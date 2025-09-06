Why Employees Prefer AI Over Their Managers: The Impact On Leadership

Why Employees Prefer AI Over Their Managers: The Impact On Leadership getty I once had a boss who believed he communicated clearly. Each week on Zoom, he laid out what he wanted us to work on. I listened closely, yet I often felt unsure about what he actually meant. When I asked for clarity, he would respond with, "If you had just listened to what I said in the meeting…" His snarky tone annoyed me, especially since I had listened. The problem was that his words were vague. I started typing everything he said word for word so I could review the notes later and try to make sense of them. Before long, the rest of my team asked me for those notes, because they were also confused. If I had access to AI back then, I could have uploaded my notes and asked, "What in the world does he mean by this?" That would have saved hours of frustration. So, it doesn't surprise me that nearly half of Gen Z workers say they rely more on AI tools like ChatGPT for guidance than on their managers. That supports what I have experienced, and when employees prefer AI, it is a signal for leadership to make changes. Why Do Employees Prefer AI Instead Of Their Managers At Work? getty Why Do Employees Prefer AI Instead Of Their Managers At Work? Employees choose AI because it offers something they are missing in their human interactions. They want clarity, speed, and a judgment-free space to ask questions. AI gives them an answer without the fear of being ridiculed for asking. In many workplaces, people hesitate to raise their hands because they do not want to look unprepared. With AI, they can ask anything, at any time, without worrying about what their boss…