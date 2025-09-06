MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan
The post Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1 Billion Buying Plan | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
FORM
$3.7199
+0.37%
DEEP
$0.129479
+0.38%
DEFI
$0.001597
+0.82%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:58
Podijeli
How to Attend InnoBlock 2025: Tickets, Dates, and What to Expect?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
Podijeli
Coinstats
2025/09/06 15:56
Podijeli
MSTR Stock Slips After S&P 500 Rejection Despite Bitcoin Bet
The post MSTR Stock Slips After S&P 500 Rejection Despite Bitcoin Bet appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto and stock markets opened on edge today, with traders waiting for the Federal Reserve’s next rate move. Bitcoin is holding near $110,776 after a rough week, while U.S. equities continue to swing between gains and losses. MicroStrategy’s S&P 500 Snub MicroStrategy (MSTR), the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin under Michael Saylor, was widely …
NEAR
$2.431
+1.97%
U
$0.01104
+9.63%
MOVE
$0.1179
+1.98%
Podijeli
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 15:56
Podijeli
WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority
TLDR: WLFI confirmed 272 wallets blacklisted, with 215 tied to a phishing scheme halted before hackers drained user funds. About 50 wallet owners requested intervention after reporting compromised accounts directly through WLFI’s support channels. Five wallets flagged for high-risk exposure and one under review for suspected misappropriation of holder funds. WLFI stated blacklists target only [...] The post WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority appeared first on Blockonomi.
WLFI
$0.2261
+16.12%
WALLET
$0.02607
-0.94%
Podijeli
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 15:55
Podijeli
While Experts See DOGE Hitting $1, a Little-Known $0.006 Coin Aims to Lead the Next Meme Coin Wave
Dogecoin’s price projection has gained attention as analysts forecast it reaching the $1 level. However, another token, currently trading at mere cents, quietly generates momentum. Some believe this contender could emerge as the leading meme coin. Its accelerating growth attracts renewed interest and captures market attention. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin now trades inside a narrow band [...]]]>
TOKEN
$0.01257
+0.23%
DOGE
$0.21697
+1.07%
MEME
$0.002595
+2.16%
Podijeli
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/06 15:54
Podijeli
Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply,
TLDR Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply. Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings. GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs. Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact. Public companies now hold [...] The post Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply, appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$110,928.56
+0.09%
PUBLIC
$0.06532
-0.33%
NOW
$0.00706
-1.25%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/06 15:54
Podijeli
The Definitive Guide to Winning Web3 Hackathons
The post The Definitive Guide to Winning Web3 Hackathons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The blockchain hackathon ecosystem saw explosive growth in 2024 and continues to expand massively in 2025. This year, well-known hackathons such as ETHDenver 2025, HeDERA Africa, and Unite DeFi 2025 (in collaboration with 1inch) pushed things even further, giving builders the chance to compete for recognition as the next defi unicorn and seek funding opportunities. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-definitive-guide-to-winning-web3-hackathons/
DEFI
$0.001597
+0.82%
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
WELL
$0.0002597
+2.72%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:52
Podijeli
SEC and CFTC Propose Shift to 24/7 Financial Markets in the US
The post SEC and CFTC Propose Shift to 24/7 Financial Markets in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a joint statement on Friday exploring a possible shift to 24/7 capital markets and regulations for crypto derivatives. Scaling onchain finance requires a 24/7 trading environment across asset classes, the regulators said in the statement. Crafting regulatory clarity for event contracts and perpetual futures — futures contracts without an expiry date — was also a priority. However, the agencies clarified: “Further expanding trading hours could better align US markets with the evolving reality of a global, always-on economy. Expanding trading hours may be more viable in some asset classes than others, so there may not be a one-size-fits-all approach for all products.” The potential pivot to “always-on” financial markets would increase capital velocity but also increase risk for traders, exposing their overnight and long-term positions to market participants in different time zones, who could knock them out of trades while they sleep. A table of eligible trading days for each month on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Source: NYSE Related: SEC’s agenda proposes crypto safe harbors, broker-dealers reforms CFTC and SEC push Trump administration’s crypto goals forward US president Donald Trump’s administration published its crypto report in July, outlining interagency policy recommendations to develop a comprehensive framework for the digital economy. The report directed the SEC and CFTC to establish cooperative oversight over the crypto sector, with the CFTC having the “clear authority” to regulate spot crypto markets, while the SEC would have purview over tokenized securities. In August, the CFTC announced a pathway for offshore crypto exchanges to serve US clients through the Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) framework. The FBOT registry allows regulated offshore exchanges across all asset classes to apply for a license to do business in the United States and…
TRUMP
$8.437
+1.43%
MORE
$0.10086
-0.94%
COM
$0.018156
+5.20%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:46
Podijeli
Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market
The post Federal Reserve Poised for Rate Cut Amid Weakening Labor Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve likely to cut interest rates in September. U.S. labor market shows weakening trends. DeFi protocols might gain from potential rate cuts. Mizuho Bank indicates a weakening U.S. labor market following the August non-farm payroll report, increasing the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in September 2025. The anticipated rate cuts may stimulate markets, potentially boosting cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH amid shifting investor strategies towards riskier assets. Federal Reserve Policy Moves as Labor Market Falters Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for September 17 anticipates a rate cut due to declining employment and income levels returning to patterns seen during the pandemic. Mizuho Bank emphasizes the Fed might execute a 25 basis point cut, though a 50 basis point cut could materialize if inflation appears weaker than expected in recent CPI data. Market strongly anticipates easing, reflecting nearly 100% certainty per the CME FedWatch tool. Market participants are adjusting their strategies, anticipating lower borrowing costs across mortgage, corporate, and DeFi sectors. Typically, accommodative policies increase risk asset attractiveness, potentially benefiting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi governance tokens like AAVE and COMP. Cryptocurrency market stakeholders such as developers and governance boards are actively monitoring Federal Reserve actions. Historical Fed easing cycles have previously driven significant market rallies, particularly in high-beta assets and decentralized finance protocols. According to the Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Speech on Economic Outlook, “An adjustment to the central bank’s policy stance may be warranted given the shifting balance of risks with respect to the labor market.” Rate Cuts Set to Shake Crypto Prices and Adoption Did you know? Bitcoin and Ethereum have historically surged following Federal Reserve rate cuts, illustrating their strong correlation with macroeconomic policy shifts. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,305.67, experiencing a 24-hour volume of $41.26 billion. The price of…
FARM
$27.97
+0.93%
U
$0.01104
+9.63%
BTC
$110,928.56
+0.09%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 15:44
Podijeli
Senator Cynthia Lummis Pushes New Crypto Bill to Clarify SEC and CFTC Roles
The post Senator Cynthia Lummis Pushes New Crypto Bill to Clarify SEC and CFTC Roles appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News U.S. Senators introduced an updated draft of the market structure bill on Friday, aiming to bring more clarity to digital assets and cryptocurrencies. One of the most notable changes is that stocks and securities will not be treated as commodities if they are tokenized. The bill also excludes certain crypto activities, such as DePIN, staking, …
U
$0.01104
+9.63%
MORE
$0.10086
-0.94%
NOT
$0.00192
+1.80%
Podijeli
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 15:43
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy
Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US