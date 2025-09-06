MEXC burza
Coinbase Explores AI for Code Automation — What It Means for Crypto’s Future
Coinbase Explores AI for Code Automation — What It Means for Crypto’s Future Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has confirmed that it is experimenting with artificial intelligence to automate code development. While AI tools are becoming mainstream in industries from healthcare to marketing, their use in crypto software development could be game-changing. Why Coinbase Is Turning to AI Maintaining a global crypto exchange is complex: security protocols, compliance systems, trading infrastructure, and constant feature rollouts. AI-driven code automation promises: Efficiency: Faster development cycles, fewer manual tasks. Security: AI-assisted code checks could reduce human errors and vulnerabilities. Scalability: Streamlining repetitive code tasks frees engineers to focus on innovation. Potential Risks of AI in Crypto Development But not all is upside. AI in code automation raises important concerns: Quality Control → AI-written code still needs human review. Security Gaps → Overreliance could open new attack surfaces. Regulatory Attention → If AI writes critical financial code, regulators may demand new safeguards. What This Means for the Industry Coinbase’s move signals a broader shift — crypto companies are not just adopting blockchain innovation, but also AI-driven development practices. If successful, this could: Lower costs for large exchanges. Push competitors to explore similar AI solutions. Speed up the rollout of new crypto products and services. For the full coverage, read the original press release: https://bitcoinworld.news/article/coinbase-ai-code-automation Final Thought AI and crypto are often seen as separate waves of innovation. Coinbase’s experiment shows they may collide sooner than expected — and how well that integration works could reshape the future of digital finance. Coinbase Explores AI for Code Automation — What It Means for Crypto’s Future was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/09/06 16:12
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia
The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 16:10
Is Tether’s Expansion into Gold a Wise Move?
Tether, the company behind the USDt stablecoin, has embarked on a noteworthy strategy to broaden its investment reach. The firm is channeling funds into diverse facets of the gold supply chain, such as mining, refining, and trading, as part of its efforts to minimize portfolio risk.Continue Reading:Is Tether’s Expansion into Gold a Wise Move?
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:08
Why Employees Prefer AI Over Their Managers: The Impact On Leadership
The post Why Employees Prefer AI Over Their Managers: The Impact On Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Employees Prefer AI Over Their Managers: The Impact On Leadership getty I once had a boss who believed he communicated clearly. Each week on Zoom, he laid out what he wanted us to work on. I listened closely, yet I often felt unsure about what he actually meant. When I asked for clarity, he would respond with, “If you had just listened to what I said in the meeting…” His snarky tone annoyed me, especially since I had listened. The problem was that his words were vague. I started typing everything he said word for word so I could review the notes later and try to make sense of them. Before long, the rest of my team asked me for those notes, because they were also confused. If I had access to AI back then, I could have uploaded my notes and asked, “What in the world does he mean by this?” That would have saved hours of frustration. So, it doesn’t surprise me that nearly half of Gen Z workers say they rely more on AI tools like ChatGPT for guidance than on their managers. That supports what I have experienced, and when employees prefer AI, it is a signal for leadership to make changes. Why Do Employees Prefer AI Instead Of Their Managers At Work? getty Why Do Employees Prefer AI Instead Of Their Managers At Work? Employees choose AI because it offers something they are missing in their human interactions. They want clarity, speed, and a judgment-free space to ask questions. AI gives them an answer without the fear of being ridiculed for asking. In many workplaces, people hesitate to raise their hands because they do not want to look unprepared. With AI, they can ask anything, at any time, without worrying about what their boss…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:06
Tether Diversifies with Bold Moves in the Gold Market
Tether invests in gold, aiming for portfolio diversification beyond traditional assets. The company has amassed $8.7 billion in physical gold supporting its gold-backed stablecoin. Continue Reading:Tether Diversifies with Bold Moves in the Gold Market The post Tether Diversifies with Bold Moves in the Gold Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:05
U.S. Senate Draft Bill Moves to Exempt Staking, Airdrops, and DePIN From SEC Rules
The post U.S. Senate Draft Bill Moves to Exempt Staking, Airdrops, and DePIN From SEC Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is circulating an updated draft of its long-awaited market structure bill, introducing major changes to how digital assets are treated under securities law. The revisions, highlighted by journalist Eleanor Terrett, are being viewed as a meaningful step toward clarifying the legal status of crypto activity in the United States. One of the most notable updates comes in Section 101, which specifies that staking, airdrops, and pre-legal tokens will not be classified as securities, unless fraud is involved. Industry advocates say this language could provide long-sought clarity for participants who feared that normal crypto activities could be swept into securities regulation. Exemptions for DePIN Projects The bill also singles out decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) in Section 504, granting them explicit exemption from securities law. DePIN initiatives, which incentivize participants to build out real-world infrastructure like wireless networks and cloud storage, have grown rapidly and often struggled with regulatory uncertainty. In a nod to decentralization, Sections 501, 505, and 506 preserve protections for DeFi developers, self-custody of digital assets, and open-source innovation. Lawmakers appear keen to ensure that regulation does not suffocate the core features that distinguish blockchain ecosystems from traditional financial intermediaries. SEC-CFTC Coordination Finally, the bill creates a formal coordination framework between the SEC and the CFTC in Sections 701 and 702, a measure designed to reduce the jurisdictional clashes that have plagued crypto regulation in recent years. If passed in its current form, the legislation could significantly reshape how crypto projects operate in the U.S., removing some of the most controversial areas from the reach of securities enforcement while still leaving room for fraud cases. Analysts say the carve-outs for staking and DePIN are especially noteworthy, as they address areas where regulatory clarity has been most urgently demanded. The information provided in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:03
ScamSniffer: Phishing losses reached $12.17 million in August, a 72% increase from the previous month
PANews reported on September 6th that ScamSniffer released its August phishing report, which showed that losses in August were approximately $12.17 million and there were 15,230 victims; Compared to July, losses increased by 72% and the number of victims increased by 67%.
PANews
2025/09/06 16:01
OKB’s current pattern mirrors pre-August surge: Will history repeat?
OKB sees fewer holders and higher exchange inflows, raising questions about profit-taking after recent gains.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:00
Top Crypto ICO $GGs Attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum Investors to Based Eggman Crypto Presale
The post Top Crypto ICO $GGs Attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum Investors to Based Eggman Crypto Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Top crypto presale $GGs attracts Shiba Inu and Ethereum investors. Explore Based Eggman’s new crypto token presale, now highlighted among the best crypto presale to buy right now in 2025. Crypto presale projects have become a core focus for investors looking to join early opportunities before public listings. A pre-sale cryptocurrency allows communities to support new ecosystems while accessing tokens at lower prices. With a surge in demand for token presales, many traders follow the latest crypto presale list to find projects with strong ecosystems and cultural value. Shiba Inu and Ethereum investors are now paying close attention to Based Eggman ($GGs), a new crypto token presale that blends memes, gaming, and Web3 culture. Among the top crypto presales of 2025, $GGs stands out with its gaming-driven design and community-centered approach. It has quickly positioned itself as one of the best crypto presale to buy right now. What is Based Eggman? The project takes inspiration from internet culture and gaming, blending humor with blockchain utility. At its heart, the ecosystem uses $GGs, a meme token that powers liquidity, gaming, minting, payments, and even smart contract gas fees. The choice of the name $GGs has cultural meaning. In online gaming, “GGs” is a way to say “Good Games,” showing respect and acknowledgment after a match. This creates a natural connection between gaming communities and the Based Eggman network. The goal of Based Eggman is to make its ecosystem the hub for crypto gaming on Base. With streaming, trading, and on-chain gaming all tied together, $GGs becomes more than just a presale coin. As part of new crypto presale projects, Based Eggman shows how token presales can combine utility, culture, and fun in one framework. $GGs is designed to bring virtual value directly into Web3 communities. Top Crypto ICO $GGs…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:00
Ripple Co-Founder Offloads Millions in XRP – Should Holders Worry?
CryptoXAiMan posted another interesting video about XRP today. The 7-minute clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), focused on what he called “breaking news” – Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen selling large amounts of XRP. The presenter, wearing his trademark black shirt, spoke with energy and confidence. He showed wallet charts, red balance lines, and overlays to
Coinstats
2025/09/06 16:00
