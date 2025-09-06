2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity

U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity

TLDR SEC and CFTC will hold a public roundtable on Sept. 29 to discuss crypto regulation. The roundtable will focus on harmonizing crypto products, reporting, and data standards. U.S. crypto market participants will gain clarity on spot crypto asset products. The SEC and CFTC aim to create space for innovation while ensuring market efficiency. The [...] The post U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 15:41
Ripple’s Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data

Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data

The post Ripple’s Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple shovels 250 million XRP into unknown 49,999,989 XRP transferred anonymously Data shared by the prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has revealed a massive crypto transaction initiated by the fintech giant Ripple. Aside from that, one more large XRP transaction was spotted. Recent data shared by XRPscan contains the details of these transactions, and particularly of that tremendous one conducted by the San Francisco-based crypto giant. Ripple shovels 250 million XRP into unknown According to the above-mentioned data source, blockchain juggernaut Ripple made a jaw-dropping transfer, moving 250,000,000 XRP to an anonymous wallet. This equivalent of the third-largest crypto constitutes a whopping $703,901,147. XRPscan has shown that these funds were transferred to a Ripple-affiliated crypto wallet – Ripple50 and the goal was likely to prepare this amount for covering the company’s operational costs, as well as adding part of it to the Ripple Payments network, OTPs, and various investments. Once a month, Ripple unlocks 1,000,000,000 XRP from escrow, leaving around 300 million to itself and sending back the rest. It is likely that the 250 million XRP moved by the company on Friday came from one of these XRP lumps unlocked from escrow earlier this year. Besides, Whale Alert also detected a 50,000,000 XRP transfer between anonymous wallets. However, the analytics account @XRPwallets shared that this money was sent from Ripple to a wallet that belongs to one of its founders and a former CEO, Chris Larsen. You Might Also Like 49,999,989 XRP transferred anonymously Simultaneously with the 250-million XRP transfer, Whale Alert shared the details of another large XRP transaction. This one carried 49,999,989 XRP worth $140,841,434. The tracker marked this transfer as the one made “from unknown wallet to unknown wallet.” But @XRPwallets claimed that this whole amount of XRP was sent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:40
A user bought 6,000 ETH put options when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning, and expected to incur a loss.

A user bought 6,000 ETH put options when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning, and expected to incur a loss.

PANews reported on September 6th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a user who bought 6,000 ETH put options with a strike price of $4,250, expiring on September 6th (approximately $174,000 USD) when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning hours. However, with less than half an hour left until the exercise date, ETH remains stable at $4,300, resulting in a high probability of losses.
PANews2025/09/06 15:37
Best Crypto Under $1 Right Now? Traders Say This Token Has the Strongest Setup for a 30x Rally

Best Crypto Under $1 Right Now? Traders Say This Token Has the Strongest Setup for a 30x Rally

The post Best Crypto Under $1 Right Now? Traders Say This Token Has the Strongest Setup for a 30x Rally appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every crypto bull cycle has its breakout tokens, and more often than not, the biggest winners start at prices well below a dollar. Today, traders are pointing to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the sub-$1 crypto with the strongest setup for explosive growth. With a presale price of just $0.035, over $15.4 million raised, and more …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 15:35
Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Or Pepeto

Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Or Pepeto

The post Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now, XRP, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Or Pepeto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Searching for the best crypto to buy now? Focus on assets with real use and visible demand. XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and stays centered on payments. Shiba Inu still energizes a massive community and runs a live Layer 2 that people can use today. Cardano follows a research first plan aimed at …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 15:32
Analyst Says All Bitcoin Price Uptrend Are Duds Unless This Happens

Analyst Says All Bitcoin Price Uptrend Are Duds Unless This Happens

With the Bitcoin price hitting roadblock after roadblock, the next direction looks to be down, with sell pressure mounting up. There have also been crashes below major support levels, such as $112,000, that continue to hinder the growth of the digital asset. This has turned these former support levels into resistance, and one in particular […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 15:30
Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie

Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie

Augustus was een knaller van een maand voor Covalent. Terwijl de meeste projecten zich richten op beloftes, draait Covalent gewoon de motor verder: infrastructuur upgraden, token terugkopen, producten verbeteren en de community betrekken. En dat allemaal in een slimme cirkel die draait op échte inkomsten. De cijfers liegen er niet... Het bericht Covalent koopt 900K $CXT terug en zet koers naar deflatie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/06 15:30
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Wall Street Embraces Crypto

Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Wall Street Embraces Crypto

A new generation of altcoins is taking its turn in the spotlight as the Wall Street appetite toward new cryptos grows. Led by Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an up-and-coming decentralized lending protocol that is causing some splash with its innovative dual lending strategy the market is gearing up for a run. Today, Stage 6 of the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 15:30
Senate crypto bill adds clause to keep tokenized stocks as securities

Senate crypto bill adds clause to keep tokenized stocks as securities

The US Senate has added a provision to its crypto bill confirming that tokenized stocks remain securities, preserving their fit within existing financial frameworks. The US Senate updated its crypto market structure bill on Friday, adding a key provision to clarify how tokenized assets are regulated.The new clause would ensure that stocks and other securities remain classified as securities when tokenized on a blockchain, avoiding potential confusion over whether they should fall under commodities regulation. The distinction is important for digital asset firms working on tokenization. Stocks are already regulated as securities. When tokenized, keeping them as securities confirms they stay compatible with broker-dealer frameworks, clearing systems and trading platforms. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/06 15:24
BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin Analysis

BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin Analysis

The post BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best meme coin presales in September 2025. BullZilla, Bitcoin, and Mog Coin battle for dominance in crypto’s next wave. The digital asset market is entering a new season of narrative-driven growth. The best meme coin presales in September 2025 are capturing investor attention as fresh opportunities emerge in a rapidly evolving space. September 2025 has already shown dramatic shifts, where meme coins no longer ride hype alone but now integrate innovative mechanics, deflationary supply models, and institutional-scale adoption. Among the best meme coin presales in September 2025, three names dominate headlines: BullZilla ($BZL), Bitcoin, and Mog Coin. Each coin represents a distinct story, fueling debates across trading desks and online communities. Together, these three stand tall as the best meme coin presales in September 2025, defining where capital and conviction flow in this new chapter of crypto growth. BullZilla Ignites Its Presale with Tokenomics Built for 1000x Growth BullZilla is not just another meme coin. It is a cinematic ecosystem powered by lore, scarcity, and mathematical design. At its heart lies the Mutation Mechanism, a presale engine where the price climbs automatically every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This mechanism forces urgency into the market while rewarding early conviction. Current Market Snapshot Stage: 1st (The Project Trinity Boom) Phase: 4th Price: $0.00002575 Presale Tally: $172,000+ raised Token Holders: 594+ ROI Potential: 20,371.49% from Stage 1D to listing at $0.0052 ROI for earliest joiners: 34.95% This structure transforms every dollar raised into a lever of momentum. Investors who entered at Stage 1D already hold positions with over 30% gains before a single centralized listing. The DNA of BullZilla: Tokenomics BullZilla’s total supply of 160 billion $BZIL tokens has been divided into carefully balanced allocations. Half (80 billion) fuels the presale, rewarding early community believers. Another 20%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 15:24
