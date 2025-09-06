MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Trump Family-Linked WLFI Falls Flat At Launch —Here's How It Fares Against Memecoins Themed After President And First Lady Melania
The trading debut of the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token has stirred headlines, redirecting focus toward other Trump family-affiliated cryptocurrencies that launched earlier in the year.read more
TRUMP
$8.439
+1.45%
WLFI
$0.2264
+16.28%
MORE
$0.10088
-0.92%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:21
Podijeli
Hockey Hall Of Fame Member Ken Dryden Dies At 78
The post Hockey Hall Of Fame Member Ken Dryden Dies At 78 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goalie Ken Dryden #29 of the Montreal Canadiens leans on his goalie stick during an NHL game against the New York Rangers circa 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images A trailblazer on and off the ice, Ken Dryden has died at the age of 78. A six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, his former team announced his passing on Friday night. “Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man,” said Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson in a statement on Friday. “Behind the mask he was larger than life … Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport.” Born in Hamilton, Ontario in 1947 and raised in suburban Toronto, Dryden took an unconventional approach to his hockey career from the beginning. Rather than play major junior like most Canadian prospects, he elected to pursue a college education at Cornell University. After initially being drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 1964 amateur draft, his rights were traded to the Canadiens just days later. But Dryden didn’t join Montreal until late in the 1970-71 season — after earning three first All-American team honors with the Big Red, and playing with Canada’s national team in 1969-70. When Dryden turned pro at age 23, he spent most of his first year with the AHL’s Montreal Voyageur’s before earning a late-season call-up by the Canadiens. After going unbeaten in six regular-season games, he became an instant legend by backstopping Montreal to the 1971 Stanley Cup — and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. “It is almost incomprehensible to believe that he accomplished all…
T
$0.01585
-0.06%
SIX
$0.02149
+0.46%
PHOTO
$1.3971
-2.18%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:21
Podijeli
Turn $400 into $40k With These 4 Coins
The post Turn $400 into $40k With These 4 Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding the best crypto to buy today often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. But when a few tokens stand out, the upside potential becomes hard to ignore. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those rare tokens right now, with early-stage investors already sitting on 110% gains and stage 12 buyers still looking at a projected 42% rise before launch. Alongside LILPEPE, coins like Stellar (XLM), Cardano (ADA), and Toncoin (TON) are shaping narratives that could make a $400 entry turn into something much bigger down the road. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price and Presale Performance The story of Little Pepe has captured real attention this year. The presale is now in stage 12, with tokens selling for $0.0021 each. The project raised over $22.3 million, moving quickly toward its $25 million stage target. The momentum is real, considering that stage 11 sold out ahead of schedule. What makes LILPEPE stand out is the numbers and the foundation behind them. The token is already listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by Certik, which adds a layer of trust for new investors. Its ecosystem includes an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain, zero trading tax, staking options, and anti-bot protection. On top of that, there is a 777k giveaway in play where contributors could win significant token rewards. The community buzz is strong. From June to August, LILPEPE peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume, surpassing popular tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. That kind of organic interest suggests that this is more than another meme project. With early buyers doubling their investment and new investors still positioned for a 42% upside before the token lists at $0.0030, LILPEPE feels like the coin to watch as it could rise 23,038% after launch, being part of the top…
BOT
$0.05212
-6.66%
REAL
$0.06048
+0.48%
RISE
$0.009212
-15.95%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:20
Podijeli
Ether ETFs post straight week of outflows amid slight price dip
A crypto trader anticipates spot Ether ETF inflows will bounce back if Ether “continues this pump.” US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted four consecutive days of net outflows during the shortened trading week due to US Labor Day.The week of outflows comes after a strong August for spot Ether (ETH) ETFs, which recorded $3.87 billion in net inflows, while Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs posted $751 million in outflows for the month, according to Farside.Friday alone saw Ether ETFs shed $446.8 million, bringing total net outflows over the four days to $787.6 million. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $250.3 million in net inflows during the same period.Read more
BTC
$110,932.93
+0.09%
MORE
$0.10088
-0.92%
PUMP
$0.004668
-3.89%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:19
Podijeli
Trump Media Acquires $105M in Cronos Tokens Through Crypto.com Deal
The post Trump Media Acquires $105M in Cronos Tokens Through Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Trump Media and Technology Group is moving far beyond its Truth Social roots, unveiling an ambitious play in the digital asset space. The company has revealed that it now holds 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, worth about $105 million, as part of a partnership with Crypto.com. A Fintech Shift, Not Just Social Media The purchase is being described inside Trump Media as more than a simple treasury addition. Executives say CRO will underpin a broader fintech strategy, powering payments and loyalty systems across the company’s consumer platforms. Truth Social and Truth+ are already preparing to introduce rewards built on Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure, showing how the token could become a core feature of daily user engagement. Rather than leaving its tokens idle, Trump Media will rely on Crypto.com’s institutional custody system, which allows for both secure storage and staking. This setup means the company can earn yield while holding CRO long-term, effectively turning its treasury into a revenue-generating asset. A Vehicle for Expansion To cement its commitment, Trump Media created a new arm called CRO Strategy, Inc., tasked with managing the Cronos holdings. That entity is already pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, to give the project more capital market access. The endgame: scaling the CRO treasury from $105 million today toward a target of $1 billion. CEO Devin Nunes said the initiative is about aligning Trump Media with financial innovation, pointing to CRO’s strengths as a fast and efficient settlement asset. Crypto.com chief Kris Marszalek added that the deal shows how a major company can put CRO to work both in custody and in consumer-facing products, highlighting its utility beyond trading. Ripple Effect on Cronos The market reaction has been swift. News of the purchase boosted confidence in CRO, with traders pointing to Trump Media…
TRUMP
$8.439
+1.45%
PLAY
$0.04141
+1.07%
MORE
$0.10088
-0.92%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:18
Podijeli
BullZilla Roars With $172K Raised, Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Bitcoin Holds $111K, Mog Coin Eyes $0.07
The digital asset market is entering a new season of narrative-driven growth. The best meme coin presales in September 2025 […] The post BullZilla Roars With $172K Raised, Best Meme Coin Presale in September 2025 as Bitcoin Holds $111K, Mog Coin Eyes $0.07 appeared first on Coindoo.
MOG
$0.0000008236
-0.04%
MEME
$0.002594
+2.12%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/06 15:15
Podijeli
Robinhood Joins S&P 500 As Crypto Firms Still Sidelined
The latest revision of the S&P 500 does more than just redistribute the cards. While the entry of Robinhood, a symbol of accessible finance, was welcomed, the discretionary exclusion of Strategy, despite meeting all technical criteria, is surprising. Behind this choice, a troubling reality emerges: certain companies exposed to bitcoin still seem persona non grata in major indices. This decision raises questions about the impartiality of the committee and the real place given to the crypto ecosystem. L’article Robinhood Joins S&P 500 As Crypto Firms Still Sidelined est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
REAL
$0.06048
+0.48%
MORE
$0.10088
-0.92%
MAJOR
$0.1581
+1.86%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:15
Podijeli
Missed Shiba Inu’s 2021 Run? This Cheap DeFi Token Could Be the Next 25x Surprise
The post Missed Shiba Inu’s 2021 Run? This Cheap DeFi Token Could Be the Next 25x Surprise appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News If you watched Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise in 2021 from the sidelines, you know the consequences, early investors saw life-changing returns that most only dream about. But today, with SHIB firmly established in the top tiers of crypto markets, similar exponential gains seem unlikely. As the narrative shifts, investors are now eyeing tokens with utility …
SHIB
$0.00001233
+0.57%
RISE
$0.009212
-15.95%
DEFI
$0.001597
+0.82%
Podijeli
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 15:14
Podijeli
SEC and CFTC Plan Joint Roundtable for Crypto Regulation
The post SEC and CFTC Plan Joint Roundtable for Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US SEC and CFTC to hold joint roundtable for crypto regulation. Focus on unified frameworks for crypto assets and platforms. This regulation impacts ETH, BTC, and key DeFi products. The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, in Washington D.C. to discuss coordinated approaches to cryptocurrency regulation. This event aims to resolve regulatory ambiguities, impacting cryptocurrency markets and fostering a unified framework for asset classification and market operations. SEC and CFTC’s Unified Crypto Regulation Roundtable on September 29, 2025 The SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss coordinated crypto regulation efforts. This joint event highlights efforts to address previous regulatory ambiguities impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Key regulatory figures, including Paul S. Atkins and Caroline D. Pham, are at the forefront of this initiative. The roundtable aims to standardize product definitions, trading platforms, and data reporting requirements. This move could significantly influence how cryptocurrencies and related products are classified and regulated in the United States. It’s time to leave turf aside and really collaborate. – Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman Industry reactions have been generally positive, as stakeholders expect clearer regulations to facilitate smoother operations. Market participants emphasize the importance of harmonizing frameworks to foster innovation and maintain investor protection. Resolving Crypto Conflicts: SEC and CFTC Coordination Initiative Did you know?The collaboration between the SEC and CFTC could resolve past conflicts over crypto asset classifications, an issue that previously stalled regulatory innovation and led some U.S. projects to move offshore. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,301.36, with a market cap of formatNumber(519195833973, 2). Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 30.78% to formatNumber(42213400917, 2). ETH’s price has dropped by 1.20% over the past day and 2.11% over the last week, despite rising 71.04% in 90…
C
$0.24037
+3.38%
D
$0.03125
-0.35%
U
$0.01107
+9.93%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:14
Podijeli
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 2 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on September 6th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 4th, Circle issued approximately 5.9 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 3.8 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 2 billion. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.5 billion, with reserves of approximately $72.6 billion, including approximately $9.4 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
FUND
$0.018
-16.66%
NOW
$0.00706
-1.25%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/06 15:04
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy
Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US