained easing cycle, aiming to lower interest rates to what it considers a "neutral level," around 3% by March 2026. The new Fed chair is likely to further increase stimulus measures, lowering interest rates to close to 2%. However, the risk is that if inflation resurfaces, at least some of the stimulus measures will be withdrawn by 2027.
PANews2025/09/06 14:56
Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder

BitcoinWorld Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder The legal battles continue for Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon. In a recent and significant development, Kwon has lost a crucial bid to recover a substantial 19.6 billion won (approximately $14.2 million) deposit for a luxurious Do Kwon penthouse in Singapore. This setback comes after the nation’s High Court dismissed his claim, as reported by the local media outlet Singapore Law Watch. What’s the Story Behind the Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit? Before the dramatic collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in May 2022, Do Kwon had committed to purchasing a high-end penthouse. He had already paid roughly half the purchase price, amounting to a hefty 39.2 billion won. However, following the unprecedented market crash that wiped out billions, the property developer took action. They confiscated the significant payment Kwon had made. Consequently, Kwon, through his wife, initiated a lawsuit to reclaim these funds. This legal move aimed to recover the substantial deposit for the Do Kwon penthouse, which had become entangled in the fallout of the Terra-Luna debacle. Why is This Legal Setback Crucial for Do Kwon? This dismissal by the Singapore High Court adds another layer of complexity to Do Kwon’s already extensive legal challenges. It represents a tangible financial loss in the midst of a broader fight for his freedom and reputation. U.S. Indictment: Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges. These charges are directly related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Investor Losses: The Terra-Luna collapse is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses globally. This figure underscores the immense scale of the financial devastation. Upcoming Trial: His trial in the U.S. is scheduled to begin on December 11. Every legal outcome, including the ruling on the Do Kwon penthouse deposit, could potentially influence the perception and trajectory of his upcoming court proceedings. Therefore, losing this bid to recover the substantial deposit is not just a financial blow. It also serves as a stark reminder of the legal and financial pressures mounting against the embattled crypto founder. What Are the Broader Implications of the Do Kwon Penthouse Ruling? The Singapore High Court’s decision regarding the Do Kwon penthouse deposit carries implications beyond just this specific case. It highlights the increasing scrutiny and legal accountability faced by figures in the cryptocurrency space. Legal systems worldwide are grappling with how to address the fallout from major crypto events. This ruling suggests that even personal assets and transactions can become subject to intense legal examination, especially when linked to large-scale financial collapses. Moreover, it underscores the challenges individuals face in recovering funds or assets once they become entangled in complex legal and financial disputes across international borders. The outcome could serve as a precedent or at least a point of reference for similar cases involving high-profile crypto figures. The Continuing Saga of Do Kwon’s Legal Battles The dismissal of Do Kwon’s claim to recover his $14.2 million Singapore penthouse deposit marks a significant moment in his ongoing legal saga. It reinforces the difficult position he finds himself in, both financially and legally, as he prepares for his impending trial in the U.S. This ruling is a clear indicator that legal systems are actively working to address the consequences of the 2022 crypto market downturn. For Do Kwon, it’s another challenging chapter in a story that continues to unfold with significant implications for the wider cryptocurrency world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the total value of the Do Kwon penthouse he was trying to purchase? A1: The total purchase price for the penthouse was 39.2 billion won, which is approximately $28.4 million. Q2: Why did the property developer confiscate Do Kwon’s deposit? A2: The article indicates the developer confiscated the payment after the collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem in 2022, likely due to a breach of contract or an inability to complete the purchase under the original terms. Q3: Is Do Kwon currently facing other legal charges? A3: Yes, Do Kwon was indicted in the U.S. in 2023 on nine charges related to the Terra-Luna collapse. His trial is scheduled for December 11. Q4: What is the estimated amount of investor losses attributed to the Terra-Luna collapse? A4: The collapse of the Terra-Luna ecosystem is estimated to have caused around $40 billion in investor losses. Q5: Who filed the lawsuit to reclaim the penthouse deposit? A5: Do Kwon filed the lawsuit through his wife to reclaim the funds for the Do Kwon penthouse deposit. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto world by following us on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Do Kwon Penthouse Deposit: Devastating Loss for Terraform Founder first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:55
Conflux (CFX) Community Votes on Ecosystem Fund Utilization

The post Conflux (CFX) Community Votes on Ecosystem Fund Utilization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 05, 2025 07:59 Conflux (CFX) DAO #15 voting is underway, focusing on authorizing the Ecosystem Fund’s locked CFX for collaborations with traditional markets and public companies. The Conflux (CFX) community is currently engaged in a pivotal vote under the Conflux DAO #15, as announced by the Conflux Forum. This vote seeks to determine whether the Ecosystem Fund’s already-locked CFX tokens should be authorized for strategic engagements with listed companies and potential collaborations with traditional markets and public companies. Strategic Use of Ecosystem Fund The proposal under consideration involves granting the Conflux Ecosystem Fund the authority to leverage its locked CFX tokens. This initiative is aimed at fostering partnerships and exploring synergies with established companies outside the blockchain space. The move is seen as a potential gateway to broaden Conflux’s influence and integration into traditional financial markets. Community Participation The voting process is designed to gauge the community’s stance on this strategic direction. Participants have the opportunity to influence the decision-making process by casting their votes. This democratic approach underscores the decentralized ethos of the Conflux network, empowering stakeholders to have a say in the project’s future developments. Potential Implications If approved, the authorization could pave the way for Conflux to establish significant partnerships, thus potentially enhancing the utility and adoption of the CFX token. Such collaborations could also provide a platform for Conflux to demonstrate its blockchain technology’s capabilities within traditional business environments. For more detailed information on the proposal and to participate in the voting, community members can visit the official Conflux Forum. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/conflux-cfx-community-votes-on-ecosystem-fund-utilization
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 14:49
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon's bid to recover S$19.4 million in Singapore housing debt dismissed by the court

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, Do Kwon, co-founder of the bankrupt blockchain company Terraform Labs, demanded about 50% of the purchase price of a penthouse apartment on Orchard Road in Singapore, but was rejected by the Singapore High Court. Five months before his cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD and Luna, collapsed in 2022, Do Kwon had already set his sights on the S$38.8 million Sculptura Ardmore condominium. He selected a 7,600-square-foot, four-bedroom duplex penthouse on the 19th floor, one of only three in the development. Do Kwon paid approximately S$19.4 million in option fees and subsequent payments, almost half the purchase price. However, the purchase ultimately fell through, and the condominium was eventually resold for S$34.5 million. Although the developer allegedly seized the money Do Kwon paid, he argued that the seizure was invalid and authorized his wife to file a lawsuit in the Singapore High Court. Do Kwon's application was dismissed on July 26.
PANews2025/09/06 14:46
XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto?

XRP returns to prominence with a price of $2.80 and market cap of $170 billion. Rumors of an XRP spot ETF and diminishing legal battles increase investor confidence. Continue Reading:XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? The post XRP Prices Soar: What Lies Ahead for This Rising Crypto? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/06 14:45
